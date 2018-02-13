  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cargo area is larger than those of small-van competitors
  • Payload and towing ratings are at the top of small-van class
  • More maneuverable than full-size vans
  • Premium fuel is required
  • More expensive than the budget-friendly competition
Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Metris comes down to selecting a version that best supports your business needs. The Worker versions are appealing because of their reduced pricing.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is unique because it's the only van on the market that's sized between small and full-size commercial vans. As such, the Sprinter offers enhanced capability compared to those small vans but a more maneuverable size than the larger full-size vans.

It features a no-nonsense and functional interior and is available in two overall configurations: cargo and passenger. Both configurations are available in different wheelbases and rear door configurations, and the passenger version can be equipped as a five-, seven- or eight-seater.

The cargo version is available with tie-downs, interior panels, and upfitter packages that are designed for the wear and tear of commercial transportation duty. And since it's a Mercedes, you can equip the Metris with an array of upscale features, including simulated leather upholstery, automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.

There is one hurdle to ownership, though, and it's the price. If you're a fleet operator only interested in the bottom line, another small van might suit you better. But overall we think the Mercedes Metris provides enough value to justify its asking price.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is available in four versions and can be outfitted for cargo duty (with a completely open space behind the front bucket seats) or as a five-, seven- or eight-seat passenger van. The Metris Cargo is the one with an expansive cargo area, while the Passenger fills that space with two rows of seating. There are also Worker Cargo and Worker Passenger versions that cost less than their non-Worker counterparts in exchange for a shorter list of available features. An extended-wheelbase version is offered for the Metris Cargo only.

Powering the Metris is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, wheel-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, and a five-speaker audio system with a USB port.

Some additional standard features depend on which Metris you buy. A 5.8-inch color screen is included on standard models and optional on Worker models, which otherwise come with a simple monochrome display. Passenger and Worker Passenger models also get a rearview mirror, rear air conditioning and a nine-speaker audio system. All Metris vans have sliding rear doors. Farther back, you'll find 270-degree swing-out rear cargo doors standard on the Metris Cargo. All others get 180-degree rear cargo doors.

The list of available option packages for Worker Cargo is relatively short. You can get the Convenience package (automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, the color display and LED cargo area lighting) and the Utility package (Convenience package plus roof rails, a rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a driver information display, a heated rear window, blind-spot monitoring, rails on the cargo floor and sides, and tie-downs).

On the Worker Passenger, there's also the Appearance package (Convenience package plus alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers, roof rails, a rear liftgate instead of the swing-out cargo doors, a heated rear window and simulated leather upholstery) and Comfort package (all contents of the Utility and Appearance packages plus power-sliding rear doors).

Options are broken apart into more cost-effective packages in the Cargo and Passenger models, allowing buyers to mix and match the features they want. Notable combinations include the Cold Weather package (heated front seats, a heated windshield washer system and an upgraded heater); the Premium Safety package (Utility package plus lane departure warning, forward collision warning and automated parallel parking); and the Driver Comfort package (a comfort-tuned suspension and upgraded seats with lumbar support).

Many of the options listed above are offered as stand-alone choices, as are a trailer hitch, rear privacy glass, chrome interior trim and a backup alarm. Mercedes' MasterUpfitter program allows buyers to further customize Metris Cargo vans to their business needs.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.0
The Metris is easily the top performer in its class, with a strong engine, a smooth-shifting transmission and impressive brakes. It handles well, too.

Acceleration

8.0
The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is energetic compared to what you'll find in other small cargo vans. Our test Metris zipped from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.9 seconds. The seven-speed automatic offers Comfort, Eco and Manual shift modes.

Braking

8.0
During everyday driving, the Metris' brake pedal is progressive and easy to modulate. In our panic-braking test, the 4,200-pound Metris stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, the best stopping distance in the segment.

Steering

8.0
The precise steering imbues this van with some nice qualities. It feels nimble around town and stable on the highway. We just wish the hard and seemingly unfinished plastic of the steering wheel was more pleasant to grip.

Handling

8.0
We don't set our handling expectations very high for cargo vans like the Metris. But the Metris is far from sloppy and even somewhat fun to wheel around, which makes city driving much less of a chore.

Drivability

8.0
The engine is responsive, and the transmission downshifts quickly to help slow the van smoothly to a stop. The optional auto stop-start system operates smoothly in the background. Crosswinds are noticeable despite the load-adaptive stability control with Crosswind Assist.

Comfort

7.0
Road and tire noise is pervasive on the freeway. Around town it's more forgivable. Comfort is otherwise commendable. The manually adjustable seats are comfortable enough for longer stints, the ride is agreeable, and the climate controls are easy to operate.

Seat comfort

8.0
Considering the simplicity of the driver's seat, it is surprisingly comfortable. There's a decent amount of lateral support for a cargo van. The basic manual seat adjustments, however, don't offer much personalization.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Metris is a fairly comfortable cruiser and handles road imperfections, both large and small, without complaint. We noticed little difference in ride quality between driving the van empty versus driving it filled with several hundred pounds of equipment.

Noise & vibration

6.0
As might be expected, the empty cargo area booms and rattles with road and tire noise. A thin floor and thin walls are to blame. In the wind it wooshes like a washing machine filling with water. Fill the space with gear and the drone diminishes considerably but not completely.

Climate control

8.0
Our test van was equipped with an optional automatic air-conditioning feature. Set the dial to a given temperature and lock the car. At unlock, the air conditioning cools the cabin in anticipation of your arrival without using the engine. The climate controls themselves are simple to use.

Interior

7.5
Most people will find it easy to climb into and out of this van. But there are seating position limitations once behind the wheel. Headroom and elbow room are ample. As can be expected from the Cargo model, the lack of windows reduces outward visibility, even with the available rearview camera.

Ease of use

8.0
The Metris uses switches we've seen in past Mercedes products, so most controls are straightforward and easy to use. The dials simplify functions where possible, though it could be argued that there are too many buttons alongside the navigation screen. All controls are easy to reach.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The step-in height for this van is just 18.5 inches, which means that is as high as you have to lift a foot to get in. That puts the seat bottom at just the right height to slide in and out easily. The flat seat cushions help even more.

Driving position

7.0
The seat-to-steering wheel position will be awkward for some drivers, and the manual seat adjustments don't afford a ton of adjustment. The steering wheel tilts, but without the benefit of a telescopic adjustment, there is little opportunity to adjust the seat to your exact liking.

Roominess

8.0
The two front seats are the only obstacles to a completely open interior, so roominess is not a problem. Plenty of headroom and elbow room up front. If there is anything we'd like more of, it's legroom. A somewhat long dashboard and tall windshield add a sense of spaciousness for front passengers.

Visibility

6.5
The Metris Cargo is a panel van, which means no windows and poor visibility. A rearview camera is optional, but it's aimed too low, providing a visible range from the bumper to a few feet behind it. The front pillars are wide and create blind spots, an issue especially evident when turning.

Quality

8.0
Our Metris test van appeared well-built inside and out. We heard no squeaks or rattles aside from those inherent, and acceptable, in a vehicle built without soundproofing in mind. Frequently touched surfaces were of smooth material except for the rough-finished steering wheel.

Utility

9.0
Many features are available at additional cost to customize the cargo area, though small-item storage is limited. The same can be said for other cargo-specific vans. Overall, it's a very capable van for hauling and getting work done. In the area of utility, the Metris is as capable as its peers.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is limited for front passengers. There are two in-dash bins, two cupholders, and clipboard-size cutouts on top of the dashboard.

Cargo space

8.0
The Metris offers cargo area features such as variable cargo tie-down positions, partitions and LED lighting. Its 186 cubic feet of cargo volume rises slightly on the extended-wheelbase version to 199 cubic feet. You can get a rear liftgate or swing-out rear cargo doors that open 270 degrees.

Towing

10.0
The Metris Cargo has a 5,000-pound towing capacity. There isn't another van in this segment that comes close. It is also prewired for trailer use and has a 3.46 axle ratio. A trailer hitch is sold as optional equipment.

Hauling

10.0
The Metris Cargo has a 2,502-pound payload capacity, while its peers have a 1,800-pound capacity or lower. It also has a best-in-class gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 6,724 pounds.

Technology

7.0
There is just enough technology in the Metris to get by. Nothing is cutting-edge. But for a workhorse cargo van, the Metris has about everything you'll need.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The Metris Cargo covers the basics: a 5.8-inch navigation screen, AM/FM radio, a USB port and auxiliary jack. The navigation functionality is of entry-level quality but feels sufficient in this application. The same can be said of the five-speaker audio system up front.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth is standard in the Metris. Phone pairing is fairly logical, and it is easy enough to use the hands-free feature without too much distraction from the road.

Voice control

6.0
Our test vehicle did not have voice controls. Navigation voice controls are an option through the Multi-Function Wheel package, but they do not work for phone controls. Phone-based features such as Siri can be used as a work-around.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sincere Regret
David Brecount,03/28/2019
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
No family could have been more excited the day we bought our Metris from Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. We have five children who are growing up fast and have dreams of having a European style van that’s more efficiently engineered (narrower, bench seating, rubber floor, less bulky than other vans). It fit perfectly into our narrow garage. We certainly didn’t expect a fancy Mercedes either. The idea of a utility van outfitted for passengers was perfect. We fully realized this was the first year Mercedes started selling the Metris in the United States, but it had been in circulation as an adaptation of the Sprinter in Europe. For months, we didn’t see another Metris on the road. Every week, people would ask us what it was and if we liked it. We gave glowing reviews too many families and encouraged people to go check it out. Unfortunately, we now feel obligated to warn people about the problems we’ve had with the Metris. Our experience has gone from elation to sincere regret. For three years we have had nothing but problems with the Metris. It has spent more days in the maintenance depart at Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell than we can remember. Recurring issues with the doors, the reverse camera, the engine, and more. The three-year warranty just ended a few months ago, and it’s ironic that Mercedes never offered us an extension plan. We believe they know the Mercedes engineering quality of this vehicle is poor and are trying to minimize the cost of these models. Maybe that’s reading into the situation, but the warranty is over and we are on our own. So we are stuck. Again, the Metris is in the shop for days and days, and we are looking at a $2,500 engine repair that isn’t under warranty. Should we even trust the check engine electronics are accurately diagnosing the vehicle? Should we believe that repairs will solve our problems? Owning a Metris has been costly and disappointing. We hope this review is helpful to others.
So far ,so good!
Fredjgeiger,08/13/2018
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Just had the van 1 1/2 weeks ( after waiting 8 months for my order to arrive) and quite happy after 300 miles. Comfort Is very good for a van- after all it's a Mercedes car with a metal box on It, instead of a car body. Decent handling and I got 28+ mpg at 60 miles an hour average on a country highway even though the motor should loosen up and Do even better. It doesn't feel like it is not broken in yet compared to several other new cars I have owned , but I'll take it easy on the gas pedal for at least another 500 miles. Very solid vehicle and nice to travel in. We noticed that a regular 80 mile trip seemed noticeably shorter with this Metris than our regular compact car. Still no issues w 9000 miles. 24 mpg on a trip over the Sierras and Rockies. Up to 27 on local highways. Very stable in high winds and quiet and comfortable.
Love my Metris!
Deanna,10/27/2018
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
It was a little scary at first due to size of vehicle. After 1,000 miles, i was very comfortable driving it. Absolutely LOVE this van. Today was extremely windy, crosswind assist is amazing. Van just drove through crosswinds like no other vehicle i have owned. Also love the safety features, two drivers tried to "brake check" me for no reason (probably staged for insurance), van stopped on it's own. I'm new to the safety sensors as my previous vehicles were older. This will probally be my last vehicle i purchase, want it to last a LONG time :) if i do purchase another vehicle due to boredome after 10+ years, will buy a HUGE Metris version just because it's awesome.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Metris models:

Hill Start Assist
Prevents the Metris from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
Blind-Spot Assist
Displays a visual warning if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Sounds an alert if you move into a space occupied by another vehicle.
Collision Prevention Assist
Sounds an alert if the Metris is approaching the vehicle in front too quickly.

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is offered in the following submodels: Metris Minivan. Available styles include Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).

