2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review
Pros & Cons
- Cargo area is larger than those of small-van competitors
- Payload and towing ratings are at the top of small-van class
- More maneuverable than full-size vans
- Premium fuel is required
- More expensive than the budget-friendly competition
Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is unique because it's the only van on the market that's sized between small and full-size commercial vans. As such, the Sprinter offers enhanced capability compared to those small vans but a more maneuverable size than the larger full-size vans.
It features a no-nonsense and functional interior and is available in two overall configurations: cargo and passenger. Both configurations are available in different wheelbases and rear door configurations, and the passenger version can be equipped as a five-, seven- or eight-seater.
The cargo version is available with tie-downs, interior panels, and upfitter packages that are designed for the wear and tear of commercial transportation duty. And since it's a Mercedes, you can equip the Metris with an array of upscale features, including simulated leather upholstery, automatic climate control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.
There is one hurdle to ownership, though, and it's the price. If you're a fleet operator only interested in the bottom line, another small van might suit you better. But overall we think the Mercedes Metris provides enough value to justify its asking price.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is available in four versions and can be outfitted for cargo duty (with a completely open space behind the front bucket seats) or as a five-, seven- or eight-seat passenger van. The Metris Cargo is the one with an expansive cargo area, while the Passenger fills that space with two rows of seating. There are also Worker Cargo and Worker Passenger versions that cost less than their non-Worker counterparts in exchange for a shorter list of available features. An extended-wheelbase version is offered for the Metris Cargo only.
Powering the Metris is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, wheel-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, and a five-speaker audio system with a USB port.
Some additional standard features depend on which Metris you buy. A 5.8-inch color screen is included on standard models and optional on Worker models, which otherwise come with a simple monochrome display. Passenger and Worker Passenger models also get a rearview mirror, rear air conditioning and a nine-speaker audio system. All Metris vans have sliding rear doors. Farther back, you'll find 270-degree swing-out rear cargo doors standard on the Metris Cargo. All others get 180-degree rear cargo doors.
The list of available option packages for Worker Cargo is relatively short. You can get the Convenience package (automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, the color display and LED cargo area lighting) and the Utility package (Convenience package plus roof rails, a rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a driver information display, a heated rear window, blind-spot monitoring, rails on the cargo floor and sides, and tie-downs).
On the Worker Passenger, there's also the Appearance package (Convenience package plus alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers, roof rails, a rear liftgate instead of the swing-out cargo doors, a heated rear window and simulated leather upholstery) and Comfort package (all contents of the Utility and Appearance packages plus power-sliding rear doors).
Options are broken apart into more cost-effective packages in the Cargo and Passenger models, allowing buyers to mix and match the features they want. Notable combinations include the Cold Weather package (heated front seats, a heated windshield washer system and an upgraded heater); the Premium Safety package (Utility package plus lane departure warning, forward collision warning and automated parallel parking); and the Driver Comfort package (a comfort-tuned suspension and upgraded seats with lumbar support).
Many of the options listed above are offered as stand-alone choices, as are a trailer hitch, rear privacy glass, chrome interior trim and a backup alarm. Mercedes' MasterUpfitter program allows buyers to further customize Metris Cargo vans to their business needs.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Metris models:
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the Metris from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Displays a visual warning if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Sounds an alert if you move into a space occupied by another vehicle.
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Sounds an alert if the Metris is approaching the vehicle in front too quickly.
