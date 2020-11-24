  1. Home
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Release Date

  • Spring-Summer 2021

What to expect

  • Nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous seven-speed
  • New tech features include adaptive cruise control and a digital rearview mirror
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
  • Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Price Range
Starting at $32,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review
11/24/2020

What is the Metris?

Though primarily regarded as a luxury brand in the U.S., Mercedes-Benz is known throughout the world for its commercial vehicles as well. The Mercedes-Benz Metris is one of the few utility vehicles for sale here, though its interior is distinctly less dour than the cabins of other compact worker vans. Upgrades for the 2021 Metris further cement its status as the passenger-friendly workhorse.

Enhancements are mostly limited to new features, but every Metris swaps out the seven-speed automatic transmission for a nine-speed unit. While EPA estimates have not been released yet, we expect fuel economy will improve upon the current model's 21-22 mpg combined rating. On the safety front, adaptive cruise control is now available, as is a digital rearview mirror. At the flip of a switch, the mirror displays an image beamed in from the rearview camera. This way, you'll have a clear view of the road behind you, even if the luggage compartment is filled to the roof. The Metris also debuts a pair of new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems, both of which offer smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The upgraded system also supports navigation with real-time traffic — a Metris first.

Edmunds says

Though the Mercedes-Benz Metris costs more than its peers, it justifies the premium by providing a nicer driving experience and a more upscale cabin. Refinements and extra features for the 2021 model make its case even more compelling.

