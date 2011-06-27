Used 2001 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

she's gone a long way sprosper , 08/20/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful i have a 2001 sable that my fiance bought 7 years ago with 185k on it. i do all the normal maintance on it, ive NEVER done any major work on it. the most intense ive got with it was a water pump. i was brought up as a chevy man, dont get me wrong i love the bowtie but my sable is probably the best car we have ever had. today 8-20-2013 the sable hit 400,000 miles!!!! i am beyond impressed with this car. i would most defenatly buy another one :) Report Abuse

It won't quit tsandy1 , 04/02/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful 210,000 miles and it won't quit. We bought it used with 38,000 miles on it. I was hoping for a major break down after a few years so I could get a different car. I hate having the same car too long. I like variety. Damned thing just kept going. We finally had to give it to our son. We thought if anybody could kill it, he could. Nope, it's still going. I am amazed at how good of a car this thing has been. We truly have only done routine maintenance on it. Cosmetically hasn't held up as well as my 2001 Cadillac DeVille, but mechanically the Sable has been a champ.

Power train UNHAPPY FORMER OWNER , 04/22/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful On the whole I was happy with this car. My reason for getting rid of it was that when passing I would give the car gas and the only thing that would happen on occassion was the engine revving, no power was going to the transmission. I had the dealer check this problem out and everything was within specs.

Love it, love it Ed Edmundson , 06/27/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Absolutely love my Sable. The ride and handling is absolutely the perfect mix. Great performance in mountain driving here in New Mexico, and will just glide across the desert 85 miles per hour all day quietly and smoothly getting 33 mpg highway and an amazing 29 in town. I have a bad back, and these are the best seats ever. When my back hurts, I just go for a drive in the Sable, and I'm fixed. Have had a couple of minor mechanical issues. Had to replace the serpentine belt tensioner and EGR valve, but big deal. Car makes me feel like I am driving a luxury car, and beautiful to boot.