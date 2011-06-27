I bought this car new in 1996 as a "leftover". It is about 10 years old now, and is as reliable as ever. I originally bought it as a commuter - competitive but more substantial than a honda/toyota and i was correct! It is a rugged dependable car that never let me down. For my first 7 years of commuting i got mid to high MPG and the 3.0 V6 was powerful enough for anyone. Now I no longer commute but it still get a respectable 20+ around town. I have put very little into it and i only replaced the battery 3 years ago only out of guilt! Before i got my truck, I used it to haul the usual home improvement items including an 8HP show blower.Ok I did break a rear stabilizer link after 6 years ($25)

