Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale Near Me

178 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Metris Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 178 listings
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    8,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,980

    $6,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo

    28,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $3,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    6,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    12,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $4,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    36,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Good Deal

    $21,942

    $3,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    74,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,991

    $2,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    16,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $27,430

    $1,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    30,334 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,800

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    13,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,801

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    47,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,990

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    10,204 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Fair Deal

    $27,424

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    1,863 miles
    Fair Deal

    $29,991

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    18,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,994

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo

    7,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,490

    $1,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo

    8,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,997

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    10,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,997

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo

    11,067 miles

    $25,932

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger

    24,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz Metris searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 178 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz Metris

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz Metris
Overall Consumer Rating
3.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Sincere Regret
David Brecount,03/28/2019
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
No family could have been more excited the day we bought our Metris from Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. We have five children who are growing up fast and have dreams of having a European style van that’s more efficiently engineered (narrower, bench seating, rubber floor, less bulky than other vans). It fit perfectly into our narrow garage. We certainly didn’t expect a fancy Mercedes either. The idea of a utility van outfitted for passengers was perfect. We fully realized this was the first year Mercedes started selling the Metris in the United States, but it had been in circulation as an adaptation of the Sprinter in Europe. For months, we didn’t see another Metris on the road. Every week, people would ask us what it was and if we liked it. We gave glowing reviews too many families and encouraged people to go check it out. Unfortunately, we now feel obligated to warn people about the problems we’ve had with the Metris. Our experience has gone from elation to sincere regret. For three years we have had nothing but problems with the Metris. It has spent more days in the maintenance depart at Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell than we can remember. Recurring issues with the doors, the reverse camera, the engine, and more. The three-year warranty just ended a few months ago, and it’s ironic that Mercedes never offered us an extension plan. We believe they know the Mercedes engineering quality of this vehicle is poor and are trying to minimize the cost of these models. Maybe that’s reading into the situation, but the warranty is over and we are on our own. So we are stuck. Again, the Metris is in the shop for days and days, and we are looking at a $2,500 engine repair that isn’t under warranty. Should we even trust the check engine electronics are accurately diagnosing the vehicle? Should we believe that repairs will solve our problems? Owning a Metris has been costly and disappointing. We hope this review is helpful to others.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
Metris
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz Metris info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings