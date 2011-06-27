My dad bought this car for my mom when she was pregnant with me. This was 17 years ago, in Anchorage Alaska. The car spent 14 years in Alaska brutal weather. Now here in Georgia, I drive this car, as a teen I'm hard on it. The interior is still awesome, very comfortable. The exterior paint is still glossy and smooth. This car has never stopped working. I just took it in to the shop and had some maintenance (age and weather took its tool on the tranny gaskets and the spark plug wires and stuff) and the car showed no signs of stopping before the job was done. Now that the stuff is replaced, I can expect another 3-5 years out of it. Awesome car. Well built. Never fails. It's safe feeling as well

