2005 Mercury Sable Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Low price, above-average levels of safety and cabin space, available as a sedan or a wagon.
- Low-grade interior materials
- poor resale value
- doesn't ride, handle or stop as well as other cars in its class.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,176 - $2,450
Used Sable for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
No longer a top contender in the midsize car segment, the Sable is still a decent buy if a low initial price is more important to you than overall refinement and resale value.
2005 Highlights
The new model year brings few changes for the Sable. The model lineup has been simplified to GS and LS trims for sedans, and LS trim for the wagon. A CD player is now standard on the LS, along with wood trim and ABS. Oddly, power-adjustable pedals have been dropped altogether. Sable wagon production ends midyear, so if you can't find one at the Mercury dealership, consider buying its twin, the Ford Taurus wagon.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Sable.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Vic,02/23/2009
My 2005 Mercury Sable is great! I got a fantastic car, and at a great price. Super value. It has an excellent ride, good performance, and handles great. Has 52,000 miles on it, only routine maintenance thus far (i.e. oil changes & wipers). Still has original tires and brakes! (Never has been in shop for repairs). It has great features for the money, is very comfortable for the family, and has large trunk space. I'm not sure I'll ever let it go. Highly recommend it if looking for a good, solid, used car.
Sean,03/11/2007
This is my 2nd sable; the first lasted over 12 years before it finally quit. The 05 sable exceeded my expectations as far as interior design and build quality. It kind of reminds me of a luxury car. It may not have perfect gas mileage (I average around between 27-29 mpg), but other than that it definitely outclasses most of its competitors. This car deserves a lot more credit.
Nick072261,10/25/2009
I really love this car, especially now that I purchased better all season tires! I purchased this car with 19,000 miles for $12,000. It is completely loaded. I now have 45,000 miles on it and have not had any issues. It has a very strong v6 dohc engine that is fast on acceleration. The interior appointments look rich and classy. I also had a V6 Camry before this and I can truthfully say that for the price difference, the Sable is just as good - so far. I sold my Camry with 166,000 miles without any issues, hopefully the Sable will give me the same reliability, only time will tell.
edward gambardella,06/13/2005
I am very pleased with the car. It has a great ride, seems solid ,and has good pick up. Why over pay for a Import.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercury Sable features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 2005 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons