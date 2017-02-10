Van is borrowed from my mother, who put just under 3,000 miles on it in about 6 months. Taking a trip with the family for 3 weeks, starting in Jacksonville, FL, going through DC, Hershey, Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, Dearborn, Michigan and back through NC before returning home; about , 2,000 miles roundtrip. First leg from Jax to DC, about 750 miles non-stop. After 4 hours needed to get a seat cushion for extra support. Being based on a cargo van none of the seats are very comfortable, even with the optional "drivers comfort" package; rear seats are atrocious (zero adjustability; about as utilitarian as church pews). However, both kids got their own seats for a change, so little complaining. Otherwise, dated infotainment worked for my needs, and navigation got us where we needed. Powertrain is excellent; much more useable power then expected. Engine and transmission work especially well together to get and keep van moving. Seem-less shifting if left alone; however, use the paddles to downshift and the trans gets confused for a second, not sure if it needs to be in higher or lower gear. Once sorted acceleration is great; cruise control is very responsive. We hit the usual DC area rush hour traffic and the van made it much easier to navigate, much less stress. MPG is impressive, getting about 25 overall on 87 octane, and have been running it the entire trip without issue. Anyone considering one of these keep the commercial roots in mind; any of the minivans or 3 row crossovers would be much better suited for comfort; however, for an overall package, you can't beat the overall utility. Finally, I got stuck in a dead end street, about 2 lanes wide. Not wanting to back up into a busy street I turned that van completely around without backing up; the turn circle is so tight you need to be mindful of curves. Backup camera could be better (limited field of vision, not very wide or deep behind) but the lines are helpful, and kept us from damage. For a commercial van it's quiet and comfortable; very smooth ride even on rough Maryland roads. I also like the ability to sweep out the floor and wipe off the optional MBtex vinyl seats.

