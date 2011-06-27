1990 Mercury Sable Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,867
Used Sable for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Standard driver airbag and knee bolsters improve crash protection. Antilock brakes are optional on the sedan and a CD player is optional for both body styles. The tilt steering wheel becomes standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercury Sable.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Eichmobile,11/03/2008
A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.
Eve,08/13/2006
I've owned this car for 9 years now, bought it in 97 with 96,000 miles on it and used it a lot for camping trips through the years. At 240,000 miles now it just now started breaking down with major mechanics problems. It was THE most reliable car I ever owned. Recent mechanical works were: waterpump & thermostat, wheelbarrings, front & rear breaks & lines, starter, alternator, muffler sytem. Biggest issues now are catalytic converter, flywheel, power steering and fuel injector going out, but that after nearly 1/4 million miles and the car is 16 yrs. old. The paint job is gone and it has some rust by the doors. This car has never seen a garage in it's life. It was built to last and that it did.
Medellin,07/21/2005
I bought my 1990 Merc. Sable in May of '98 w/76K miles. After 7 years and 100k later the car runs like when i first bought it; EXCELLENT. I have performed the maintenance religiously (changed oil every 3K, etc.). The only things I have replaced on the car are the rack and pinion, front struts and new tires. The car has never broken down and it is the most reliable car that we have compared to our other cars who are always visiting the shop for repairs.
starsfn4eva,04/02/2004
My sable is the first car that i have ever had. yes it is an older car but it is more durable than some of the newer cars. i have been in 3 wrecks since i got it and only the last two have done significant damage although only one of them was my fault.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mercury Sable features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1990 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons