My car was purchased new at the end of 1990 by my grandmother. After she died in '99, it was purchased by my neighbors. They did a few minor repairs to it, nothing major, and then my parents bought it back for my first car. I've been driving it for nearly 3 years now and I totally love it! It's very reliable and comfortable (all of my friends are glad to catch a ride with me because of the comfort). My only complaint is that it isn't exactly the cutest thing for a teenager to be driving around! Gas mileage is great, even with over 130,000 miles on it and 12-13 years of wear and tear, only a few minor repairs and what not.

