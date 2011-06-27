I really love this car, especially now that I purchased better all season tires! I purchased this car with 19,000 miles for $12,000. It is completely loaded. I now have 45,000 miles on it and have not had any issues. It has a very strong v6 dohc engine that is fast on acceleration. The interior appointments look rich and classy. I also had a V6 Camry before this and I can truthfully say that for the price difference, the Sable is just as good - so far. I sold my Camry with 166,000 miles without any issues, hopefully the Sable will give me the same reliability, only time will tell.

