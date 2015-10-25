Used 2003 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me

Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car

