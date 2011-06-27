  1. Home
1995 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Last year for the Sable in its current form. New cylinder heads and crankshafts are intended to decrease engine noise by reducing vibration. Solar control window glass makes a brief appearance on the sedan and wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercury Sable.

5(40%)
4(36%)
3(12%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.0
25 reviews
See all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very reliable bread and butter sedan
lou faiella,08/15/2005
I bought this car new in 1996 as a "leftover". It is about 10 years old now, and is as reliable as ever. I originally bought it as a commuter - competitive but more substantial than a honda/toyota and i was correct! It is a rugged dependable car that never let me down. For my first 7 years of commuting i got mid to high MPG and the 3.0 V6 was powerful enough for anyone. Now I no longer commute but it still get a respectable 20+ around town. I have put very little into it and i only replaced the battery 3 years ago only out of guilt! Before i got my truck, I used it to haul the usual home improvement items including an 8HP show blower.Ok I did break a rear stabilizer link after 6 years ($25)
1995 Mercury Sable 4-Dr GS Sedan
Sam,09/14/2005
We use the car around the city mostly. It has been a reliable form of transportation and is an excellent winter car (with front-wheel drive). It seats six passengers. It has a 3.0L EFI V6 engine and automatic overdrive transmission. The color is champagne clearcoat metallic, the interior has mocha cloth seats and floor mats, and it has deluxe cast aluminum wheels. The body is in good shape except for a side scrape/dent at the left-rear fender. The car has an AM/FM stereo radio, a cassette player, a digital clock, dual visor mirrors,and coin and cupholder trays.
Mecury Sable GS 4 Door
Coronado126,07/24/2004
I think this car is what had to be the of 1995. Even now it's still a very good car.
Really good car
maltesecommand,01/17/2007
Bought this vehicle from 92-year old woman. OK, there were dings and a few outside scars, but in nearly two years, this car performed wonderfully. Never had to put any money, except for inspection and oil changes, into it. Now with more than 27,000 miles on it ... still runs great. I'd say, for the initial investment, one of the best cars I've had.
See all 25 reviews of the 1995 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1995 Mercury Sable

Used 1995 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1995 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include GS 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Wagon.

