Used 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman Consumer Reviews

Almost 4 years and still loving it! minnesotaeric , 07/24/2012 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I have a 2009 base Clubman with the 6 speed, and wouldn't have it any other way. I did get an email from the dealer last week about the Evaporator plate. Now that we're in the dead of summer, I am noticing a little odor (thought it was my shoes), so they suggest the Evaporator needs to be cleaned out for $120. That's the first service item on the car, with 48,000 miles and nearly 4 years. On the highway, I still get 42 MPG. With the 6 speed, I am never without the power I need. I travel quite a bit and met 2 BMW engineers. Both said the 6 speed base Cooper w/ sport assist is a great car. I added the stabilizer bar as the only add on...and Xenon lights. Great value. Great Car. Fun!Fun!Fun! Report Abuse

Just save yourself the headache Tim , 03/08/2018 S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I saw these negative reviews about these cars but unfortunately i didn't listened when j bought my 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman S. Plain and simple my car is a MONEY PIT. Bought car for 8k at 65k miles. So far I have put in 6k in repairs... walnut blast engine cleaning, misfires, high pressure fuel pump, valve cover breather, timing chain, thermostat, OIL LEAKS my auto gear shifter broke to shit somehow...had to replace entire shifter. All of this and probably a bit more was fixed and my shop says my Turbo will need to be replaced in the next 30k miles....that's another $3k to rebuild. However, it's fun as [non-permissible content removed] when it drives. Think I'm having steering/suspension problems with horri ble overseer. This car will be sold after this summer for sure. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A total winner GLEN & PRISCILLA , 12/11/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely beautiful. We owned a 2004 Mini and never had any problems. We purchased the 2009 Clubman base model and personalized it. The upgraded stereo is worth the money, the heated seats are an absolute joy. The car has a "Sport Mode" that is a lot of fun to use. It's nice to have the extra room in the back and the barn doors are just great. We can actually bring our adult children with us now in the rear seat. Mileage is about 28 M.P.G. Report Abuse

Get rid of it before 82,000 Mini me no more , 05/24/2016 John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful I custom order my 2009 Mini Clubman, Chili red, all the upgrades including 18" wheels and run flats and waited three (3) months for it to be built, shipped and delivered to me 10.1.2008. It was a great ride since I had owned a MG Midget years earlier, so I knew how these little cars feel. But, in 2015 all the problems started with engine light coming on over and over again with these dates and findings, 1) June 2015 - Jan. 2016 a chasing oil leak four times ($ 300 a pop), 2) April 2015 timing chain failure (covered by Mini), Feb. 2016 crack in oil line ( ($750), March 2016 (twice in the shop) another oil leak ($675 each time). April 2016 when I checked the oil and found there was none in the reservoir. The idiot that had worked on my car at the dealer had forgotten to place oil back in after the second March 2016 repair (the service manager said he had been fired due to other complaints) I found this out when I left he vehicle for four (4) days stay at the dealer (I always had it serviced at the Dealer to keep the records accessible) and April 2016 I was told another oil leak and vacuum hose issue ($1,100). May 2016 -A week later, the engine light was back on, this time carbon build-up ($2,700). I spent total of $7,100 on this vehicle from June 2015 to May 2016. Needless to say, I sold (not traded it in) it in a private sale to a guy that collects cars and wanted a 2009 Mini. He did not care about the issues, he just wanted the car and paid the price I asked. It was shipped from Charleston, SC to San Diego, CA on his dime. I purchased a 2016 Outback. Why? I just could not bring myself to trust the Mini mechanics after the oil misstep. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse