Used 2009 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me

Stykemain Chevrolet - Paulding / Ohio

2009 Mercury Sable Premier SUNROOF Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic ** LEATHER **, ** SUNROOF **. Stykemain Chevrolet in Paulding, OH is closer than you think. Just take exit 13 off new US 24 to US 127 South. Driving time to Stykemain Chevrolet: Defiance = 15 minutes, Van Wert = 18 minutes, Bryan = 22 minutes, Lima = 42 minutes. Ft Wayne = ONLY 39 MINUTES! Visit us online at STYKEMAINCHEVY.COM Proudly serving: Paulding, Defiance, Fort Wayne, Van Wert, Findlay, Toledo, Delphos, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Elkhart, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercury Sable Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1MEHM42W29G629195

Stock: 20PP-186B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020