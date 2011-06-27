Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$19,995Great Deal | $5,281 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger29,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
LEATHER SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 3RD ROW SEATING! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EEXH3305323
Stock: 40823G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $17,955Great Deal | $4,920 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger44,493 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Taj Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Taj Auto Mall has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. Recent Arrival! So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 610-759-1600. Make Taj Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Black2017 Mercedes-BenzMetris Passenger RWD 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE0H3306383
Stock: T4733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $13,990Great Deal
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo96,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA1H3307270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,994
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo36,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cowles Nissan - Woodbridge / Virginia
Arctic White 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC NON-Smoker, HANDS-FREE BLUETOOTH.Ask about our Special Rates this month!Cowles Nissan of Woodbridge has been family owned and operated for over 37 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA9H3218045
Stock: P16319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $18,077Good Deal | $3,404 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger49,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Taj Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Taj Auto Mall has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. Recent Arrival! So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 610-759-1600. Make Taj Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles.Clean CARFAX. Black2017 Mercedes-BenzMetris Passenger RWD 2.0L I4 DI TurbochargedRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1H3316341
Stock: T4734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $25,994Good Deal | $4,178 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger30,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rio Vista Chevrolet - Buellton / California
**Free statewide delivery** No damage or accidents reported to Carfax, Still under manufacturers warranty, 8-Passenger, Bluetooth for Phone, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Front and Side Airbags, Dual Power Sliding Rear Doors, Leatherette Seating Surfaces.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1H3293210
Stock: 7462P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $20,999Good Deal | $3,182 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger39,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
Odometer is 13525 miles below market average!*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** ***Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7H3305411
Stock: 305411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $19,999Fair Deal | $1,509 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger49,783 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $32,900*** ***REMAINING BASIC WARRANTY UP TO 06/19/2021 OR 470 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW Small vans are ideal for contractors and shuttle fleets that have substantial cargo or transportation requirements but don't need large, expensive full-size vans. They are far easier to navigate crowded city centers than their larger counterparts, and their modest capabilities allow for more fuel-efficient engines. Powering the Metris is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air-conditioning, wheel-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth and a five-speaker audio system with a USB port. FEATURES RWD 3rd Row Seating Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Rear A/C USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE7H3305117
Stock: 305117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$17,995Fair Deal | $1,343 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger53,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
REAR VIEW CAMERA, 3RD ROW SEATING! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE8H3291714
Stock: 40824G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $44,844
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo240 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz Of Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2017 Mercedes-Benz MetrisHere at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.180 Degree Opening Rear Doors, 2 Additional Master Keys, 4.2" Pixel Matrix Display, Additional Battery For Retrofit, Alternator 14 V/190 A, Backup Alarm, Blind Spot Assist, Body Builder Connector, Cruise Control, Cutoff Relay For Additional Battery, First-Aid Kit, Front Cigarette Lighter & Ash Cup, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Rear-View Camera, Refrigeration Prep Package.Only authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned certification including manufacturer required inspections and repairs. If you are going to make the investment in a Mercedes-Benz, make sure to buy it from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership. ***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has over 35 Mercedes-Benz trained technicians that are highly qualified to inspect our vehicles.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the highest rated Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Portland area with over 1600 positive online reviews on Google.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. ***Buy with confidence from Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville.2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA3H3254815
Stock: H3254815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2019
- $30,991
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo1,995 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Envision Mercedes-Benz of West Covina - West Covina / California
Arctic White 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Alternator 14 V/190 A, Buffer Battery For Start/Stop, Cruise Control, ECO Start/Stop, ECO Stop/Start Package, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Interior Rear-View Mirror.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33846 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Bluetooth, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA8H3313101
Stock: H3313101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$42,985Fair Deal
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger2,692 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, One Owner Carfax, Business Seats with Mobile Office, TONS OF OPTION, Upgraded BY Master-solution, Metris Passenger, 4D Passenger Van, 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Brown Lather. Clean CARFAX. Passenger RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 4D Passenger Van 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris PassengerThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !1-Owner Back Up Camera Leather Business Seats with Mobile Office ($10k Pkg)ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st ti
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE1H3334192
Stock: 11068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $99,850
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger2,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 3-Button Key Fob, 4.2" Pixel Matrix Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Additional Battery For Retrofit, Additional Battery Package, Adjustable Front Driver Seat, Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning Enhanced Power, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Appearance Package, Automatic Climate Control, Becker Map Pilot Navigation System, Blind Spot Assist Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Brake assist, Buffer Battery For Start/Stop, Bumpers Painted In Vehicle Color, Cold Weather Package, Collision Prevention Assist, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, Courtesy Light For Tailgate, Cruise Control, Cutoff Relay For Additional Battery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Efficiency Package, Driver Side Electric Sliding Door, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, ECO Start/Stop, Electric Booster For Heating, Electrical Sliding Door Package, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced AC Package, First-Aid Kit, Fog Lamps, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Carpeting, Front Footwell Lighting, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Front Passenger Seat, Heated Windshield Washer System, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Interior Chrome Accents, Leather Rim Steering Wheel w/Chrome Trim, Lift-Up Tailgate w/Premium Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Lower Console Storage Tray, Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Trip Computer, Multi-Function Steering/Premium Display Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Exterior Package, Premium Interior Package, Premium Overhead Control Panel, Radio: Audio 15, Rain Sensor, Rear air conditioning, Rear Backup Alarm, Rear Cargo Area LED Light, Rear Carpeting, Rear Grab Handle Reading Lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Right Side Power Sliding Door, Roof Rails-Black, Safety Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20-Spoke 7J x 17" Light Alloy.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE9H3302557
Stock: D2557B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $20,490Fair Deal | $2,176 below market
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger54,266 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Delivers 23 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Conventional Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4H3291953
Stock: 128124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $21,990Fair Deal
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo17,670 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Exceeding your demands for efficiency and reliability, our One Owner No Accident Reported 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is offered in beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic! Small when it needs to be, but bigger than life when it counts, our mid-size van is powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 208hp while paired with a 7G-Tronic Automatic transmission for hauling and passing needs. This Rear Wheel Drive's payload and towing capacity are impressive, and you'll score near 23mpg while appreciating the maneuverability of this van that was purposefully built for the long haul! Highly customizable, our Metris Cargo Van stands tall with its refined stance! It is exceptionally easy to own and a pleasure to drive as it will fit in suburban garages and low parking structures. The possibilities are endless with rear doors that open wide for maximum clearance, along with cavernous cargo space. Make no compromises; our van provides all the comfort and convenience features you need along with the integrated connectivity to stay in touch. A built-in color display, Bluetooth, USB, and iPod interface have all been included with your needs in mind. Take on each day with confidence knowing our Mercedes-Benz Metris has been carefully engineered with Crosswind Assist, Attention Assist, a Load-Adaptive Electronic Stability Program, and other advanced safety features that help you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Changing the way you do business with car-like handling and ultimate versatility, your Metris will make a fantastic partner! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PG2EA1H3294925
Stock: 10952A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$18,894
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris undefined42,672 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE8H3235692
Stock: H3235692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $18,295
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris undefined50,800 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4H3313286
Stock: 313286AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,888
2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris undefined103,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Van . BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Metris with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WD4PG2EE4H3227394
Stock: S622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020