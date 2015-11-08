Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me
- 47,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,998$5,847 Below Market
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C54FWT03843
Stock: 19175519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,556 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$2,261 Below Market
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Step into the 2015 MINI Countryman! A great vehicle and a great value! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include remote keyless entry, speed sensitive wipers, heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C57FWP42353
Stock: G1684B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 57,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,312$2,299 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, HEATED SEATS, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, MINI Navigation System. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Gray Metallic 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C59FWM33152
Stock: PV3332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 62,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,999$3,474 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Burlington - Burlington / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C53FWP47436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,305 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,900
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C55FWT03138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,402 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,999$1,746 Below Market
Oceansky Auto - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C5XFWR43381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,000$2,194 Below Market
Rountree Moore Ford Lincoln - Lake City / Florida
!!! All Wheel Drive !!! Leather! Alloy Wheels! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! Bluetooth! Includes the Rountree Moore Advantage: First Oil Change Free! Lifetime Loaner Vehicles! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced! Call Us Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C52FWP43006
Stock: IP43006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 62,591 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,500$2,052 Below Market
Butler Toyota - Macon / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Chili Red 2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged **POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS**, **BLUETOOTH**, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Speed control, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 25/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick*Price could be contingent upon dealer financing. Vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices are subject to change. Please see dealer for details. As always, THANK YOU FOR YOUR BUSINESS!!!*Reviews:* Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds* As the small wagon and crossover market has increasingly grown over the past several years, it can be difficult finding one that stands. Luckily, the 2015 MINI Countryman comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. With the Base model 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. The S trim adds a turbocharger and the S ALL 4 includes AWD to make the Countryman ready for any situation. Coupling impressive fuel economy with your love of adventure, there aren't many places you won't take your MINI Countryman. If you have ever been discouraged by the Cooper's smaller rear seats, fear no more as the Countryman's two rear bucket seats recline and are able to slide back to provide plenty of leg room for taller passengers. Heated mirrors and washer jets come standard. The standard center console has dual cup holders for the backseat and a 12-volt power outlet. Along with this, the Countryman provides you with an impressive 41.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There is what seems like an endless number of options available on the Countryman. Choose from optional features like 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, an iPod/USB audio interface and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. Choose the City Package or John Cooper Works Packages to upgrade your Countryman even further! With utility and versatility in mind, MINI created the Countryman and offering nearly 3 times the cargo space of the standard Cooper. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C55FWM19760
Stock: Y10541B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 56,048 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,898$2,194 Below Market
Subaru of Puyallup - Puyallup / Washington
2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman Base 4D Sport Utility Br Cargo Package, Light Package, Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapter, Brake assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Seats. Experience the Difference 'Stress Free' at Subaru of Puyallup. As one of the top dealers in the NW, we make it easy. With Care-Free Maintenance , No Worry Warranties, Accessory Discounts and the best Customer Rewards Program in the NW. FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Recent Arrival! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick The Harnish Auto Family has been serving Western Washington for over thirty years! We always have over 700 new and pre-owned in inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C57FWT05943
Stock: S201679A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 90,130 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,179 Below Market
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Gray 2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 2 Sets of Keys, Leather Interior, Moonroof/Sunroof, AWD.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickWhy Buy from Capital Auto Sales: All of our vehicles are processed through a Multi-Point Inspection. Our vehicles come with a 3 Month/3000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty*(See dealer for details). We maintain excellent Google review's year after year. Free Virginia State Safety Inspections for life (Appointment Required). (2) Free Oil Changes with any vehicle purchase (surcharge applies to diesel vehicles & synthetic oil. Appointment Required). We will buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours. An extra $500 trade allowance when you trade-in any vehicle previously purchased at Capital Auto Sales! Contact our friendly sales team at 703-445-2277 for more information today! No Credit, Bad Credit, No problem! Tax ID, No Problem! We Finance EVERYONE! Guaranteed Credit Approval! Rates starting as low as 1.99% for well qualified buyers. GET PRE APPROVED TODAY! Apply Online now by clicking here WWW.CAPAUTOVA.COM/FINANCING. Affordable Extended Warranties are available. Ask your sales representative for more information. WE NEED YOUR TRADE DON'T LOSE $MONEY$ BY SELLING IT ANYWHERE ELSE! Call (703) 445-CARS (2277) to make an appointment or drop by to check out our fantastic selection and our beautiful Chantilly showroom located at: 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Suite 150 Chantilly, VA 20152 We are open 7 days a week for your convenience! Call, text, chat, email or stop by today! Monday - Saturday 9 AM to 8 PM and every Sunday 11 AM to 4 PM.Reviews:* Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds* As the small wagon and crossover market has increasingly grown over the past several years, it can be difficult finding one that stands. Luckily, the 2015 MINI Countryman comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. With the Base model 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. The S trim adds a turbocharger and the S ALL 4 includes AWD to make the Countryman ready for any situation. Coupling impressive fuel economy with your love of adventure, there aren't many places you won't take your MINI Countryman. If you have ever been discouraged by the Cooper's smaller rear seats, fear no more as the Countryman's two rear bucket seats recline and are able to slide back to provide plenty of leg room for taller passengers. Heated mirrors and washer jets come standard. The standard center console has dual cup holders for the backseat and a 12-volt power outlet. Along with this, the Countryman provides you with an impressive 41.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There is what seems like an endless number of options available on the Countryman. Choose from optional features like 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, an iPod/USB audio interface and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. Choose the City Package or John Cooper Works Packages to upgrade your Countryman even further! With utility and versatility in mind, MINI created the Countryman and offering nearly 3 times the cargo space of the standard Cooper. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C55FWM19502
Stock: CA0123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 81,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,213 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C58FWR45033
Stock: R45033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,401 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,634$1,589 Below Market
Napleton Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Kissimmee / Florida
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Base Red *AUTOMATIC*, *BLUETOOTH*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *AM/FM/CD PLAYER*, *6 SPEAKERS*, *STEERING WHEELS AUDIO/PHONE CONTROLS*.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick**VEHICLE IS MARKET BASED PRICED**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C59FWR43260
Stock: FWR43260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 82,142 milesGood Deal
$13,497$1,644 Below Market
Murdock Hyundai of Murray - Murray / Utah
CLEAN TRADE IN VEHICLE! FULLY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED MECHANICS!-HEATED SEATS-NAVIGATION-SMART PHONE INTEGRATION-HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND-SUNROOFBlack 2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD.MURDOCK CERTIFIED!! 54 POINT INSPECTION, NO QUESTIONS ASKED 5 DAY 500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY, AND A WORRY FREE WARRANTY!! Recent Arrival!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickAs the #1 Volume Hyundai Dealer in Utah and Highest Customer Satisfaction Index, we are committed to getting you the best price up-front. Unlike our competitors, you will not have to deal with surprise charges during the paperwork. PLUS WE GUARANTEE YOUR PEACE OF MIND WITH OUR 5-DAY/500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY. Life is full of regrets, car buying should not be one of them - Murdock Hyundai ...Internet Price based on financing through the dealership to receive entire discount.Reviews: * Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * As the small wagon and crossover market has increasingly grown over the past several years, it can be difficult finding one that stands. Luckily, the 2015 MINI Countryman comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. With the Base model 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. The S trim adds a turbocharger and the S ALL 4 includes AWD to make the Countryman ready for any situation. Coupling impressive fuel economy with your love of adventure, there aren't many places you won't take your MINI Countryman. If you have ever been discouraged by the Cooper's smaller rear seats, fear no more as the Countryman's two rear bucket seats recline and are able to slide back to provide plenty of leg room for taller passengers. Heated mirrors and washer jets come standard. The standard center console has dual cup holders for the backseat and a 12-volt power outlet. Along with this, the Countryman provides you with an impressive 41.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There is what seems like an endless number of options available on the Countryman. Choose from optional features like 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, an iPod/USB audio interface and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. Choose the City Package or John Cooper Works Packages to upgrade your Countryman even further! With utility and versatility in mind, MINI created the Countryman and offering nearly 3 times the cargo space of the standard Cooper. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C59FWP44623
Stock: HS41158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 47,309 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,750$1,053 Below Market
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Bluetooth, Sun/Moon Roof, Panoramic Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, 4.72 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof and Mirror Caps, Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapter, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio MINI Boost CD, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD w/6 Speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7463 miles below market average!2015 Light White MINI 4D Sport Utility Cooper Countryman FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C55FWM32757
Stock: STK217451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,495$902 Below Market
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
Cold Weather Package **Satellite Radio Prep** Bluetooth/ Usb **Multifunction Steering Wheel **Sport Button **Onboard Computer **Moonroof **Black Roof and Mirror Caps **Center Armrest **Automatic Climate Control **Tire Pressure Monitor** Rain Sensor and Auto Headlight** 17 in Black Alloy Wheels** Tire Pressure Monitor**Cruise Control **Keyless Entry ** 27 City/ 34 Hwy ** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C54FWR42842
Stock: M4217PLB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 43,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$11,500
Metroplex Auto Group - Lewisville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C50FWM33136
Stock: 10520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,745 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,891
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Base2015 MINI 4D Sport Utility Cooper Countryman 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V FWDOdometer is 993 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * As the small wagon and crossover market has increasingly grown over the past several years, it can be difficult finding one that stands. Luckily, the 2015 MINI Countryman comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. With the Base model 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. The S trim adds a turbocharger and the S ALL 4 includes AWD to make the Countryman ready for any situation. Coupling impressive fuel economy with your love of adventure, there aren't many places you won't take your MINI Countryman. If you have ever been discouraged by the Cooper's smaller rear seats, fear no more as the Countryman's two rear bucket seats recline and are able to slide back to provide plenty of leg room for taller passengers. Heated mirrors and washer jets come standard. The standard center console has dual cup holders for the backseat and a 12-volt power outlet. Along with this, the Countryman provides you with an impressive 41.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There is what seems like an endless number of options available on the Countryman. Choose from optional features like 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, an iPod/USB audio interface and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. Choose the City Package or John Cooper Works Packages to upgrade your Countryman even further! With utility and versatility in mind, MINI created the Countryman and offering nearly 3 times the cargo space of the standard Cooper. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C5XFWM33094
Stock: M33094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 72,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$1,178 Below Market
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V TurbochargedWE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C59FWT05457
Stock: M2755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
