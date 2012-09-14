Used 2009 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me

22 listings
Sable Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2009 Mercury Sable Premier

    140,331 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2009 Mercury Sable Premier

    145,629 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2009 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2009 Mercury Sable Premier

    188,044 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    102,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    183,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    $582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    162,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,800

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    83,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    146,569 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    78,469 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    156,901 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,449

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    113,584 miles

    $5,597

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    110,827 miles

    $3,680

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Sable LS
    used

    2005 Mercury Sable LS

    151,374 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Sable GS in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Mercury Sable GS

    74,614 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Light Green
    used

    2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    78,587 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,877

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    109,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,234

    Details
  • 2002 Mercury Sable GS in Light Green
    used

    2002 Mercury Sable GS

    121,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $995

    Details
  • 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Gold
    used

    2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    130,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Sable

Overall Consumer Rating
58 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Bring back Murcury; A wonderful car
rickmm,09/14/2012
I've owned a 2009 Sable for several years and have found that it has the greatest brakes. They are quick and sure without being too touchy. They have already saved me in an emergency. The steering is quick and on our twisty curvey roads in Penna. this car handles like it is on rails. The engine is very responsive and smooth. It gets amazing gas mileage for a of this size; over 30MPH on the interstate. I agree that it did take some time getting used to the steering wheel being farther away than usual without telescoping however, it feels perfectly normal now. Actually gives you more room, makes other cars feel cramped. It is such a great car that I bought a 2nd one for my wife.
