Consumer Rating
(66)
2001 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value for the money, high level of safety, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Rental car stigma, front seats lack comfort, no rear disc brakes on the sedan.
List Price Estimate
$1,215 - $2,884
Edmunds' Expert Review

Representing luxury on the cheap, Sable is a decent car suffering from an identity crisis.

Vehicle overview

The Sable has earned a good reputation for safety, thanks to its solid performances in U.S. government crash testing. Mercury builds on that rep with the Sable's new Advanced Restraints System (ARS). This system adapts airbag deployment depending upon impact severity, safety-belt usage and driver-seat position. The ARS includes safety-belt pre-tensioners and retractors. Head-and-chest side airbags are optional for front occupants. Safety goodies include an emergency trunk release (for those times when you accidentally lock yourself in your own trunk), and locking front-seat head restraints.

Inside, the Sable has power-adjustable accelerator and brake pedals. With the touch of a button, the brake and accelerator pedals can, together, be horizontally adjusted up to 3 inches toward the driver from the standard location to provide added driving comfort for a wider range of drivers. Audio and climate controls are grouped in a soft-cornered rectilinear shape. Controls are operated by square buttons, which are arranged in a conventional linear grid fashion for more intuitive use. The flip/fold console in the six-passenger Sable now folds down flat to the floor, allowing easy access to the lower part of the integrated control panel.

We give the '01 Sable high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Sable has a compliant suspension with excellent rebound shock valving for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unenjoyable. Drive the Sable into a turn, prod the throttle and the car responds in a predictable manner. Yet on the highway, passengers are treated to a comfortably smooth ride.

The 2001 Sable powertrains include the 3.0-liter Vulcan and 3.0-liter Duratec V6s. The main difference between the two engines is the cylinder heads. The base Vulcan has two valves per cylinder, while the Duratec has four. The four-valve motor makes 200 horsepower at 5650 rpm and 200 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. The base engine makes do with 155 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 185 foot-pounds at 3950 rpm. Both engines meet Low-Emissions Vehicle (LEV) standards in California and 13 Northeastern states.

With the optional 24-valve Duratec V6 putting the power down, the Sable is actually quite sporting. The engine features a wide power band with tons of low-end torque. Reaching the upper end of the tachometer, the engine emits a nasty growl and a notable amount of torque steer during upshifts.

We've always liked the Sable and Taurus, but thought they were edged out when compared to the Accord or Camry. The gap is now considerably narrower when comparing the Honda and Toyota benchmarks because the Sable (and Taurus) is now a much better car. Furthermore, you can get a Sable wagon if you desire-no such choice exists with Accord or Camry. Now if they just made the wagon's four-wheel disc brakes available on the sedan.

2001 Highlights

A new child safety-seat restraint system is in place as well as a larger 18-gallon fuel tank. There's also a clearcoat metallic paint swap, trading Tropic Green for Spruce Green. Otherwise, no changes for the recently freshened Sable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercury Sable.

5(44%)
4(32%)
3(12%)
2(11%)
1(1%)
4.1
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

she's gone a long way
sprosper,08/20/2013
i have a 2001 sable that my fiance bought 7 years ago with 185k on it. i do all the normal maintance on it, ive NEVER done any major work on it. the most intense ive got with it was a water pump. i was brought up as a chevy man, dont get me wrong i love the bowtie but my sable is probably the best car we have ever had. today 8-20-2013 the sable hit 400,000 miles!!!! i am beyond impressed with this car. i would most defenatly buy another one :)
It won't quit
tsandy1,04/02/2014
210,000 miles and it won't quit. We bought it used with 38,000 miles on it. I was hoping for a major break down after a few years so I could get a different car. I hate having the same car too long. I like variety. Damned thing just kept going. We finally had to give it to our son. We thought if anybody could kill it, he could. Nope, it's still going. I am amazed at how good of a car this thing has been. We truly have only done routine maintenance on it. Cosmetically hasn't held up as well as my 2001 Cadillac DeVille, but mechanically the Sable has been a champ.
Power train
UNHAPPY FORMER OWNER,04/22/2002
On the whole I was happy with this car. My reason for getting rid of it was that when passing I would give the car gas and the only thing that would happen on occassion was the engine revving, no power was going to the transmission. I had the dealer check this problem out and everything was within specs.
Love it, love it
Ed Edmundson,06/27/2009
Absolutely love my Sable. The ride and handling is absolutely the perfect mix. Great performance in mountain driving here in New Mexico, and will just glide across the desert 85 miles per hour all day quietly and smoothly getting 33 mpg highway and an amazing 29 in town. I have a bad back, and these are the best seats ever. When my back hurts, I just go for a drive in the Sable, and I'm fixed. Have had a couple of minor mechanical issues. Had to replace the serpentine belt tensioner and EGR valve, but big deal. Car makes me feel like I am driving a luxury car, and beautiful to boot.
See all 66 reviews of the 2001 Mercury Sable
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Mercury Sable

Used 2001 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 2001 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 2001 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,610.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,024.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,991.

