Consumer Rating
(38)
1997 Mercury Sable Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding interior, rigid chassis, excellent visibility, and room for five adults.
  • Odd front-end styling makes the car look like a snake. The 3.0-liter Vulcan engine doesn't put out enough power for a car this large.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

OK, we know that it looks a little weird, but after spending some time with the Mercury Sable and its stablemate the Ford Taurus, we have found ourselves won over by this odd-looking family sedan and wagon. If you can get past the strange curves and obnoxious snout, the Sable offers a lot of car for the money. Upon settling into the Sable's cockpit, the first thing most drivers notice is the logical placement of the controls and the great outward visibility. Unlike previous Sables, which had an unpleasant dashboard and bad blind spots created by the C-pillars, the new model is easy to get acquainted with. The integrated control panel, which combines stereo and climate control functions, is a joy to behold when compared to most of the Sable's competition. Interior room in the Sable is great, offering comfortable seating for five full-size adults and their cargo. The Sable has comfortable seats, a plethora of cupholders and ashtrays, nicelyintegrated armrests and optional rear-passenger air conditioning controls.

Not many people buy midsized sedans for their outstanding handling characteristics, and for the most part the Sable does not address these people's concerns. Nonetheless, the Sable is not a bad driver, offering capable acceleration with the Duratec V6 engine found on the LS sedan and wagon, and decent handling with the MacPherson front/quadralink rear suspension setup.

The Sable is definitely a good car and is our choice when compared to the less-than-sophisticated Chevrolet Lumina or plain-Jane Buick Century. Apparently, consumers feel the same way; 1996 recorded the highest sales ever for the Sable. Still, there are plenty of great cars from Japan and Europe that are giving the Sable and Taurus a run for their money and we can't help but think that the 1997 Camry may threaten this car's newfound popularity.

1997 Highlights

The 1997 Sable LS can now be had with Ford's outstanding Mach audio system. Other changes, occurring at the end of the 1996 model year, include the addition of a mass airflow sensor to the Vulcan V6, and improvements to the Duratec V6 to improve responsiveness.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercury Sable.

4.2
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Sable LS 3.0 DOHC
Privet Sale,07/15/2008
I love the look, ride and feel of this car. The 200HP DOHC engine makes the car. The gas mileage is OK for a 6cyl. It handles a lot better than I would have thought. The streering has a great feel to it and the brakes stop it on a dime. The only complaint I have is the radio/heater control pod. It doesn't easily allow you to put a better stereo in it without buying an expensive dash plate.
overall a great car
baldwin125,05/20/2010
I got this car in the summer of 08. had 143k on it. it rode smoothly. it was quick to accelerate and handling was very responsive. Never got stuck in the winter. had to travel on some really muddy roads sometimes and had no trouble getting through. one concern i had was the transmission. it lagged from 1st to 2nd sometimes but never became a huge issue. I had to repair the altenator twice and replaced the starter once. lots of interior room, huge trunk space. speakers were great quality. ac was beyond amazing, heat was slow but great none the less. i was in an accident in the winter. id say the saftey of the vehicle is excellent. it was a rear end collision and nobody in the car was injured.
My Sable
Blanca,02/04/2019
GS 4dr Wagon
I got this vehicle from a friend who owns a junk yard. The thing about my car is that for being from a junkyard it was clean and I just liked. I bought it for 1200 cash and drove it home. I had two problems with it when I bought, had to get brakes and one other thing that I can’t remember. I don’t drive much anymore since I have been retired (to the market once monthly and for Dr. visits.). I babysat my grandkids sometimes (plenty of room), take the dog to the groomers, one semester I took course at the university, haul a couple of things in back (drop down the back seats for extra room). I had it for 5 years, maintained it mechanically (oil, filters, tire rotation, and belts. I never, had a problem, it was very reliable, good on gas, one small dent from previous owner. I really liked my car very much. One day it just starter to lounge when I stoped at a light while taking my grandson to a soccer game. I did not know what happen, but my baby got us back home safely, I thank God. I would say I got my money’s worth and more.
ok car
Nicole,02/12/2010
I bought my car used from a private person.I drove it about 2 months then it broke down on me then I got that fixed. I guess the fuel pump was clogged. When I first got it I needed to get in inspected so I proceded to do so and they wouldnt do it because of the spring coil on the passenger side was bad. The speedometer is bad on it have the time I drive it I have no speedomter. I thought I was getting a great car but I thought Wrong. Over all for some people the car maybe be great but for me it was bust.
See all 38 reviews of the 1997 Mercury Sable
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1997 Mercury Sable

Used 1997 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1997 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, GS 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

