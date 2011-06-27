Estimated values
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,274
|$3,860
|Clean
|$1,907
|$2,905
|$3,431
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,166
|$2,573
|Rough
|$918
|$1,427
|$1,715
Estimated values
2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$2,937
|$3,463
|Clean
|$1,709
|$2,606
|$3,078
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,943
|$2,309
|Rough
|$822
|$1,280
|$1,539