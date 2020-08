Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this MINI Cooper Countryman treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage MINI Cooper Countryman. A rare find these days. More information about the 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman: The 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman is a tall (for a MINI), rugged 4-door model that represents the automaker's venture into crossover vehicles. The Countryman is also the first MINI to offer all-wheel drive and the first model from the brand to offer adaptive headlamps. With four doors, the Countryman also offers a little more passenger versatility than the MINI Cooper models, while the brand's reputation assures they are more nimble, eager-feeling alternatives to other larger crossover vehicles. Its interior is also more versatile and spacious, with textured-grain surfaces and trim details, plus cargo solutions including the customizable Center Rail system that allows for four passengers, or a new rear bench seat that allows for five. With the added value, the Countryman has a starting price that isn't much higher than that of the MINI Cooper. This model sets itself apart with more cargo-friendly interior, available tech features and accessories, all-wheel drive, excellent fuel economy, Responsive, nimble driving feel, and higher seating position

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWZB3C57CWM02185

Stock: CWM02185

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020