  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1993 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1993 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,774
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The lower body-side cladding and bumpers become body colored for 1993. Bucket seats become an option on both body styles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Sable.

5(12%)
4(63%)
3(6%)
2(19%)
1(0%)
3.7
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

fairly trustworthy
Schaffer,09/21/2005
Bought this vehicle used with 140k its now about 260k body looks great, minor rust, on rocker panel on door. frame is fine have repaired average stuff dashboard lights are burned out making it neccasary to use over head intermittently to view at night. power steering pump and lines need help
One Hell of a motor 987K!!
carman87015,01/02/2011
I just got it and the motor still works after 987,645 miles well kinda I bought it off a person I know for $100 and after 3 yeres i still was cranking but did not start one was the fact that the battery was tost but we had jumper cables hooked up and it cranked and cranked and another was the Fact that it was SITTING for THREE YERES i mean what car can start right up after that long and i had no coolent...ya but the transmisson finely went. and to let uall know how it got those miles was going to arazona and back to new mexico and thrught snow too
What a mess!!!
Bev,02/18/2006
Car was owned by a little old lady. Have had nothing but ongoing problems since day one. Brakes failed three times, check battery light on constantly and radiator started to leak within two months of purchase. Have brought it back numerous times to dealer/mechanic but I refuse to put any more of my hard earned money into this horrendous pile. Can't wait to dump it. Nothing but a horror show.
Road Car
sailor,03/18/2002
I have 250,000 miles on odometer. Most hwy miles, 3.8 engine. Best snow car ever driven. Must have best tires. Add Stop-Leak to radiator asap, as radiator and head gaskets prone to leak (expensive stuff). Always change trans fluid every 25,000. Good car, I always look back after I park it. Comfortable seats and ride. Very good suspension with after-market shocks.
See all 16 reviews of the 1993 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1993 Mercury Sable

Used 1993 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1993 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, GS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Wagon, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1993 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,965.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,920.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1993 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles