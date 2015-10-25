Used 2003 Mercury Sable for Sale Near Me

22 listings
Sable Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Light Green
    used

    2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    78,587 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,877

    Details
  • 2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    109,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,234

    Details
  • 2002 Mercury Sable GS in Light Green
    used

    2002 Mercury Sable GS

    121,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Sable LS
    used

    2005 Mercury Sable LS

    151,374 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Sable GS in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Mercury Sable GS

    74,614 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium in Gold
    used

    2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium

    130,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2000 Mercury Sable LS
    used

    2000 Mercury Sable LS

    41,497 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Sable GS
    used

    1999 Mercury Sable GS

    58,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,459

    Details
  • 1999 Mercury Sable LS
    used

    1999 Mercury Sable LS

    136,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,799

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    102,196 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    $1,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    183,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    $582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    162,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,800

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    83,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    146,569 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    78,469 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    156,901 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,449

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable

    113,584 miles

    $5,597

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Sable Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Sable Premier

    110,827 miles

    $3,680

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Sable

Overall Consumer Rating
4.459 Reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
2003 Mercury Sable LS
Daniel W.,10/25/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car
