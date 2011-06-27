Vehicle overview

When this squared-off little crossover with unmistakable Mini styling cues debuted a few years back, it came as a relief to everyone who used to grumble: "If only that Mini Cooper were a little bit bigger!" Although it's still a pint-sized vehicle by crossover SUV standards, the 2016 Mini Countryman still offers the practicality of four doors and an adult-sized backseat without giving up the charm that drew people to the Mini brand in the first place. The Countryman's elevated ride height and available all-wheel drive also shoot down another potential "if only" for shoppers in snowy climes.

There are newer crossover rivals to consider, but none can match the 2016 Countryman's quirky curb appeal.

Behind the Countryman's rear seatbacks, you'll find about twice the luggage space of the automaker's regular Cooper hatchback, notwithstanding the latter's growth spurt in current third-generation form. Although the standard 121-horsepower engine is pretty feeble, the spicier S and John Cooper Works (JCW) models feature strong turbocharged engines that we recommend stepping up to. The Countryman's sport-oriented suspension delivers the responsive handling you'd expect from a model wearing the Mini badge, albeit at the cost of the usual cushy crossover ride quality. As with all Mini models, the options list is long and deep, offering a seemingly endless array of customization possibilities.

If you're after a smooth ride and a truly spacious interior, we'd suggest looking at more traditional small crossovers like the 2016 Ford Escape or 2016 Mazda CX-5, which still handle quite well when pushed. Is your heart still set on a Mini? In that case, don't miss the all-new 2016 Mini Cooper Clubman, which now has four proper doors and lacks only the Countryman's commanding ride height and optional AWD. If you're prepared to spring for the top-of-the-line Countryman, you might also consider the all-new 2016 BMW X1. But for classic Mini character in a roomy, all-season package, the 2016 Mini Cooper Countryman is bound to hit the spot.