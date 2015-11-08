Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia

Gray 2015 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 2 Sets of Keys, Leather Interior, Moonroof/Sunroof, AWD.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Sharp handling for a crossover; impressive rear seat room; fuel-efficient engines; zippy performance from S and JCW models; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds* As the small wagon and crossover market has increasingly grown over the past several years, it can be difficult finding one that stands. Luckily, the 2015 MINI Countryman comes in the perfect configuration to meet every driver's needs. With the Base model 1.6L inline 4 cylinder manual gearbox, optional automatic transmission and turbocharger, you'll be grabbing apexes with ease as the 121hp make it known this isn't MINI's first time. The S trim adds a turbocharger and the S ALL 4 includes AWD to make the Countryman ready for any situation. Coupling impressive fuel economy with your love of adventure, there aren't many places you won't take your MINI Countryman. If you have ever been discouraged by the Cooper's smaller rear seats, fear no more as the Countryman's two rear bucket seats recline and are able to slide back to provide plenty of leg room for taller passengers. Heated mirrors and washer jets come standard. The standard center console has dual cup holders for the backseat and a 12-volt power outlet. Along with this, the Countryman provides you with an impressive 41.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There is what seems like an endless number of options available on the Countryman. Choose from optional features like 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, a dual-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, an iPod/USB audio interface and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system. Choose the City Package or John Cooper Works Packages to upgrade your Countryman even further! With utility and versatility in mind, MINI created the Countryman and offering nearly 3 times the cargo space of the standard Cooper. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

VIN: WMWZC5C55FWM19502

Stock: CA0123

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020