2017 MINI Countryman Review
Pros & Cons
- Exterior and interior design sets it apart from competitors
- Materials are of a higher quality than those of subcompact rivals
- One of the only vehicles of its kind with a manual transmission
- Provides a sporty driving experience
- Front seats are confining and won't be comfortable for everyone
- Cargo area is small compared to almost every rival's
- Both engines require premium fuel
Which Countryman does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
What do you do when you love the exciting driving dynamics of the playful Mini Hatchback but need more passenger and cargo space than it provides? Luckily, the 2017 Mini Countryman embodies the spirit of its diminutive siblings in a package that makes it easy to share that experience with your friends and family.
The fully redesigned Mini Countryman is longer and wider than its predecessor, with more headroom, legroom and cargo room than before. The base four-cylinder engine in the previous model has been replaced by the turbocharged three-cylinder found in other Minis, while the optional turbo-four offers more horsepower and torque. Current-generation Mini interior design is finally incorporated into the Countryman; the speedometer is now in a normal position in front of the driver and the central display is now a touchscreen.
The 2017 Mini Countryman retains the features that made us like it in the first place. The 40/20/40-split second row slides and reclines, allowing rear passengers to make full use of the compact dimensions. Interior materials look and feel like they are worth the price premium Minis command. The stylized cabin design is also undoubtedly more interesting than those of the Countryman's reserved rivals. Whether you view it as a family-friendly Mini or simply a unique alternative to competing small crossovers, the 2017 Countryman is ready to take you on your next adventure.
2017 MINI Countryman models
The 2017 Mini Countryman is a sporty and fun alternative to the standard set of small crossovers and wagons. The Countryman earns the premium price tag it carries by offering a substantial list of standard features, and a plethora of available options allows buyers to customize the Countryman to their heart's content. The two trims, Cooper and Cooper S, have similar feature content but are differentiated by the engines underhood. Whichever you get, you'll be rewarded by a Mini that prioritizes passenger space and driving thrills in equal measure.
Powering the base front-wheel-drive Cooper trim is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine (134 horsepower, 162 pound-feet of torque) matched to your choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. On the all-wheel-drive Countryman All4, the automatic transmission has eight speeds.
You get a lot of features with the Countryman, including 17-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a heated windshield wiper system, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, adjustable driving modes, height-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split rear seats, faux leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch display screen and a six-speaker audio system.
Our pick is the Cooper S, though. It has a peppy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (189 hp, 207 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. It also gets 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and heated front sport seats. All-wheel drive is optional.
Though both Cooper and Cooper S typically draw from the same pool of options packages, the Sport package is unique to the Cooper. It includes the 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, and sport seats from the Cooper S, along with adaptive suspension dampers. The Cooper's Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Every other package can be outfitted to either model. For those looking for additional luxury and storage features, there's the Convenience package (rear armrest, vehicle alarm, cargo divider, and a choice between a cargo area flip-out seating cushion or spare tire) and Premium package (power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, tinted glass and a hands-free power liftgate). The Technology package includes a wealth of upgrades, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, a head-up display, wireless phone charging and an automated parallel parking system. The Fully Loaded package includes all four above packages plus satellite radio and the Cold Weather package.
If appearance-oriented upgrades are more your thing, the John Cooper Works Interior package includes a unique steering wheel, sport seats (if not already equipped), a black headliner and JCW-branded decorations, while the JCW Exterior package adds 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, additional stability control choices and aerodynamic modifications.
Many of the above options can be ordered separately. Additional stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, all-season tires, leather upholstery, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters (automatic-equipped Cooper S models only), and exterior and interior styling modifications.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology4.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Countryman models:
- Park Distance Control
- Helps parking by alerting the driver when the Countryman is approaching an object while backing up.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Keeps a set distance between the Countryman and the vehicle in front when cruise control is active.
- Parking Assistant
- Autonomously guides the Countryman into a parallel parking spot with minimal driver intervention.
