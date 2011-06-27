Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,886
|$20,037
|$22,533
|Clean
|$17,521
|$19,630
|$22,055
|Average
|$16,791
|$18,815
|$21,100
|Rough
|$16,061
|$18,001
|$20,145
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,715
|$22,086
|$24,838
|Clean
|$19,313
|$21,637
|$24,311
|Average
|$18,508
|$20,740
|$23,258
|Rough
|$17,703
|$19,842
|$22,205
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,106
|$18,044
|$20,291
|Clean
|$15,777
|$17,677
|$19,861
|Average
|$15,120
|$16,944
|$19,001
|Rough
|$14,463
|$16,211
|$18,141
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,909
|$20,064
|$22,563
|Clean
|$17,544
|$19,656
|$22,085
|Average
|$16,813
|$18,841
|$21,128
|Rough
|$16,082
|$18,025
|$20,172
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,155
|$20,338
|$22,872
|Clean
|$17,785
|$19,925
|$22,388
|Average
|$17,044
|$19,099
|$21,418
|Rough
|$16,303
|$18,272
|$20,448