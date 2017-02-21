It's an emotional car and a blast to drive. I knew when I ordered a Mini, it would likely have problems based on Mini's track record. The sales experience was dysmal; the dealer is 171 miles from my front door. I asked the salesman to pick us up at the airport nearest the dealer, 20 minutes away. He refused. We got lost on the city trolley system and asked the dealer receptionist to have someone pick us up, which they finally did. The salesman had all the paperwork wrong (after I'd given specific email information), and, after the third try and 1.5 hours we were on our way. At the first rest stop, my wife opened the passenger door and a trim piece fell in her lap. The second day, the infotainment system had long delays, there was static in the speakers and the navi froze. Later, the heads-up display developed a loud clicking noise while retracting, and the rear hatch would come open by itself when nobody was around the car. Mini USA was more than accommodating by providing a flatbed four two 342-mile round trips from my home to the dealer, one to diagnose the infotainment problem, and a second to make the repairs (after waiting nine weeks to get a new head unit). The service writer at the dealership who handled everything over this two-month period was also exceptional. I wanted a Mini Countryman really, really badly, so I have never waivered from loving the car right from the start. After owning over 35 new cars and reading every review known to man, I knew I wanted and loved the new Countryman. The car is economical, power is adequate, the paddle shifters are very intuitive to use, and the outstanding 8-speed auto is always in the gear you want. The steering is exceptional, the brakes very solid, and the sport seats are very comfortable. The standard sunroof in this car has less draft and minimal buffeting....better tan I've experienced in Mercs and BMW's. The suspension is very well sorted out, providing an outstanding ride/handling compromise. Overall MP g is 31 in mixed driving and 34 highway on mid-grade fuel. In spite of my horrific sales experience and all the electronic issues, I still highly recommend this delightful and wonderful car which is now 100% operational with 5,400 miles

