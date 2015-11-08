Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Silver
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    47,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $5,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    96,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in Gray
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    57,975 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,312

    $2,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    62,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    59,305 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    59,402 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    67,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,000

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    62,591 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,500

    $2,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Brown
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    56,048 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,898

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Gray
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    90,130 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    81,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    74,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,634

    $1,589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    82,142 miles
    Good Deal

    $13,497

    $1,644 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    47,309 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,750

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in Red
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    55,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,495

    $902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    43,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

    62,745 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,891

    Details
  • 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Black
    used

    2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    72,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman

Overall Consumer Rating
4.210 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Adorable and safe and FUN
rcs,08/11/2015
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought the All4 about 5mos ago and so far so great! It sticks to the road, am getting good gas mileage, feels solid. Get the manual transmission, the salesman congratulated me several times for making that best choice. Haven't owned it long enough to comment on reliability. **Update**A year and a half later I'm still happy w/ it, which means no mechanical issues and a blast to drive. **2nd update** Still very happy with my decision 4 years ago to buy this car. No repairs just annual maintenance, still solid and responsive.
