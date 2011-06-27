Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Utility Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|5 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|Front leg room
|35.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|186.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|202.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4222 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|186.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.8 in.
|Height
|75.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|2502 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126.0 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|225/55R17 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
