Used 2006 Mercury Montego for Sale Near Me

10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montego Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Luxury

    90,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Premier

    129,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Montego Luxury in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Montego Luxury

    87,518 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Premier

    147,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Luxury in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Luxury

    89,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego Premier in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego Premier

    59,341 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego Premier

    134,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,889

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego

    191,818 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,619

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Montego Premier in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercury Montego Premier

    134,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Montego
    used

    2007 Mercury Montego

    131,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,895

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Montego searches:

Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Montego
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Montego

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Montego

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Montego
Overall Consumer Rating
4.656 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (9%)
I like my 2006 Mercury Montego Premier
oleander1,11/15/2011
I recently bought a 2006 Mercury Montego. I am a senior lady and was on my own as far as finding a car and doing my own research. I used this website often. I drove 8 cars. The Mercury was the first car I drove and after considering all the others, it is the car I bought. I am no expert, but I do know quality and recognize performance in cars. This car is a lovely car. Good looking, big comfy interior, a heavy weight which drives and feels good. Corners great. You could live in the trunk. On the downside, undersized engine and some peculiar gadget arrangements inside. But overall, a wonderful buy. If you find one with low miles, buy it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Montego
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Montego info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings