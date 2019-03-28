Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale Near Me
178 listings
- 8,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,980$6,211 Below Market
- 28,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$3,187 Below Market
- 6,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,900
- 12,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$4,271 Below Market
- 36,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$21,942$3,974 Below Market
- 74,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,991$2,966 Below Market
- 16,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$27,430$1,474 Below Market
- 30,334 miles
$23,800$3,045 Below Market
- 13,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,801$938 Below Market
- 47,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,990$2,164 Below Market
- 10,204 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
$27,424
- 1,863 miles
$29,991$1,947 Below Market
- 18,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,994$1,059 Below Market
- 7,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,490$1,171 Below Market
- 8,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,997$465 Below Market
- 10,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,997
- 11,067 miles
$25,932
- 24,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,997
David Brecount,03/28/2019
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
No family could have been more excited the day we bought our Metris from Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. We have five children who are growing up fast and have dreams of having a European style van that’s more efficiently engineered (narrower, bench seating, rubber floor, less bulky than other vans). It fit perfectly into our narrow garage. We certainly didn’t expect a fancy Mercedes either. The idea of a utility van outfitted for passengers was perfect. We fully realized this was the first year Mercedes started selling the Metris in the United States, but it had been in circulation as an adaptation of the Sprinter in Europe. For months, we didn’t see another Metris on the road. Every week, people would ask us what it was and if we liked it. We gave glowing reviews too many families and encouraged people to go check it out. Unfortunately, we now feel obligated to warn people about the problems we’ve had with the Metris. Our experience has gone from elation to sincere regret. For three years we have had nothing but problems with the Metris. It has spent more days in the maintenance depart at Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell than we can remember. Recurring issues with the doors, the reverse camera, the engine, and more. The three-year warranty just ended a few months ago, and it’s ironic that Mercedes never offered us an extension plan. We believe they know the Mercedes engineering quality of this vehicle is poor and are trying to minimize the cost of these models. Maybe that’s reading into the situation, but the warranty is over and we are on our own. So we are stuck. Again, the Metris is in the shop for days and days, and we are looking at a $2,500 engine repair that isn’t under warranty. Should we even trust the check engine electronics are accurately diagnosing the vehicle? Should we believe that repairs will solve our problems? Owning a Metris has been costly and disappointing. We hope this review is helpful to others.
