Consumer Rating
(80)
2008 Mercury Sable Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extra-large backseat and trunk, outstanding crash test scores, balanced ride and handling, good visibility, available all-wheel drive.
  • High front seats create an odd driving position that might be uncomfortable for taller drivers
  • transmission occasionally slow to downshift.
List Price Range
$4,884 - $6,477
Used Sable for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Revived name or not, the 2008 Mercury Sable is still a fairly anonymous vehicle. But thanks to the improvements over the old Montego, the new Sable has very few faults and is a respectable pick for a large sedan.

Vehicle overview

Mention "Mercury Sable" to a friend and chances are good you'll hear something along the lines of, "Yeah, I think I rented one of those from Hertz on my last trip to Cleveland." Suffice to say, the Sable nameplate is not one that stirs the soul or inspires irrational buying behavior.

So we're a little curious as to why Mercury revived the Sable name for 2008 after shelving it just one year ago. Perhaps Mercury's marketers had a fit of nostalgia, or perhaps it's an attempt to woo the small percentage of people who remember the good cars from the mid-'80s and early-'90s and can't remember the dogs of later vintages (Medical diagnosis: Automotive Alzheimer's). Either way, the Sable is back.

Just as Ford has taken its slow-selling Five Hundred and turned it into the Taurus, Mercury's Montego is now the Sable. Normally, this game of musical car badging would be a yawn-inducer. Although the Montego offered a large cabin and an ideal handling and ride balance, that car's success was hampered by its below-average performance and refinement. Thankfully, the Sable revival ("Tour 2008" T-shirts will be printed shortly) coincides with some important upgrades.

The best news about the 2008 Mercury Sable lies under the former Montego's skin in the form of much improved running gear and more features. In fact, Mercury says that more than 500 changes were made. A 260-horsepower V6 has replaced the uninspiring 203-hp V6, and the sluggish CVT (continuously variable transmission) previously used in some Montegos has been retired in favor of a more responsive six-speed automatic across all trims.

Other improvements for this large family sedan include a restyled front end, the adoption of stability control, a retuned suspension, a new "Ford Sync" media system (that allows hands free use of mobile phones and better integration of digital music players), improved cabin materials and more sound insulation for a quieter ride.

With its major improvement in performance, addition of key safety and luxury features and available all-wheel drive, the 2008 Mercury Sable is the best it's been a long time. Given the Sable's full-size status, you'll probably want to cross shop it against sedans like the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera or Toyota Avalon. Though still slightly deficient in terms of style compared to the 300 or in all-around polish versus the Avalon, the new Sable is certainly worth consideration.

2008 Mercury Sable models

The 2008 Mercury Sable is a full-size sedan that is available in either front- or all-wheel drive. Two trim levels, base and uplevel Premier, are offered. The well-equipped base Sable has 17-inch wheels, full power accessories (including a power driver seat), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, air-conditioning, a CD player and MP3 jack, cruise control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Move up to the Premier and you'll get 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, front seat heaters, a memory system for the driver seat/mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded audio system with a six-disc CD changer, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, and an analog clock.

Options include a moonroof, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, Sirius Satellite Radio and the "Ford Sync" system, which allows voice activation of cell phones and entertainment systems.

2008 Highlights

Mercury resurrects the Sable nameplate for 2008 by affixing it to a much-improved Montego. A more powerful engine, a nicer and quieter cabin, a retuned suspension and a minor face-lift are the major highlights.

Performance & mpg

A 3.5-liter V6 making 260 hp and 245 pound-feet of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission powers all Sable trims. Buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive on both trim levels.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard. Stability control, power-adjustable pedals and a rear parking sensor are optional. Crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) returned perfect five-star ratings across the board. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) test scores are similarly impressive with a "Good" rating in both the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The addition of 60 horses makes the 2008 Mercury Sable a much more attractive proposition than the previous Montego. No one will ever call the new Sable quick, but it now has the gusto needed to get up highway on-ramps and pass pokey fellow motorists without breaking a significant sweat. However, its six-speed automatic is sometimes slow to downshift -- a result of being tuned for maximum fuel economy. On the highway, the ride is smooth, and those who equate silence with quality should be pleased with the Sable's low amounts of road and wind noise.

Interior

The Sable features a handsome and functional cabin with solid materials quality, plenty of storage areas and eight cupholders. Legroom is plentiful in both the front and rear, and a tall seating position should please those used to SUVs and also makes for easier ingress/egress. However, that tall seating position does put taller drivers very close to the ceiling. Trunk capacity, at 21 cubic feet, is massive. The Sable' 60/40-split rear seats fold flat, as does its front passenger seat, allowing items up to 9 feet in length to be transported inside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercury Sable.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
80 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Happy camper
Fred,06/02/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Can't believe that they don't make this car anymore. Quiet, huge interior - trunk, decent gas mileage, safe ...... what more can you ask for ? Newer Taurus is has much less interior room and trunk space. Find one, buy it !
Traded up
Randall,10/04/2009
I was originally drawn to the sable because of its exterior looks. I wanted good gas mileage without sacrificing enough power to be able to enter busy freeways or pass on a two lane highway with safety. So far we have taken it on two long trips. The ride was smooth and we made good time plus we didnt spend that much on gas. The gas gauge stays on full for an incredibly long time. My wife loves the little analog clock with the purple glow. She says it relaxes her while driving. The sound system is good. We love the style of the seats and interior. We had negative equity on our trade in, so we decided to trade up for a car that would still be good after we finished paying for it.
Precertified 08 Sable
RON TURNER,02/09/2009
I own a 2008 Ford Expedition EL, although I love the vehicle it's extremely harsh on gas. I'm averaging 10 mpg. Mostly I do alot of in town driving, so I decided to pickup something more fuel efficient and not drive my Expedition as much. I purchased a precertified 2008 Mercury Sable with about 14,000 miles. I've had it for a little over a month. I love the car. It's spacious on the inside and my three kids ages 15, 12 & 5 have plenty of room in the back seat.The car came out of the rental fleet and I'm dealing with an alignment issue, but other than that I'm pleased with the car. I like it so well that I'm already thinking 3 to 4 years down the road taking a serious look at the new Taurus
Love this Mercury Sable
Mike Hager,07/09/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We get great mileage and an excellent ride with our Sable. Although we did have to have the AC system replaced in 2017 but come on we live in South Florida and it's used almost all the time. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone. As I said we love it. And yes it has pretty much everything power (seats, windows, mirrors and so on). And it has lots of luggage space, back seats even fold down for more space.
See all 80 reviews of the 2008 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Mercury Sable

Used 2008 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 2008 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan. Available styles include Premier 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercury Sable?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercury Sable trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercury Sable Premier is priced between $4,884 and$6,477 with odometer readings between 95299 and108491 miles.

