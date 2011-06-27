1995 Mercury Sable Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Last year for the Sable in its current form. New cylinder heads and crankshafts are intended to decrease engine noise by reducing vibration. Solar control window glass makes a brief appearance on the sedan and wagon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercury Sable.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lou faiella,08/15/2005
I bought this car new in 1996 as a "leftover". It is about 10 years old now, and is as reliable as ever. I originally bought it as a commuter - competitive but more substantial than a honda/toyota and i was correct! It is a rugged dependable car that never let me down. For my first 7 years of commuting i got mid to high MPG and the 3.0 V6 was powerful enough for anyone. Now I no longer commute but it still get a respectable 20+ around town. I have put very little into it and i only replaced the battery 3 years ago only out of guilt! Before i got my truck, I used it to haul the usual home improvement items including an 8HP show blower.Ok I did break a rear stabilizer link after 6 years ($25)
Sam,09/14/2005
We use the car around the city mostly. It has been a reliable form of transportation and is an excellent winter car (with front-wheel drive). It seats six passengers. It has a 3.0L EFI V6 engine and automatic overdrive transmission. The color is champagne clearcoat metallic, the interior has mocha cloth seats and floor mats, and it has deluxe cast aluminum wheels. The body is in good shape except for a side scrape/dent at the left-rear fender. The car has an AM/FM stereo radio, a cassette player, a digital clock, dual visor mirrors,and coin and cupholder trays.
Coronado126,07/24/2004
I think this car is what had to be the of 1995. Even now it's still a very good car.
maltesecommand,01/17/2007
Bought this vehicle from 92-year old woman. OK, there were dings and a few outside scars, but in nearly two years, this car performed wonderfully. Never had to put any money, except for inspection and oil changes, into it. Now with more than 27,000 miles on it ... still runs great. I'd say, for the initial investment, one of the best cars I've had.
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
