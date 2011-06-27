1992 Mercury Sable Review
1992 Highlights
Sable gets dual airbags for front seat occupants. New sheetmetal does little to change the looks of the car. Fifteen-inch wheels replace last year's 14-inchers. Additional radio controls have been placed near the steering wheel and the power window buttons have been moved to the armrest. Variable-assist power steering becomes standard and the heated windshield is dropped from the options list.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
pop123,08/20/2004
My mercury sable has very little power! i push the pedal to the floor and a very slow and weak response!!! this car is a mistake!!!!!!! this car is too old for my age!!! cootish! the rear brake lights are too fat! my alternator belt squeaks when u first start the car or if you go through a puddle!!!! this car is a gas hogger! i love to floor it all the time! my AC cuts off when i floor the car!! some times my RPM reaches 5 1/2 out of 7
rach,11/22/2006
Our family inherited this vehicle from my great-grandmother when she passed away. Ever since, the car has been very reliable and we have had very few problems with it since. The car drives excellent and is very reliable. In it's entire history, it has needed the fuel pump and tie rods replaced once, also the muffler needed to be replaced a total of two times. It's a little thirsty for gas but it drives well and is very dependable, especially during the winter months. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone who is searching for a great older car.
Cheeto,09/30/2008
My dad bought this car for my mom when she was pregnant with me. This was 17 years ago, in Anchorage Alaska. The car spent 14 years in Alaska brutal weather. Now here in Georgia, I drive this car, as a teen I'm hard on it. The interior is still awesome, very comfortable. The exterior paint is still glossy and smooth. This car has never stopped working. I just took it in to the shop and had some maintenance (age and weather took its tool on the tranny gaskets and the spark plug wires and stuff) and the car showed no signs of stopping before the job was done. Now that the stuff is replaced, I can expect another 3-5 years out of it. Awesome car. Well built. Never fails. It's safe feeling as well
ersei,04/02/2009
I bought the car new at the end of 1991. Had several repairs, small and big right from the very beginning; spent a lot of money for these repairs. I take excellent care of the car; it is garaged. Very little cooperation from FORD, complaints were disregarded. I spoke with other owners of this 1992 model and about 7 out of 10 had similar problems. Even the manager of the Ford dealership told me his father has the same car and it is a LEMON. Now, I broke the glass of the front mirror, my fault, and they want $ 400.00 for a replacement! I am glad I found this site to vent my aggravation. I am driving for over 50 years, always using American cars, but my next car will be different.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
