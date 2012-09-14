Used 2009 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me
22 listings
- 140,331 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 145,629 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000
- 188,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
- 102,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998$1,104 Below Market
- 183,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995$582 Below Market
- 162,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800$532 Below Market
- 83,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,450
- 146,569 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,800
- 78,469 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 156,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,449
- 113,584 miles
$5,597
- 110,827 miles
$3,680
- 151,374 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 74,614 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 78,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,877
- 109,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,234
- 121,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$995
- 130,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Sable
Overall Consumer Rating
Report abuse
rickmm,09/14/2012
I've owned a 2009 Sable for several years and have found that it has the greatest brakes. They are quick and sure without being too touchy. They have already saved me in an emergency. The steering is quick and on our twisty curvey roads in Penna. this car handles like it is on rails. The engine is very responsive and smooth. It gets amazing gas mileage for a of this size; over 30MPH on the interstate. I agree that it did take some time getting used to the steering wheel being farther away than usual without telescoping however, it feels perfectly normal now. Actually gives you more room, makes other cars feel cramped. It is such a great car that I bought a 2nd one for my wife.
