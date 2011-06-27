Estimated values
2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,569
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,272
|$2,627
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,677
|$1,940
|Rough
|$757
|$1,083
|$1,252
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,084
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,437
|$1,843
|$2,067
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,361
|$1,526
|Rough
|$671
|$878
|$985
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,600
|$2,195
|$2,525
|Clean
|$1,412
|$1,941
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,433
|$1,649
|Rough
|$659
|$925
|$1,064
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,268
|$2,641
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,006
|$2,335
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,481
|$1,724
|Rough
|$655
|$956
|$1,113
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,487
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,199
|$2,559
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,624
|$1,889
|Rough
|$721
|$1,049
|$1,220