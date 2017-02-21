  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 MINI Countryman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
  • Materials are of a higher quality than those of subcompact rivals
  • One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
  • Provides a sporty driving experience
  • Front seats are confining and won't be comfortable for everyone
  • Cargo area is small compared to almost every rival's
  • Both engines require premium fuel
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?

There's no doubt the standard Countryman Cooper is a good deal; smaller Mini models such as the four-door Hatchback and Clubman have a similar price when equipped to the Countryman's starting configuration. Though the base three-cylinder Cooper engine is perfectly acceptable in the smaller Minis, it might be a bit outmatched if you're frequently using the heavier Countryman to haul around people and cargo. We'd go with the Cooper S. The significant increase in performance (Mini estimates a 2-second difference in the sprint from zero to 60 mph) makes it worth the upgrade in our eyes, and we expect fuel economy between the two engines to be very similar.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

What do you do when you love the exciting driving dynamics of the playful Mini Hatchback but need more passenger and cargo space than it provides? Luckily, the 2017 Mini Countryman embodies the spirit of its diminutive siblings in a package that makes it easy to share that experience with your friends and family.

The fully redesigned Mini Countryman is longer and wider than its predecessor, with more headroom, legroom and cargo room than before. The base four-cylinder engine in the previous model has been replaced by the turbocharged three-cylinder found in other Minis, while the optional turbo-four offers more horsepower and torque. Current-generation Mini interior design is finally incorporated into the Countryman; the speedometer is now in a normal position in front of the driver and the central display is now a touchscreen.

The 2017 Mini Countryman retains the features that made us like it in the first place. The 40/20/40-split second row slides and reclines, allowing rear passengers to make full use of the compact dimensions. Interior materials look and feel like they are worth the price premium Minis command. The stylized cabin design is also undoubtedly more interesting than those of the Countryman's reserved rivals. Whether you view it as a family-friendly Mini or simply a unique alternative to competing small crossovers, the 2017 Countryman is ready to take you on your next adventure.

2017 MINI Countryman models

The 2017 Mini Countryman is a sporty and fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a substantial list of standard features, and a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. The two trims, Cooper and Cooper S, have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. Whichever you get, you'll be rewarded by a Mini that prioritizes passenger space and driving thrills in equal measure.

Powering the base front-wheel-drive Cooper trim is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.

You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, faux leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen and a six-speaker audio system.

Our pick is the Cooper S, though. It has a peppy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. It also gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and heated front sport seats. All-wheel drive is optional.

Though both Cooper and Cooper S typically draw from the same pool of options packages, the Sport package is unique to the Cooper. It includes the 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and sport seats from the Cooper S, along with adaptive suspension dampers. The Cooper's Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Every other package can be outfitted to either model. For those looking for additional luxury and storage features, there's the Convenience package (rear armrest, vehicle alarm, cargo divider, and a choice between a cargo area flip-out seating cushion or spare tire) and Premium package (power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, tinted glass and a hands-free power liftgate). The Technology package includes a wealth of upgrades, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up display, wireless phone charging and an automated parallel parking system. The Fully Loaded package includes all four above packages plus satellite radio and the Cold Weather package.

If appearance-oriented upgrades are more your thing, the John Cooper Works Interior package includes a unique steering wheel, sport seats (if not already equipped), a black headliner and JCW-branded decorations, while the JCW Exterior package adds 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, additional stability control choices and aerodynamic modifications.

Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, leather upholstery, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters (automatic-equipped Cooper S models only), and exterior and interior styling modifications.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

4.0
The Countryman Cooper S is more entertaining to drive than most traditional compact crossovers, but it's not as quick as luxury alternatives such as the BMW X1 and Volvo V60. It splits the difference between these two groups in most other performance-related areas as well.

Acceleration

3.0
Even though this is the sporty Cooper S model, the Countryman feels sluggish at partial throttle in Green and Mid driving modes. It's not until you select Sport that it feels like it's got some pep. It doesn't rocket off the line, but we were achieved a decent 0-60-mph time of 7.2 seconds.

Braking

3.0
Brake pedal has a light to moderate amount of resistance, with good initial bite when you tap into the pedal. It's not grabby, however, and stopping force feels linear with effort. It came to a halt from 60 mph in 117 feet, average against standard crossovers and a bit long versus luxury rivals.

Steering

4.5
True to Mini's sporting intentions, steering effort is a little heavier than in competitors. Effort doesn't change while cycling through driving modes, but the car feels quicker to react in Sport. Feels good at highway speeds; you don't need to make corrections to keep the car tracking straight.

Handling

4.5
The Countryman is more fun to zip around turns in than most other cars in this class, but it's best to think of it as a sporty alternative to small crossovers and wagons rather than a large Mini. It doesn't quite live up to those expectations. Feels like there's more body roll than in a Mazda CX-5.

Drivability

4.0
The clutch is easy to operate, with a catch point just off the floor, so you barely have to ease up before forward movement ensues. The clutch pedal isn't heavy, either. Shifter throws are a little long and rubbery, but it's easy to find the right gate. Cruise control reduces set speed when turning.

Comfort

3.0
The Countryman exhibits a degree of comfort that is surprising given Mini's sporting reputation. The ride is rarely choppy, and the cabin is typically fairly quiet. The rear vents help keep rear passengers happy. Aggressively bolstered front seats and heat-trapping upholstery are major drawbacks.

Seat comfort

2.0
The side bolsters on these seats are thick and don't move much during hard cornering. However, the seatback and bottom are narrow, making it nearly impossible to not rest your legs on the thigh bolsters. Many people will find them too confining. Milder seats are not available.

Ride comfort

3.5
The ride is surprisingly comfortable, even with large 18-inch wheels and run-flat tires. It feels a bit livelier than you might expect from some competitors, but it's supple by Mini standards. Adaptive dampers are available if you want to choose your own adventure.

Noise & vibration

3.0
There's not much wind noise, and even tire noise is reasonably quelled. The sunroof covers rattle if they're closed and you hit a bump, but move them slightly out of place and that'll disappear. The engine stop-start system sends a shudder through the cabin when it kicks on.

Climate control

3.0
Auto climate control has to work hard to cool the cabin and counteract heat radiating from the panoramic sunroof on a hot day. Temperature adjustments are in 2-degree increments. Seats don't breathe well, but the cloth/faux leather coverings may still be better than non-cloth seats in warm climes.

Interior

3.0
The Countryman boasts a sense of roominess that you won't find in other Minis. There are thoughtful touches such as an instrument panel that moves with the steering wheel and folding rear headrests. There are some ergonomic issues, including an awkwardly located seatback tilt lever and lumbar knob.

Ease of use

3.0
Most things up front are easy to reach, from the toggle switches to infotainment system controller. The awkward lumbar knob, located on the inboard side of the seatback, is an exception. The door-mounted armrests are at a perfect length, but there's no rear center armrest.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The Countryman has a step-in height that's slightly taller than that of high-riding hatchbacks such as the Mercedes GLA-Class and BMW X1, so you don't fall down into the seat when you enter. That said, ingress and egress aren't quite effortless; large seat bolsters can make hard to exit the front.

Driving position

3.5
The front seats allow plenty of fore, aft and height travel, ensuring drivers of any size will be able to find a good position. Eventually, that is, as the headrests are angled too far forward and the clutch pedal travel is long, making it difficult to find a comfortable setup initially.

Roominess

3.0
Tall people will find there's an abundance of headroom up front, even with the panoramic sunroof. Shoulder room is lacking due to the aforementioned seat bolsters. There's decent legroom and headroom in the back, and the front seatback is sculpted for extra kneeroom.

Visibility

5.0
All windows are tall and wide, and there's even a large window in the rear three-quarters portion to eliminate blind spots. A standard rearview camera is nice but unnecessary given the ample window openings. A power bump on the hood makes it tough to figure out where the right side of the car is.

Quality

5.0
Inspired interior design and high build quality elevate the Countryman above the usual selection of compact crossovers and even give the luxury brands a run for the money. Molded plastic on the upper door panels, a soft-touch surface on the dash, and cloth on the door make it feel premium.

Utility

3.0
While the cargo area is a bit small for the class, the floor sits well below the top of the back seat, so you can load tall items without encroaching on rear visibility. There are limited storage solutions for those in the back because there's no armrest or flip-out tray behind the center console.

Small-item storage

3.5
There are large cutouts in all the doors, each split in two sections. Both sections will hold a bottle of water. There's a small tray in front of the shifter and a bin under the armrest for front occupants. There's no fold-down center armrest in the back, which would normally house a tray.

Cargo space

2.5
The cargo area is wide and boxy, with a liftover height that's a couple inches lower than a typical crossover. It measures 17.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 47.6 cubes with them folded; both figures are small for the class. A nifty LED light in the back helps you find stuff in the dark.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.5
There are four LATCH anchors, two on each of the outboard seats. There are easily accessed, located under clearly marked flip-up covers. There's one tether on the back of each portion of the 40/20/40-split rear seats. You'll have to pop the cargo door or remove the cargo cover to access them.

Technology

4.5
The newest version of Mini's user interface is attractive but seems to be a bit more cumbersome to use than in previous iterations. The maps, however, are less cluttered than before. Voice controls work well, with natural voice commands. Many advanced safety features are available.

Audio & navigation

3.5
The Countryman's central display screen gains touchscreen functionality this year. Because there's so much iconography (at least from the main screen), you're better off using the controller. The menus' horizontal buttons further make the case for the controller. Satellite radio frequently drops.

Smartphone integration

3.0
There are two USB ports in the front: one in a bin in front of the shifter and one under the central armrest. There are no USB ports in the back. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren't offered, but some apps, such as Spotify and Pandora, are accessible through audio menus.

Driver aids

4.0
A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all models. Our tester was also equipped with the Technology package, adding front sensors and a larger central screen. Park too closely to an object in front and the sensor issues a loud alert even if you're not in gear.

Voice control

5.0
The voice controls are excellent. The system recognizes natural speech rather than forcing the user to travel down a path of predetermined phrases. The navigation function can redirect to a similar house number if it can't find yours in the system. Siri Eyes Free is available for iPhone users.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 MINI Countryman.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New and Improved
Cameron,08/15/2017
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I was seeking a downsize from a midsize SUV when I stumbled upon the new Countryman. Mini has done an incredible job at making the cabin feel spacious and functional despite it being much smaller than what I was accustomed. If you are at all familiar with BMW products (X1 in particular) you will notice some striking similarities from the cabin materials to infotainment. Performance is good and it is a blast to drive - however, you can expect ride quality to match the sporty driving characteristics. The cabin certainly gets a shock over potholes - the dynamic damper control is a must if you want an improved ride. I was skeptical of Mini's reliability (which influenced my decision to lease); if you do your research you will see that the new engine and chassis are straight off the BMW X1 and have displayed exceptional reliability so far. Overall, I am highly impressed with new Countryman, a car that was certainly NOT on my radar when I started shopping. If you are looking for a car that is engaging to drive while offering compact SUV capacity and capabilities this is a safe bet.
Unique, classy, practical and fun
Bruce Bolen,08/23/2017
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
It's an emotional car and a blast to drive. I knew when I ordered a Mini, it would likely have problems based on Mini's track record. The sales experience was dysmal; the dealer is 171 miles from my front door. I asked the salesman to pick us up at the airport nearest the dealer, 20 minutes away. He refused. We got lost on the city trolley system and asked the dealer receptionist to have someone pick us up, which they finally did. The salesman had all the paperwork wrong (after I'd given specific email information), and, after the third try and 1.5 hours we were on our way. At the first rest stop, my wife opened the passenger door and a trim piece fell in her lap. The second day, the infotainment system had long delays, there was static in the speakers and the navi froze. Later, the heads-up display developed a loud clicking noise while retracting, and the rear hatch would come open by itself when nobody was around the car. Mini USA was more than accommodating by providing a flatbed four two 342-mile round trips from my home to the dealer, one to diagnose the infotainment problem, and a second to make the repairs (after waiting nine weeks to get a new head unit). The service writer at the dealership who handled everything over this two-month period was also exceptional. I wanted a Mini Countryman really, really badly, so I have never waivered from loving the car right from the start. After owning over 35 new cars and reading every review known to man, I knew I wanted and loved the new Countryman. The car is economical, power is adequate, the paddle shifters are very intuitive to use, and the outstanding 8-speed auto is always in the gear you want. The steering is exceptional, the brakes very solid, and the sport seats are very comfortable. The standard sunroof in this car has less draft and minimal buffeting....better tan I've experienced in Mercs and BMW's. The suspension is very well sorted out, providing an outstanding ride/handling compromise. Overall MP g is 31 in mixed driving and 34 highway on mid-grade fuel. In spite of my horrific sales experience and all the electronic issues, I still highly recommend this delightful and wonderful car which is now 100% operational with 5,400 miles
Looks great, fun to drive and high maintenance
Joseph Yeow,04/23/2019
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Fun comes with a price. In this case, high maintenance. I bought one with 19’ wheels and all the bells and whistles that include self park, nav, heads up display and upgraded audio. Not sure why but manufacture equipped the car with Summer high performance tires that left me with 2mm thread during 8k oil change. E-mailed Mini and they referred me back to dealer which provides no answer but saying that run flats don’t comes with mileage warranty. Other than that, the electrical unit on the instrument cluster keeps having issues where all lights would come on during drive. After resetting it for 3 times at a dealership, I gave up and let it be. Same with the foot kicking trunk lid where it’ll pop open when I get close to the car before kicking it. Problem solved after 2 visit. This is a great looking car with the drive of a bmw. However, time and money comes with that as a package so think twice before owning it. Did I mentioned replacing wearable parts like windshield wiper now requires buying the extra package?
2017 Mini Countryman WORST CAR
Lou,02/02/2018
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had my 2017 Mini Countryman for 11 months and 3 of those months it has been in the shop. The electronic parking brake fails. Mini does not take responsibility for this extremely dangerous glitch and says that according to the manual I need to use chock blocks to "safely" park my vehicle. This petroleum jelly substance oozes out from under the hood and stains all that it touches. Mini will not fix this (they say it is common in Minis and BMWs) and says it will happen for 20,000 miles (this is a BRAND NEW CAR). The car will lock the keys in the car. I have had friends witness this flabbergasted that the car decided to lock itself in front of us. The Bluetooth will play music over phone calls. There is no where to turn the music off since it was never on in the first place. The only way to remedy the situation is for me to hang up and call the person back. In general the electronic interface is very glitch and delayed. I am 5'2" tall. The car does not fit me. The visors are too short, the center controls are too far back. I could go on and on, the car has been a nightmare! I bought this car because I loved my 2014 Mini Countryman. The 2017 is a terrible redesign and is glitch filled. I will NEVER BUY ANOTHER MINI!
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 MINI Countryman
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
189 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2017 MINI Countryman features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Countryman models:

Park Distance Control
Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
Active Driving Assistant
Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
Parking Assistant
Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.

More about the 2017 MINI Countryman

Used 2017 MINI Countryman Overview

The Used 2017 MINI Countryman is offered in the following submodels: Countryman Wagon. Available styles include Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), and Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 MINI Countryman?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 MINI Countryman trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 is priced between $25,942 and$28,029 with odometer readings between 13901 and39774 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 is priced between $20,995 and$22,155 with odometer readings between 28262 and32575 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper is priced between $20,000 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 28478 and28478 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cooper S is priced between $24,000 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 20386 and20386 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 MINI Countrymans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 MINI Countryman for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2017 Countrymans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,000 and mileage as low as 13901 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 MINI Countryman.

Can't find a used 2017 MINI Countrymans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Countryman for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,348.

Find a used MINI for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,924.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Countryman for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,644.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,450.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 MINI Countryman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

