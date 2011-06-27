1991 Mercury Sable Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,771
Used Sable for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No significant changes to the 1991 Sable.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Sable.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sasha gray sable,07/09/2009
I got this 1991 sable from my friend 5 year ago. I drove tough 10,000 a year, 125*F 5 passengers MAX A/C up hill +full load in AR.From reno 1,900 trip. -15*F... E brake on snow jump 3-4feet high (try to have anew car) but it still run great. After all that full 1 year abused.I replace 4 strut, tire rod ends,end links and 1engine mount and I start to loving it. And I still drive it more than my subaru wrx STI -comfordable for long drive -roommy -good in snow -good connering -good brake (never lock on dry or wet) -smooth on speed bump rough or off road ONLY one thing I don't like slow acceleration hard to get up hill. But can't compare to my 300 hp STI.
Apterigo,05/07/2002
Although the engine of this vehicle runs forever, it doesn't do much good because the rest of the car falls apart. Case in point: New CVs, new inner&outter Tie rods, Ball Joints, rear shocks, rear passenger door hinge is broken, bad 02 sensor, the list goes on and on. My car now has almost 200,000, which is great for the engine, but the rest of the car falling apart.
fattkiddlee,02/11/2009
Ive only had this car a couple months, but so far i love her. She has about 190000 miles, and still runs great. The paint is bad, and there is a lot of rust. but i want to invest to fix her up. i have had no major problems with her, but there are lots of small things i want to fix. Shes a very comfy ride. my friend and i refer to is as lazyboys in a car. haha.
DitzyGenius,03/11/2003
My car was purchased new at the end of 1990 by my grandmother. After she died in '99, it was purchased by my neighbors. They did a few minor repairs to it, nothing major, and then my parents bought it back for my first car. I've been driving it for nearly 3 years now and I totally love it! It's very reliable and comfortable (all of my friends are glad to catch a ride with me because of the comfort). My only complaint is that it isn't exactly the cutest thing for a teenager to be driving around! Gas mileage is great, even with over 130,000 miles on it and 12-13 years of wear and tear, only a few minor repairs and what not.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercury Sable features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1991 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons