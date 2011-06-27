Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,385
|$18,907
|$20,643
|Clean
|$17,037
|$18,520
|$20,205
|Average
|$16,342
|$17,745
|$19,330
|Rough
|$15,646
|$16,970
|$18,454
Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,376
|$22,265
|$24,419
|Clean
|$19,968
|$21,809
|$23,901
|Average
|$19,153
|$20,896
|$22,865
|Rough
|$18,338
|$19,984
|$21,829
Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,737
|$20,392
|$22,279
|Clean
|$18,362
|$19,974
|$21,806
|Average
|$17,612
|$19,139
|$20,861
|Rough
|$16,863
|$18,303
|$19,916
Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,630
|$26,450
|$28,527
|Clean
|$24,137
|$25,908
|$27,921
|Average
|$23,152
|$24,824
|$26,711
|Rough
|$22,166
|$23,741
|$25,501
Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,162
|$27,914
|$29,916
|Clean
|$25,639
|$27,342
|$29,282
|Average
|$24,592
|$26,199
|$28,012
|Rough
|$23,545
|$25,055
|$26,743
Estimated values
2018 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,112
|$22,850
|$24,833
|Clean
|$20,690
|$22,382
|$24,306
|Average
|$19,845
|$21,446
|$23,252
|Rough
|$19,001
|$20,509
|$22,199