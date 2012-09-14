Used 2009 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me

I've owned a 2009 Sable for several years and have found that it has the greatest brakes. They are quick and sure without being too touchy. They have already saved me in an emergency. The steering is quick and on our twisty curvey roads in Penna. this car handles like it is on rails. The engine is very responsive and smooth. It gets amazing gas mileage for a of this size; over 30MPH on the interstate. I agree that it did take some time getting used to the steering wheel being farther away than usual without telescoping however, it feels perfectly normal now. Actually gives you more room, makes other cars feel cramped. It is such a great car that I bought a 2nd one for my wife.

