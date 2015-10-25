Used 2003 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me
22 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,877
- 109,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,234
- 121,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$995
- 151,374 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 74,614 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 130,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 41,497 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 58,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,459
- 136,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,799
- 102,196 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998$1,104 Below Market
- 183,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995$582 Below Market
- 162,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800$532 Below Market
- 83,682 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,450
- 146,569 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,800
- 78,469 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 156,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,449
- 113,584 miles
$5,597
- 110,827 miles
$3,680
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Sable searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Sable
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Sable
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.459 Reviews
Report abuse
Daniel W.,10/25/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car
Related Mercury Sable info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GX 460 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2013
- Used BMW X6 2011
- Used Lexus GS F 2016
- Used Nissan Cube 2010
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2016
- Used Volkswagen CC 2015
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2013
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2012
- Used Toyota Prius c 2016
- Used Ferrari California T 2010
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2017
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2014
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2016
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Mercury Milan Chandler AZ
- Used Mercury Milan Seattle WA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Everett WA
- Used Mercury Milan Paterson NJ
- Used Mercury Milan Nashville TN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Paterson NJ
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Bridgeport CT
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Hialeah FL
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Saint Louis MO
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Buffalo NY
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Orlando FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500