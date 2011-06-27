  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,886$20,037$22,533
Clean$17,521$19,630$22,055
Average$16,791$18,815$21,100
Rough$16,061$18,001$20,145
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,715$22,086$24,838
Clean$19,313$21,637$24,311
Average$18,508$20,740$23,258
Rough$17,703$19,842$22,205
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,106$18,044$20,291
Clean$15,777$17,677$19,861
Average$15,120$16,944$19,001
Rough$14,463$16,211$18,141
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,909$20,064$22,563
Clean$17,544$19,656$22,085
Average$16,813$18,841$21,128
Rough$16,082$18,025$20,172
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,155$20,338$22,872
Clean$17,785$19,925$22,388
Average$17,044$19,099$21,418
Rough$16,303$18,272$20,448
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,677 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz Metris is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,677 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,677 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris ranges from $14,463 to $20,291, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.