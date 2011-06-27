  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1990 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1990 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,867
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Standard driver airbag and knee bolsters improve crash protection. Antilock brakes are optional on the sedan and a CD player is optional for both body styles. The tilt steering wheel becomes standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercury Sable.

5(33%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.8
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car- "The Eichmobile"
Eichmobile,11/03/2008
A friend just inherited another vehicle from a family member, so he gave me his 1990 Sable, which was given to him by another mutual friend of ours when the same thing happened to her, and it was given to her by another family member when she went to Bible College in Chicago. So it is sort of a congregational heirloom? Well, I have only had the car for a week, and I already own an 03 Taurus, I actually like the old Sable over the Taurus. It has a fine Cadillac ride to it, and the motor runs like new. The transmission needs some TLC, which I will soon take care of. The paint job is shot, but I am hoping to fix that next year, if the car makes it through the brutal Iowa winter weather.
Was the best family car!
Eve,08/13/2006
I've owned this car for 9 years now, bought it in 97 with 96,000 miles on it and used it a lot for camping trips through the years. At 240,000 miles now it just now started breaking down with major mechanics problems. It was THE most reliable car I ever owned. Recent mechanical works were: waterpump & thermostat, wheelbarrings, front & rear breaks & lines, starter, alternator, muffler sytem. Biggest issues now are catalytic converter, flywheel, power steering and fuel injector going out, but that after nearly 1/4 million miles and the car is 16 yrs. old. The paint job is gone and it has some rust by the doors. This car has never seen a garage in it's life. It was built to last and that it did.
Best Car Ever
Medellin,07/21/2005
I bought my 1990 Merc. Sable in May of '98 w/76K miles. After 7 years and 100k later the car runs like when i first bought it; EXCELLENT. I have performed the maintenance religiously (changed oil every 3K, etc.). The only things I have replaced on the car are the rack and pinion, front struts and new tires. The car has never broken down and it is the most reliable car that we have compared to our other cars who are always visiting the shop for repairs.
My Mercury Sable
starsfn4eva,04/02/2004
My sable is the first car that i have ever had. yes it is an older car but it is more durable than some of the newer cars. i have been in 3 wrecks since i got it and only the last two have done significant damage although only one of them was my fault.
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercury Sable

Used 1990 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1990 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, GS 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,170.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,300.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,306.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles