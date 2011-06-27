  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz Metris
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique midsize body style
  • powerful engine
  • superior driving dynamics
  • advanced safety features
  • fair price.
  • Small mirrors make for adventurous lane changes
  • limited legroom with cargo partition
  • antiquated tech interface.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$16,788 - $22,000
Used Metris for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris, thanks to its midsize configuration and appealing feature content, is an intriguing alternative to the existing selection of commercial cargo and passenger vans.

Vehicle overview

It wasn't long ago when our reviews of commercial vans were filled with references to long-past presidential administrations and bygone cultural icons to drive home the point that they hadn't been re-engineered in a very long time. Today, with rare exception, cargo and passenger vans are thoroughly modern and blessed with superior space efficiency, dramatically improved fuel economy and less ponderous driving experiences. Now another excellent example has come to market in the form of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

The Metris is particularly interesting because of its size. It's smaller than full-size vans like the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter but bigger than small city vans like the Ford Transit Connect and Nissan NV200. This extra size compared to the city vans results in more cargo capacity (45 percent more than the Transit Connect), as well as passenger space, where seating is less minivan-like and more indicative of larger vans. It's definitely easier to move around either of the rear compartments.

The Metris also boasts a far more powerful engine than the smaller city vans: a turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder shared with the Mercedes CLA sport sedan. It's punchy, reasonably fuel-efficient and not exactly what you'd expect from a commercial van. On the downside, the Metris doesn't offer anywhere near the amount of capability or seating capacity provided by full-size models. In exchange, though, the Metris is easier to maneuver at slow speeds (its turning circle is especially tight) and far sharper to drive at higher ones.

Now, you might think that as it's a Mercedes, the Metris is expensive. It isn't. Its base as-new price is actually a bit lower than the starting points for the Chevrolet Express, Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster. Only the Nissan NV Cargo starts lower. The Transit Connect, Nissan NV200 and Ram ProMaster City are all priced considerably lower, but you're getting more van with the Metris. Considering its unique size, rightly renowned Mercedes engineering, generous feature content (especially in terms of safety), strong powertrain and fair price, we think the 2016 Metris Cargo and Passenger Vans represent a compelling, just-right choice for many commercial van shoppers.

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris models

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris is a midsize van available in Cargo and Passenger variations. The latter comes with two rear rows that provide total seating for seven or eight.

Standard equipment on the Metris Cargo includes 17-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding door, 270-degree opening rear barn doors, automatic headlights, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, fabric upholstery, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a five-speaker sound system with a color display, USB port and media player interface.

Stand-alone options specific to the Cargo van include rear compartment air ducts, different partition designs, cargo area LED lighting, rear window defrost and wipers, remote opening/closing windows and a variety of cargo-securing solutions.

The Metris Passenger takes the basic Cargo equipment and adds/supplants it with rear seats and trim, rear air-conditioning, a driver-side side door, 180-degree opening rear doors with window defrost and wipers, rear privacy glass, remote window operation and four rear speakers.

The Driver Comfort package adds upgraded front seats that include lumbar adjustment. The Driver Efficiency package adds a rearview camera, foglights, cruise control and a Becker navigation system. The Active Safety Plus package adds heated power mirrors, advanced accident-avoidance technologies (see Safety section), automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a trip computer and enhanced gauges. An automatic parallel parking system and parking sensors can be added to this package. The Cold Weather package adds heated front seats, a heated windshield washer system and an upgraded heater.

The Passenger van can be upgraded with the Interior Appearance package that adds more comfortable suspension tuning, an overhead control panel, front footwell lighting and interior carpeting. The Rear Passenger Comfort package adds automatic climate control and a more powerful air-conditioning system. Power-opening sliding doors are available separately (passenger-only can be specified, but getting the driver-side power door requires the passenger-side one).

Stand-alone options available on both Passenger and Cargo vans include roof rails, a single flip-up liftgate, cruise control, the automatic parallel parking system and parking sensors, automatic climate control, leatherette vinyl upholstery and the Becker navigation system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Every Metris is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg combined (21/24) for the Cargo and 22 (20/23) for the heavier Passenger. An optional automatic stop-start system should, in theory, improve fuel economy.

The Metris has a maximum towing capacity of 4,960 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,502 pounds (Cargo) and 1,874 pounds (Passenger).

Safety

The 2016 Metris comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, crosswind assist, front side airbags, side curtain airbags (full-length on Passenger) and a driver inattention warning system.

The Active Safety Plus package includes blind-spot, lane-departure and collision prevention systems that both warn the driver and take action if needed. A rearview camera, parking sensors and reverse beeping warning system are optional.

Driving

Besides its greater size, the greatest differentiators between the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris and smaller cargo vans are power and torque. It has far more of both, yet its fuel economy is similar. Paired to a standard seven-speed automatic transmission, we found this powertrain to be strong, smooth and not especially vanlike.

Driving the Metris also doesn't evoke images of UPS trucks or plumber vans. Its turning circle is sharp -- you'll easily be able to bring her about across two lanes of opposing traffic -- and its handling is confidence-inspiring, with reassuring body control and precise steering. If there's one problem area, it's the harrowing lane changes caused by the small passenger-side mirror. This is especially troublesome in the cargo van because it lacks rear side windows. Even the optional blind-spot warning system can only do so much to help.

Interior

There's no confusing the Mercedes-Benz Metris' interior design for anything other than pure van. Unlike what you'd find in a Ford Transit Connect or any minivan, the dash and front passenger compartment are broad, upright and finished with materials that are substantially harder and more industrial than what you'll find in a Mercedes car. At the same time, it actually utilizes much of the same switchgear found in Mercedes cars -- the optional steering wheel is what you'd find in a CLA-Class and the window switches are shared with the new C-Class. The infotainment system is not a modern Mercedes COMAND unit, though, and its antiquated joystick controller is frustrating to use.

The front seats, whether covered in fabric or premium "leatherette" vinyl, are comfortable, supportive and adjust manually in eight ways to increase the chances of achieving an ideal driving position. Keep in mind, however, that the optional fixed cargo partition significantly reduces legroom to the point that drivers of above-average height will not be comfortable. The Passenger van's rear seats are not as plush as those you'd find in a minivan, nor are there the sort of available creature comforts or entertainment choices. This is a commercial van best suited for airport runs rather than taking kids to school. There is abundant room, though, with a chairlike seating position and lots of headroom that makes moving about the cabin easy.

There is plenty of cargo space behind the Passenger van's third row, plus the option of either standard barn doors or an optional liftgate. The cargo van boasts 186 cubic feet of maximum space in a 4.5-foot-tall cargo area. For comparison's sake, the long-wheelbase Transit Connect tops out at 128.6 cubic feet of space and the minivan-based Ram CV Tradesman has 144.4. The Metris is dwarfed, however, by even the smallest variations of the Ford Transit (ranging from 246.7-487.3) and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (319-586). Those also offer tall-roof options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

5(57%)
4(21%)
3(0%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
4.1
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Functional not plush
PWRving2013,05/01/2016
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
This is a functional, versatile van. We love the clean, minimalistic styling inside and outside. Rear wheel drive makes for lighter steering feel. Great towing and load capacity. Very peppy and fuel efficient powertrain. Non-fatigueing, comfortable to drive, seating sits up higher. I have had large vans, and minivans. This a good size. Overall, not a family hauler. A great multi-use vehicle for camping, day trips, home center purchases and daily driver. We recently got rid of our diesel cars. This runs on regular fuel.
A spectacular example of function over form
Matt Difanis,09/19/2016
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I meandered into the purchsae of the Mercedes Metris when I needed to shed my 2006 Meredes R500--Mercedes' since discontinued not-a-minivan, three-row family hauler, which was the closest thing to a minivan in the M-B lineup until now. For most, the Metris would not be a suitable replacement for the luxuriously appointed R-Class with two to four more cylinders than the Metris. However, in recent years, my needs were for a more utilitarian, practical hauler for people and things (including large things), and I was tired of frequent four-figure repair bills on something as complex as the R-Class. While relatively spartan inside, the vehicle is attractive and functional, with well thought out removable cup holders, lights, power ports, and heating and a/c vents. What you won't get are entertainment screens, premium audio, adjustable rear seats, or even folding rear seats. But all rows hold actual adults with easy ingress and egress (including with the optional 8th seat, which mine has). While the seats don't do tricks, they do come out (but you may find your will to live waning in the process due to their heft), which makes for a cavernous volume when needed--much more so than with minivan fold-flat seats, which still consume space in the vehicle. Acceleration isn't breathtaking, of course, but it is truly excellent in the context of a 2.0L four-banger pulling such a large and capable vehicle. Much like a diesel, it is extremely responsive under light throttle, but flooring the accelerator doesn't produce THAT much more oomph. I towed a 1,500 pound trailer last week, and I was shocked how little I noticed it. Steering is spectacular, likely owing to the rear drive architecture. Its on-centeredness is better than that of my Audi A6. And the overall handling feel is remarkably planted and free of leaning for a vehicle that is so tall and boxy. Mine has the optional additional battery and high output alternator. I have a 3,000 watt power inverter professionally installed and connected to that auxiliary battery, so I can power PA audio gear or other items from the vehicle in locations where power is not available. Besides the clumsiness of removing the seats, my only other gripe is with the infotainment system. I wish M-B offered an upgrade option. The combination of screen size and interface are pretty terrible, and it is such a good looking vehicle that I think M-B could snag more families with a better offering here. Audio system is fine by utility vehicle standards, but certainly lacks the low end of any German carmakers' premium audio system offerings in luxury vehicles. For me, though, it will be used occasionally for family hauling and will mostly be deployed for my small business.
Great storage, tons of problems
CLT Mom,06/09/2019
Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
We have five kids and travel a lot. We bought a 2016 metris in North Carolina and had it upfitted by Explorer Van in Indiana. We added a higher roof, carpeted floors, leather seats, and a TV and speakers. We love the upfitting so, so much. We hate how much money we have had to put into this car in only 3 years. So. Many. Problems. We are on our third set of tires and were told there have been alignment issues. How were we supposed to know that? We had our A/C fail. Just miles after our warranty expired. Pricey fix. We had a leaky fuel valve that filled our car with the smell of gas. That was fixed with no cost and has since been part of a recall. Our newest issue involved a small engine issue that I didn’t understand that cost over $1200 to fix. My last conversation with my service rep went like this —- “Ma’am, don’t you know you shouldn’t buy the first year of a German vehicle? Do you want to look into a newer one?” Smh. I was just told that I needed a transmission service before the end of the summer - $500 - and that this car was prone to transmission problems. Ugh. Trying to decide if I should sell it and look for something else. I love the convenience of the sliding doors, tons of trunk space (but manual lift gate - super heavy, btw), and lots of leg room in both back rows. However, I keep spending so much money on problems, I am not sure if it’s worth keeping.
Nice little Benz two seater
Ron S,01/27/2017
Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
Perfect size, good quality and a nice ride make this van a good purchase. With Mfg incentive a good price made this worth the extra money. Needed a 8 ft bed so this beat the competition hands down. I would like a few more of the options, but the dealers did not stock vans with the extra safety options. The van really needs to have larger mirrors to view the blind spots, adding a stick-on is not a good option for an already small mirror. Ride is nice, handling is great and noise is minimal, just wish it was fwd or awd for northern climates.
See all 14 reviews of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Overview

The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris is offered in the following submodels: Metris Minivan. Available styles include Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger is priced between $21,900 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 37897 and53658 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo is priced between $16,788 and$16,788 with odometer readings between 63287 and63287 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metrises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Metrises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,788 and mileage as low as 37897 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

Can't find a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metriss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,400.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,693.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz Metris lease specials

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles