Used 2007 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2005 Mercury Montego Premier. Its Variable transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Mercury Montego has the following options: Woodgrain trim, Two-tone leather front bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr recline, driver seat memory, 4-way pwr passenger seat w/manual lumbar & fold-flat feature, Trunk cargo net, Traction control, Solar tinted glass, Securilock passive anti-theft system, Seat belts-inc: pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, Satin waterfall grille & surround, Remote keyless entry system w/(2) key fobs, and Rear window defroster. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Mercury Montego Premier with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1MEHM43155G615210

Stock: 26141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-26-2020