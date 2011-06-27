  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(23)
2005 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, above-average levels of safety and cabin space, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Low-grade interior materials
  • poor resale value
  • doesn't ride, handle or stop as well as other cars in its class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a top contender in the midsize car segment, the Sable is still a decent buy if a low initial price is more important to you than overall refinement and resale value.

2005 Highlights

The new model year brings few changes for the Sable. The model lineup has been simplified to GS and LS trims for sedans, and LS trim for the wagon. A CD player is now standard on the LS, along with wood trim and ABS. Oddly, power-adjustable pedals have been dropped altogether. Sable wagon production ends midyear, so if you can't find one at the Mercury dealership, consider buying its twin, the Ford Taurus wagon.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Sable.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
23 reviews
See all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, Solid Car
Vic,02/23/2009
My 2005 Mercury Sable is great! I got a fantastic car, and at a great price. Super value. It has an excellent ride, good performance, and handles great. Has 52,000 miles on it, only routine maintenance thus far (i.e. oil changes & wipers). Still has original tires and brakes! (Never has been in shop for repairs). It has great features for the money, is very comfortable for the family, and has large trunk space. I'm not sure I'll ever let it go. Highly recommend it if looking for a good, solid, used car.
Underpriced
Sean,03/11/2007
This is my 2nd sable; the first lasted over 12 years before it finally quit. The 05 sable exceeded my expectations as far as interior design and build quality. It kind of reminds me of a luxury car. It may not have perfect gas mileage (I average around between 27-29 mpg), but other than that it definitely outclasses most of its competitors. This car deserves a lot more credit.
Best kept secret out there at the time..
Nick072261,10/25/2009
I really love this car, especially now that I purchased better all season tires! I purchased this car with 19,000 miles for $12,000. It is completely loaded. I now have 45,000 miles on it and have not had any issues. It has a very strong v6 dohc engine that is fast on acceleration. The interior appointments look rich and classy. I also had a V6 Camry before this and I can truthfully say that for the price difference, the Sable is just as good - so far. I sold my Camry with 166,000 miles without any issues, hopefully the Sable will give me the same reliability, only time will tell.
great car with lots of value.
edward gambardella,06/13/2005
I am very pleased with the car. It has a great ride, seems solid ,and has good pick up. Why over pay for a Import.
See all 23 reviews of the 2005 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Mercury Sable

Used 2005 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and LS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercury Sable?

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

