  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1994 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,881
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Rear window defroster becomes standard equipment on the sedan and wagon. The wagon gets a standard rear window wiper as well. CFC-free air conditioning is introduced to the Sable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercury Sable.

5(42%)
4(29%)
3(8%)
2(17%)
1(4%)
3.9
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Peice Of Junk!!
ClevelandDUDE,05/22/2002
Never buy a Ford or a mercury Sable, only if its the SHO model Ford Taurus. I bought my mercury sable about 3 years ago with 40,000 miles on it. It ran perfectly at first, than 10,000 miles later the transmissions went out on it. So now i bought a 1995 Ford Taurus SHO,I really enjoy it because the motor is made by Yamaha and the tranny is too. Believe me, if u want a headache and alot of stress than buy a Mercury Sable!!
DISAPPOINTED
No good,05/31/2002
HAS 83K PUT IN TRANSMISSION,RADIATOR,BRAKES IN 1 YEAR COST APPR. $2000.00. WILL NEVER BUY MERCURY AGAIN.
Tranny dipstick
mk,08/08/2003
After seeing many mechanics, I was told that Ford put out the word that the dipstick is in error. People should fill tranny up to level to where it says ADD on dipstick, as in "Do not ADD..." This requires 2-3 quarts beyond crosshairs on dipstick. Good luck. Yes, tranny and head went out around 75k.
selling my sable
tuf,05/09/2004
i bought my 3.8L with 100,000 miles and with no ac - after going through half of the winter i realized there is no heat either. when i tried to get it fixed they said there was a leak in the head gasket that would cost me almost what i paid for the car. now starting the car is a problem because its probably burning oil(tons of smoke pouring out the exhaust and smells awful). temp gauge keeps fluctuating even after new thermostat was put in. it does poor in the rain and even worse in the snow.
See all 24 reviews of the 1994 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1994 Mercury Sable

Used 1994 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1994 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon, and GS 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,383.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,624.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,001.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles