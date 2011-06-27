  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Metris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Utility Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
5 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Front leg room35.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Maximum cargo capacity186.0 cu.ft.
Length202.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place186.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height75.2 in.
Maximum payload2502 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Tunja Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
