Consumer Rating
(59)
Appraise this car

2003 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value for the money, high level of safety, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Forgettable rental car persona, not as refined as other cars in its class, ABS available as option only.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Representing luxury on the cheap, the Sable is a decent car suffering from an identity crisis.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Back in 1986, the Sable was radical. With smooth, aerodynamic contours, a snazzy light bar in place of a grille, and what appeared to be a pillarless roof, it made a strong styling statement. Today's car is a shadow of its former self, reflecting parent Ford Motor Company's uncertainty about what Mercury means. Is it a luxurious Ford, a cut-rate Lincoln or something entirely different?

We do find the Sable to be a decent value in the midsize sedan and wagon marketplace. Selecting the Mercury Sable over the Ford Taurus comes down to styling. Which set of headlights and taillights do you like best? Otherwise, the cars are essentially identical. And this isn't a bad thing, mind you, because these are respectable choices as far as domestic midsize cars go. In terms of driving dynamics and refinement, the Sable is outgunned by its Japanese and European competition. It does have an advantage in price, however. Furthermore, you can get a Sable wagon if you desire -- no such choice exists with the Accord or Camry. Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: The Sable is available as a sedan or station wagon and can be ordered in GS, GS Plus and LS Premium trim levels. Six-passenger seating comes standard except on the LS Premium trim, which offers it as a no-cost option. The GS includes such standards as power mirrors, windows and locks. Options include ABS, five-passenger seating with a floor-mounted shifter and alloy wheels. Step up to the GS Plus to get a CD player and power driver's seat and adjustable pedals. The top-of-the-line LS Premium gets fog lamps, automatic climate control and cruise control as standard equipment. Options like a Mach audio system, leather seating and a sunroof are only available on the LS Premium, as is a new Platinum Edition package with special trim pieces. Powertrains and Performance: For 2003, the Sable's powertrains include a 3.0-liter Vulcan V6 and a 3.0-liter Duratec V6. The main difference between the two is the cylinder heads; the base Vulcan has two valves per cylinder, while the Duratec has four. The four-valve motor that comes with the LS Premium makes 200 horsepower while the base engine that powers the GS and GS plus makes do with 157 horsepower. Regardless of engine choice, the Sable comes standard with a four-speed automatic transmission. Safety: The Sable has earned a good reputation for safety, thanks to its solid performances in crash testing. Both the sedan and wagon earn a five-star rating for frontal crash testing and four stars for side impact testing. Mercury builds on that rep with an Advanced Restraints System (ARS). This system adapts airbag deployment depending upon impact severity, safety-belt usage and driver-seat position. The ARS includes safety-belt pre-tensioners and retractors. Side airbags are optional for front occupants. Other safety goodies include power-adjustable gas and brake pedals and available traction control. Oddly enough, rear disc brakes only exist on the wagon and not the sedan.

Interior Design and Special Features: Audio and climate controls are grouped logically and are easy to use thanks to large, square buttons, arranged in a conventional grid. The flip/fold console in the six-passenger Sable folds down flat to the floor, thereby allowing easy access to the controls on the lower part of the dashboard. The Sable wagon also has a stowable third-row reverse-facing seat. Deployed, the Sable can carry two additional people, though the seat's small size limits the choice primarily to small children. Driving Impressions: The Sable is a respectable performer when it comes to ride, handling and acceleration. The 200-hp V6 is, of course, the more desirable powerplant for those who have the need for speed. The engine features a wide power band with plenty of low-end torque. When it reaches the upper end of the tachometer, however, the engine isn't nearly as smooth as some other V6s in this class. On the road, the Sable transmits usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The suspension is compliant, making for a comfortable ride and easy long-distance drives.

2003 Highlights

Not much has changed for Mercury's 2003 Sable. All cars feature a new cupholder design, and the LS Premium trim level offers a no-charge leather trim. Mercury claims that "customers who appreciate understated sophistication will want to know more about the Platinum Edition," which includes aluminum wheels with a center cap ornament and interior trim pieces, perforated leather and a fender badge. Power windows, locks, tilt steering and floor mats are standard across the board, and two new colors brighten up the Sable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercury Sable.

5(52%)
4(39%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
59 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Mercury Sable LS
Daniel W.,10/25/2015
GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this car 2 years ago with 60K on it. Nice car. With it being heavy it goes through the snow like its a 4x4 or AWD. Love the LS. Don't like the 6 disc CD changer being in the trunk. I am not getting get the gas mileage I should. I might need a tune up. Do not like the cable gauges especially for the fuel. It goes up and down and I do not know if I need gas yet or not. On average I am getting 250mi on a tank when Edmunds say 350. Wish it had heated seats. One big issue I have is the wheel wells are rusting like crazy. All behind the rocker panels is starting to really rust. Not really a fan of this. I try to keep this car as clean and nice looking as possible. To keep the car as luxury feeling as it I think it should be. Love the wood grain. Has that luxury feel to it since it has the chrome rims. Roomy as well. Nice car all over. Would defiantly recommend this car
Mercury builds a winner!
Variseal,01/13/2004
Bought an LS premium with the Duratec 24V V6. The engine makes a nice subdued growl at full throttle and pulls strongly at all speeds, right up to a governed 110 MPH. Handling is above average for a large sedan but the ride is much more forgiving than the Regal/Grand Prix/Impala from GM. Interior is functional, user-friendly and comfortable, if not the most attractive I've seen. The adjustable pedals are great for my 5' 2" wife and I can easily find a good position for my 6' 2" frame with plenty of head room. The Mach audio system has good sound and the 6-disc changer in the console is a nice touch. Heater/AC works great.
A great car at a great price
ScottyRS,06/24/2002
This car is a capable road car for the package. I drive a lot on all sorts of road and this vehicle takes it all on with confidence.
Safe 5 star & nice room
go blue,02/03/2008
Currently the vehicle has 100,000 miles. Besides normal brakes, tires and oil changes, the only repair I had to make was a blower fan for $150.00. I looked at the Honda Accord & Toyota Camry - both of those cars have timing belts and 30,000 mile tune ups. I had a 100% chance of spending $600 for the timing belt and $300 for each tune up X 3 since I have 100,000 miles. That is a total of $1,500 in normal maintenance that I avoided with Ford's / Mercury's 100,000 mile tune up and a timing chain that lasts the life of the vehicle - serveral hundred thousand miles. Why do you think Consumer Reports does not bring this up? Ford delivers vehicle with the design to minimize maintenance costs!
See all 59 reviews of the 2003 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Mercury Sable

Used 2003 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 2003 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS Plus 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS Plus 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

