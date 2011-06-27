  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1991 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Mercury Sable for Sale
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,771
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes to the 1991 Sable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercury Sable.

5(23%)
4(46%)
3(15%)
2(16%)
1(0%)
3.8
13 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great ride for all sumer.winter.
sasha gray sable,07/09/2009
I got this 1991 sable from my friend 5 year ago. I drove tough 10,000 a year, 125*F 5 passengers MAX A/C up hill +full load in AR.From reno 1,900 trip. -15*F... E brake on snow jump 3-4feet high (try to have anew car) but it still run great. After all that full 1 year abused.I replace 4 strut, tire rod ends,end links and 1engine mount and I start to loving it. And I still drive it more than my subaru wrx STI -comfordable for long drive -roommy -good in snow -good connering -good brake (never lock on dry or wet) -smooth on speed bump rough or off road ONLY one thing I don't like slow acceleration hard to get up hill. But can't compare to my 300 hp STI.
Although the Engine runs forever
Apterigo,05/07/2002
Although the engine of this vehicle runs forever, it doesn't do much good because the rest of the car falls apart. Case in point: New CVs, new inner&outter Tie rods, Ball Joints, rear shocks, rear passenger door hinge is broken, bad 02 sensor, the list goes on and on. My car now has almost 200,000, which is great for the engine, but the rest of the car falling apart.
I love my car
fattkiddlee,02/11/2009
Ive only had this car a couple months, but so far i love her. She has about 190000 miles, and still runs great. The paint is bad, and there is a lot of rust. but i want to invest to fix her up. i have had no major problems with her, but there are lots of small things i want to fix. Shes a very comfy ride. my friend and i refer to is as lazyboys in a car. haha.
Still Amazing after all this time
DitzyGenius,03/11/2003
My car was purchased new at the end of 1990 by my grandmother. After she died in '99, it was purchased by my neighbors. They did a few minor repairs to it, nothing major, and then my parents bought it back for my first car. I've been driving it for nearly 3 years now and I totally love it! It's very reliable and comfortable (all of my friends are glad to catch a ride with me because of the comfort). My only complaint is that it isn't exactly the cutest thing for a teenager to be driving around! Gas mileage is great, even with over 130,000 miles on it and 12-13 years of wear and tear, only a few minor repairs and what not.
See all 13 reviews of the 1991 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercury Sable

Used 1991 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1991 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Wagon, and GS 4dr Wagon.

