Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Exceeding your demands for efficiency and reliability, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is offered in beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic! Small when it needs to be, but bigger than life when it counts, our mid-size van is powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 208hp while paired with a 7G-Tronic Automatic transmission for hauling and passing needs. This Rear Wheel Drive's payload and towing capacity are impressive, and you'll score near 23mpg while appreciating the maneuverability of this van that was purposefully built for the long haul! Highly customizable, our Metris Cargo Van stands tall with its refined stance! It is exceptionally easy to own and a pleasure to drive as it will fit in suburban garages and low parking structures. The possibilities are endless with rear doors that open wide for maximum clearance, along with cavernous cargo space. Make no compromises; our van provides all the comfort and convenience features you need along with the integrated connectivity to stay in touch. A built-in color display, Bluetooth, USB, and iPod interface have all been included with your needs in mind. Take on each day with confidence knowing our Mercedes-Benz Metris has been carefully engineered with Crosswind Assist, Attention Assist, a Load-Adaptive Electronic Stability Program, and other advanced safety features that help you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Changing the way you do business with car-like handling and ultimate versatility, your Metris will make a fantastic partner! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WD3PG2EA1H3294925

Stock: 10952A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020