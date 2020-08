Used 2007 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me

Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2007 Mercury Montego 4dr 4dr Sedan Premier 2WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Merlot Clearcoat Metallic with a Pebble (Tan) Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 7 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Two-Tone Leather Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercury Montego Premier with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1MEHM42127G608493

Stock: 852

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020