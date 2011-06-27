  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1999 Mercury Sable
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

1999 Mercury Sable Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • With Mercury dropping its prices on all 1999 models, the Sable is an even better buy than last year.
  • It offers no substantial advantage over the similarly-priced and not-as-weird-looking Accord or Camry.
Other years
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercury Sable for Sale
2009
2008
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$1,799
Used Sable for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Competing in the crowded "around $20,000 sedan" category, Mercury's Sable, and the near identical Ford Taurus, have slid in market share over the past three years. While the latest body style has been less than celebrated by the public and press at large, the sedan and wagon still possess many great characteristics, including a smart dash layout, excellent outward visibility, and plenty of interior room. There's also a plethora of cupholders, nicely integrated armrests and optional rear passenger air conditioning controls. Refinement comes in the form of wood-grain appliques on the doors and instrument panel. This year, the gauge cluster is revised with new graphics and a mini-center console is standard on five-passenger versions with column-mounted shift. The six-passenger flip-fold center seating console can still be had for no additional charge.

Handling can be improved with the optional 16-inch wheels, 55-series tires and rear stabilizer bar. 15-inch wheels are standard and ride on 205/65R15 tires. All models come with four-wheel independent suspension, a front stabilizer bar, and gas-pressurized shocks/struts.

Powertrain options remain unchanged from last year with the GS model getting the Vulcan 3.0-liter V6 capable of 145 horsepower and 170 foot-pounds of torque. Optional on the GS and LS models (and standard with the LS premium group) is the Duratec 3.0-liter, 24-valve V6 with 200 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque. All models come with a four-speed automatic. Manual shift is not an option on the Sable.

As a capable and comfortable people mover, the Sable is still a great American sedan (or wagon). Unfortunately, it is not a great world sedan and, when compared to the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, the Sable offers no advantages while also suffering from a questionable exterior shape.

1999 Highlights

Still smarting from that 1996 "redesign" that had many longtime Sable fans running to the competition, Mercury performed some minor cosmetic surgery in '98 to help soften the Sable's front end. This year's changes are limited to new wheel designs, a revised gauge cluster and interior console, as well as suspension alterations designed to improve overall ride quality. The particulate filtration system has been deleted from this year's models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercury Sable.

5(38%)
4(46%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great All Around Car!
Mike,10/25/2005
The Sable (Merc version of the Ford Taurus) has been found to be a safe and reliable full-size, mid-price, passenger car. I bought it as a "first car" for my 17 year old daughter during her senior year in high school. It has ample style and power; plus plenty of room to move a kid into a dorm room 200 miles away. I fully expect it to satisfy her vehicle needs throughout her college years.
Not a bad choice dependable comfortable
G Man ,02/12/2008
I got this low mileage car with fears of why it was available, but I must say it has really performed. The interior is nice, has lots of extras and the ride itself is smooth. This is a very dependable car and I would recommend it to others. The key is getting one with low mileage and was well maintained. The trunk space is huge, and stereo system very good. The engine and transmission are solid with the exception of the hidden radiator and no way of checking it. Suspension is fine. Not the best on gas however. There are really no complaints here. A good investment.
Been a good car
99 Sable,12/08/2008
Had 51,000 miles on it when I bought it, 116,500 on it now. Power steering pump replaced a couple years ago, front wheel bearings needed replacing at 105,000, and having trouble with the heater now (think maybe the heater core is plugged). It also needs an exhaust manifold gasket at present. That's about it other than normal maintenance like brakes, battery, etc. Been a good car, like the styling, rides and handles decent, runs good, has always started even at well below 0, gets dent gas mileage. Can't complain too much really.
99 Sable LS
giuseppe,10/28/2003
This is a great value and a good, solid performer.
See all 57 reviews of the 1999 Mercury Sable
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Mercury Sable features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1999 Mercury Sable

Used 1999 Mercury Sable Overview

The Used 1999 Mercury Sable is offered in the following submodels: Sable Sedan, Sable Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Wagon, GS 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Mercury Sable?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Mercury Sable trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Mercury Sable LS is priced between $1,799 and$1,799 with odometer readings between 136434 and136434 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Mercury Sables are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Mercury Sable for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 Sables listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,799 and mileage as low as 136434 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Mercury Sable.

Can't find a used 1999 Mercury Sables you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Sable for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,574.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,608.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Sable for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,654.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Mercury Sable?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Sable lease specials

Related Used 1999 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles