Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The lower body-side cladding and bumpers become body colored for 1993. Bucket seats become an option on both body styles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercury Sable.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Schaffer,09/21/2005
Bought this vehicle used with 140k its now about 260k body looks great, minor rust, on rocker panel on door. frame is fine have repaired average stuff dashboard lights are burned out making it neccasary to use over head intermittently to view at night. power steering pump and lines need help
carman87015,01/02/2011
I just got it and the motor still works after 987,645 miles well kinda I bought it off a person I know for $100 and after 3 yeres i still was cranking but did not start one was the fact that the battery was tost but we had jumper cables hooked up and it cranked and cranked and another was the Fact that it was SITTING for THREE YERES i mean what car can start right up after that long and i had no coolent...ya but the transmisson finely went. and to let uall know how it got those miles was going to arazona and back to new mexico and thrught snow too
Bev,02/18/2006
Car was owned by a little old lady. Have had nothing but ongoing problems since day one. Brakes failed three times, check battery light on constantly and radiator started to leak within two months of purchase. Have brought it back numerous times to dealer/mechanic but I refuse to put any more of my hard earned money into this horrendous pile. Can't wait to dump it. Nothing but a horror show.
sailor,03/18/2002
I have 250,000 miles on odometer. Most hwy miles, 3.8 engine. Best snow car ever driven. Must have best tires. Add Stop-Leak to radiator asap, as radiator and head gaskets prone to leak (expensive stuff). Always change trans fluid every 25,000. Good car, I always look back after I park it. Comfortable seats and ride. Very good suspension with after-market shocks.
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
