Used 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,105
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,105
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,105
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,105
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,105
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,105
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume129.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,105
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,105
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,105
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
