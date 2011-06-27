A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.

Read more