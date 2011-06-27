  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1992 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,773
Used Sable for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Sable gets dual airbags for front seat occupants. New sheetmetal does little to change the looks of the car. Fifteen-inch wheels replace last year's 14-inchers. Additional radio controls have been placed near the steering wheel and the power window buttons have been moved to the armrest. Variable-assist power steering becomes standard and the heated windshield is dropped from the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercury Sable.

5(19%)
4(50%)
3(15%)
2(16%)
1(0%)
3.7
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ok SABLE LS WITH FAT LIGHTS!!!
pop123,08/20/2004
My mercury sable has very little power! i push the pedal to the floor and a very slow and weak response!!! this car is a mistake!!!!!!! this car is too old for my age!!! cootish! the rear brake lights are too fat! my alternator belt squeaks when u first start the car or if you go through a puddle!!!! this car is a gas hogger! i love to floor it all the time! my AC cuts off when i floor the car!! some times my RPM reaches 5 1/2 out of 7
Good car
rach,11/22/2006
Our family inherited this vehicle from my great-grandmother when she passed away. Ever since, the car has been very reliable and we have had very few problems with it since. The car drives excellent and is very reliable. In it's entire history, it has needed the fuel pump and tie rods replaced once, also the muffler needed to be replaced a total of two times. It's a little thirsty for gas but it drives well and is very dependable, especially during the winter months. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone who is searching for a great older car.
Excellent car
Cheeto,09/30/2008
My dad bought this car for my mom when she was pregnant with me. This was 17 years ago, in Anchorage Alaska. The car spent 14 years in Alaska brutal weather. Now here in Georgia, I drive this car, as a teen I'm hard on it. The interior is still awesome, very comfortable. The exterior paint is still glossy and smooth. This car has never stopped working. I just took it in to the shop and had some maintenance (age and weather took its tool on the tranny gaskets and the spark plug wires and stuff) and the car showed no signs of stopping before the job was done. Now that the stuff is replaced, I can expect another 3-5 years out of it. Awesome car. Well built. Never fails. It's safe feeling as well
Disappointed
ersei,04/02/2009
I bought the car new at the end of 1991. Had several repairs, small and big right from the very beginning; spent a lot of money for these repairs. I take excellent care of the car; it is garaged. Very little cooperation from FORD, complaints were disregarded. I spoke with other owners of this 1992 model and about 7 out of 10 had similar problems. Even the manager of the Ford dealership told me his father has the same car and it is a LEMON. Now, I broke the glass of the front mirror, my fault, and they want $ 400.00 for a replacement! I am glad I found this site to vent my aggravation. I am driving for over 50 years, always using American cars, but my next car will be different.
See all 26 reviews of the 1992 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1992 Mercury Sable

Used 1992 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1992 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, GS 4dr Sedan, GS 4dr Wagon, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mercury Sable?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mercury Sable for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1992 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,865.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,209.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,058.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,206.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles