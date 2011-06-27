  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1998 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

1998 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • A fine American car with nice ride characteristics and a great interior.
  • This is an ugly car. New competition from Honda, Toyota, and Oldsmobile make it a tough sell.
Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$844 - $2,058
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 1996's dramatic redesign, Mercury is playing it safe with the Sable, trying to keep costs down as their top-selling car faces sharp criticism from the press and the closed checkbooks of potential buyers who are less than captivated by this vehicle's startling new shape. Softening the Sable's front end and simplifying the option procedure are the main ways that Mercury executives hope to get more customers into the showrooms.

We have been able to spend some time with the Sable and its stablemate the Ford Taurus and have found ourselves won over by this odd-looking family sedan and wagon. If you can get past the strange curves and odd snout, the Sable offers a lot of car for the money. Upon settling into the Sable's cockpit, the first thing most drivers notice is the logical placement of the controls and the great outward visibility. Unlike the previous Sable, which had an unpleasant dashboard and bad blind spots created by the C-pillars, the new model is easy to get acquainted with. Interior room in the Sable is great, offering comfortable seating for five adults and their cargo. The Sable has comfortable seats, a plethora of cupholders and ashtrays, nicely integrated armrests and optional rear-passenger air conditioning controls.

Not many people buy domestic sedans for their outstanding handling characteristics, and for the most part the Sable does not address these people's concerns. Nonetheless, the Sable is not a bad driver, offering capable acceleration and decent handling.

The Sable offers plenty of car, definitely our choice over the less-than-sophisticated Chevrolet Lumina or plain-Jane Buick Century. There are, however, a number of great choices from Europe, Japan and the United States that are threatening the Sable. People that want to buy American should definitely put this near the top of their list, but people who are turned-off by its exterior styling may find comfort in the new Honda Accord or recently redesigned Toyota Camry being sold down the road.

1998 Highlights

A mild facelift and fewer options are the only change to Mercury's midsize sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercury Sable.

5(38%)
4(53%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.2
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Great Car
jendretzky88,05/30/2009
Purchased in 2000 w/15,000 miles. Currently has 186,000 miles and still going strong. The parts are cheap and just about anyone can work on it. I do regular maintenance but outside of that I have replaced a coolant tube($100)and tie rods($200) at about 100,000 miles. My rear springs broke at 175,000 miles($600). The under carriage plate was loose at 150,00 and 180,000 miles, but my mechanic just tightened it and its fine. I really can't complain about her. She has had some work done to her but it beats buying a new car and it wasn't a big head ache. It has been a great reliable car. My problem now is that I don't trust to buy a new car and it will be as reliable.
Was Good, Then A Moneypit
londonlad1,08/18/2014
LS 4dr Wagon
A horrible aberration. Previous Fords, even oldies have been rock solid. I paid $2300 for this, 1 owner, full history 73k on the clock. Was great for a year, then it started to mug me on a regular basis for repair money. $1200 (steering rack), $300 (water pump) $170 (serpentine belt & tensioner) $600 (2 wheel bearings) $500 (front calipers & pads) $100 (EGR valve and perished vacuum hoses - did that myself) $300 (removal of throttle body & cleaning clogged air intakes, $1200 (aircon evaporator) $1200 (aircon compressor) and $100 (headlamps, did those myself) What was a bargain has cost me a fortune. Next time, I'll buy an old Jag. At least I'll go broke in style. Update; two years after writing this, I still have the Moneypit. I spent another $500 on a fuel pump and $200 on rear calipers rotors and pads. I'd love to get rid of it, can't afford to. Still wish I'd bought a Jag and gone broke in style. Update, six years on, I still have the moneypit. It's behaved itself over the past two years. Only reason I haven't replaced it is that I can't affordd to.
This is my best friend
Barbara Erives,11/16/2009
For an American made car, this car is great. Reliable, comfortable and for a V6 good on gas. I have never had a car with this much milage that I could say that about. I will be getting another Sable soon, only because of body damage done to this vehicle by an incompetent employee at an auto repair shop, and the company's insurance company decided it was a total loss and I will use the money from that to buy a newer model Sable. I think Mercury was crazy to discontinue this model for 2010 because it is a good solid car. Since I've had it, nothing has gone on it that wasn't normal wear and tear.
Ten years and still going
Chris,01/06/2008
I saw this car in 2005 now mind you it is about to reach the ten year mark, and has 93k miles on it, you could've told me it just left the factory yesterday and I would have believed you. I had it checked out,a nd yes there were some problems, problems all too common with the Sable, but the dealer was happy to fix them and I for $3500 walked away with an above average used car. I am happy to tell you, the car to this day still turns heads, provides a smooth ride and on I-95 can keep up with those around it. After 150k miles my used car shows no signs of stopping and thanks to Ford I will not have to go through the process of buying a car anytime soon, thank you.
See all 32 reviews of the 1998 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1998 Mercury Sable

Used 1998 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1998 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, LS 4dr Sedan, and GS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1998 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,308.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,018.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,688.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles