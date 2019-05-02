  1. Home
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Mercedes-Benz Metris 135 WB Cargo Minivan Exterior Shown
7.6/10 Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Minivan Exterior
Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Minivan Exterior
Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Minivan Exterior
Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger Minivan Exterior
(4)

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
MSRP Range: $26,570 - $34,800

MSRP$30,700
Edmunds suggests you pay$29,831
Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?

Selecting the right Mercedes-Benz Metris will depend entirely on what you plan to use it for. If you're planning on transporting people, the Passenger model, with up to an eight-passenger capacity, is your pick. If you're in the goods or mobile services industry, the flexible Cargo variant is for you. The Worker submodels will save you about $4,000 and come with far fewer available options, making it the budget-conscious choice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Cargo area is larger than those of small-van competitors
  • Payload and towing ratings are at the top of the small-van class
  • More maneuverable than full-size vans
Cons
  • Premium fuel is required
  • More expensive than the budget-friendly competition
What's new
  • The Mercedes-Benz Metris is unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

If there's a Goldilocks zone for work vans, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris may have found that "just-right" size. It's slightly larger than its main small-van rivals, but it's not as big as a traditional full-size van. The result is a maneuverable vehicle for navigating dense metropolitan streets that can still carry a surprising amount of people or cargo.

If you're hauling people, the Metris Passenger has up to eight seats. For mobile services, goods and delivery, the Metris Cargo and its blank-slate interior have all the flexibility you need. For even more versatility, the Cargo is also available in a long-wheelbase version. The Metris is rather expensive for the class, but there is a Worker version that shaves about $4,000 off the as-new MSRP in exchange for fewer features and customization possibilities. Overall, we like the Metris and recommend it highly for commercial users.

Mercedes-Benz Metris models

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is available in four versions and can be outfitted for cargo duty (with a completely open space behind the front bucket seats) or as a five-, seven- or eight-seat passenger van. The Metris Cargo is the one with an expansive cargo area, while the Passenger fills that space with two rows of seating. There are also Worker Cargo and Worker Passenger versions that cost less than their non-Worker counterparts in exchange for a shorter list of available features. An extended-wheelbase version is offered for the Metris Cargo only.

Powering the Metris is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, wheel-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, and a five-speaker audio system with a USB port.

Some additional standard features depend on which Metris you buy. A 5.8-inch color screen is included on standard models and optional on Worker models, which otherwise come with a simple monochrome display. Passenger and Worker Passenger models also get a rearview mirror, rear air conditioning and a nine-speaker audio system. All Metris vans have sliding rear doors. Farther back, you'll find 270-degree swing-out rear cargo doors standard on the Metris Cargo. All others get 180-degree rear cargo doors.

The list of available option packages for Worker Cargo is relatively short. You can get the Convenience package (automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, the color display, and LED cargo area lighting) and the Utility package (Convenience package plus roof rails, a rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a driver information display, a heated rear window, blind-spot monitoring, rails on the cargo floor and sides, and tie-downs).

On the Worker Passenger, there's also the Appearance package (Convenience package plus alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers, roof rails, a rear liftgate instead of the swing-out cargo doors, a heated rear window, and simulated leather upholstery) and Comfort package (all contents of the Utility and Appearance packages plus power-sliding rear doors).

Options are broken apart into more cost-effective packages in the Cargo and Passenger models, allowing buyers to mix and match the features they want. Notable combinations include the Cold Weather package (heated front seats, a heated windshield washer system and an upgraded heater), the Premium Safety with Parktronic package (Utility package plus lane departure warning, forward collision warning, parking sensors and automated parallel parking), and the Driver Comfort package (a comfort-tuned suspension and upgraded seats with lumbar support).

Many of the options listed above are offered as stand-alone choices, as are a trailer hitch, rear privacy glass, chrome interior trim and a backup alarm. Mercedes' MasterUpfitter program allows buyers to further customize Metris Cargo vans to their business needs.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed automatic | FWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.0

Driving

8.0
The Metris is easily the top performer in its class, with a strong engine, a smooth-shifting transmission and impressive brakes. It handles well, too.

Acceleration

8.0
The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is energetic compared to what you'll find in other small cargo vans. Our test Metris zipped from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 7.9 seconds. The seven-speed automatic offers Comfort, Eco and Manual shift modes.

Braking

8.0
During everyday driving, the Metris' brake pedal is progressive and easy to modulate. In our panic-braking test, the 4,200-pound Metris stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, the best stopping distance in the segment.

Steering

8.0
The precise steering imbues this van with some nice qualities. It feels nimble around town and stable on the highway. We just wish the hard and seemingly unfinished plastic of the steering wheel was more pleasant to grip.

Handling

8.0
We don't set our handling expectations very high for cargo vans like the Metris. But the Metris is far from sloppy and even somewhat fun to wheel around, which makes city driving much less of a chore.

Drivability

8.0
The engine is responsive, and the transmission downshifts quickly to help slow the van smoothly to a stop. The optional auto stop-start system operates seamlessly in the background. Crosswinds are noticeable despite the load-adaptive stability control with Crosswind Assist.

Comfort

7.0
Road and tire noise is pervasive on the freeway. Around town it's more forgivable. Comfort is otherwise commendable. The manually adjustable seats are comfortable enough for longer stints, the ride is agreeable, and the climate controls are easy to operate.

Seat comfort

8.0
Considering the simplicity of the driver's seat, it is surprisingly comfortable. There's a decent amount of lateral support for a cargo van. The basic manual seat adjustments, however, don't offer much personalization.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Metris is a fairly comfortable cruiser and handles road imperfections, both large and small, without complaint. We noticed little difference in ride quality between driving the van empty versus driving it filled with several hundred pounds of equipment.

Noise & vibration

6.0
As might be expected, the empty cargo area booms and rattles with road and tire noise. A thin floor and thin walls are to blame. In the wind, the Metris whooshes like a washing machine filling with water. Fill the space with gear, and the drone diminishes considerably but not completely.

Climate control

8.0
Our test van was equipped with an optional automatic air-conditioning feature. Set the dial to a given temperature and lock the car. At unlock, the air conditioning cools the cabin in anticipation of your arrival without using the engine. The climate controls themselves are simple to use.

Interior

7.5
Most people will find it easy to climb into and out of this van. But there are seating position limitations once behind the wheel. Headroom and elbow room are ample. As can be expected in the Cargo model, the lack of windows reduces outward visibility, even with the available rearview camera.

Ease of use

8.0
The Metris uses switches we've seen in past Mercedes products, so most controls are straightforward and easy to use. The dials simplify functions where possible, though it could be argued that there are too many buttons alongside the navigation screen. All of the controls are easy to reach.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The step-in height for this van is just 18.5 inches, which means that is as high as you have to lift a foot to get in. That puts the seat bottom at just the right height to slide in and out easily. The flat seat cushions help even more.

Driving position

7.0
The seat-to-steering-wheel position will be awkward for some drivers, and the manual seat adjustments don't afford a ton of adjustment. The steering wheel tilts, but without the benefit of a telescopic adjustment, there is little opportunity to adjust the seat to your exact liking.

Roominess

8.0
The two front seats are the only obstacles to a completely open interior, so roominess is not a problem. There's plenty of headroom and elbow room up front. If there is anything we'd like more of, it's legroom. A somewhat long dashboard and tall windshield add a sense of spaciousness for front passengers.

Visibility

6.5
The Metris Cargo is a panel van, which means no windows and poor visibility. A rearview camera is optional, but it's aimed too low, providing a visible range from the bumper to a few feet behind it. The front pillars are wide and create blind spots, an issue especially evident when turning.

Quality

8.0
Our Metris test van appeared well-built inside and out. We heard no squeaks or rattles aside from those inherent, and acceptable, in a vehicle built without soundproofing in mind. Frequently touched surfaces were of smooth material except for the rough-finished steering wheel.

Utility

9.0
Many features are available at an additional cost to customize the cargo area, though small-item storage is limited. The same can be said for other cargo-specific vans. Overall, it's a very capable van for hauling and getting work done. In the area of utility, the Metris is as capable as its peers.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is limited for front passengers. There are two in-dash bins, two cupholders and clipboard-size cutouts on top of the dashboard.

Cargo space

8.0
The Metris offers cargo area features such as variable cargo tie-down positions, partitions and LED lighting. Its 186 cubic feet of cargo volume rises slightly on the extended-wheelbase version to 199 cubic feet. You can get a rear liftgate or swing-out rear cargo doors that open 270 degrees.

Towing

10.0
The Metris Cargo has a 5,000-pound towing capacity. There isn't another van in this segment that comes close. It is also prewired for trailer use. A trailer hitch is sold as optional equipment.

Hauling

10.0
The Metris Cargo has a 2,425-pound payload capacity, which is considerably more than what you get from other small vans. It also has a best-in-class gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 6,614 pounds.

Technology

7.0
There is just enough technology in the Metris to get by. Nothing is cutting-edge. But for a workhorse cargo van, the Metris has about everything you'll need.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The Metris Cargo covers the basics: a 5.8-inch navigation screen, AM/FM radio, a USB port and an auxiliary jack. The navigation functionality is of entry-level quality but feels sufficient in this application. The same can be said of the five-speaker audio system up front.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth is standard in the Metris. Phone pairing is fairly logical, and it is easy enough to use the hands-free feature without too much distraction from the road.

Voice control

6.0
Our test vehicle did not have voice controls. Navigation voice controls are an option through the Multi-Function Wheel package, but they do not work for phone controls. Phone-based features such as Siri can be used as a workaround.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 25%
1 star reviews: 25%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • towing
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • lights
  • oil
  • road noise
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • interior
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Why didn’t I buy a Metris SOONER?
Mark Evans,
Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

I am a very busy Contractor. My Metris cargo van weighs 5580 lbs. with all my tools, ladders and steel tool cabinets. The GVWR is 6614 Lbs. this allows me to load a lot of material and never have to worry about overloading it’s capacity. The engine is outstanding and has plenty of power to spare. The van also has an amazing turning radius. I bought the van pretty close to base model. The only options I chose were cargo interior panels, wood flooring, trailer hitch and a driver convenience package. Price was $30,000. I added an aftermarket roof rack and after a small modification, the van fits in my 7’ garage with two full size extension ladders. I previously owned a Ram Promaster City, and with the fore mentioned weight I felt that I was torturing it. I traded it in with 30k miles before I ruined it. The Metris does require 91 octane fuel, but the way it performs, I will treat it to anything it asks. I LOVE THIS METRIS!!

2 out of 5 stars, Not what is expected.
Rodney,
Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

My boss bought 2 Metris vans. A 2018 and a 2019. The 2019 has 20k, so far, the roof vibrates real bad, added ladder racks, which dealer said would stop the noise. It didn't. Tires are bald. At under 15k it's check oil light came on. Was 2 quarts low, which the dealer said was normal. At under 15k, the van started to cut out, and check engine light came on. Miss fire cylinder 1. Dealer replaced plug coil. Ok for 4 k. Now check engine light on again. Miss fire on cylinder 1. As for the 2018, eating tires, and alignment issues.steering problems. Until yesterday. The van caught fire and is total loss.

5 out of 5 stars, Best van I have ever had
Scott,
Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

Hands down if you want a work van this is it, I have the long wheel base high top 3500 sprinter I love it but I bought a metris to try out before replacing my small fleet , love the metris it's just big enough I find myself carrying tools I need vs carry every tool I have I have 45k miles milage ranges 22 to 27 with ladder rack and 1800 to 2k payload drives like a car , at the end of the day I don't feel like Tyson has used my back and kidneys as a punching bag, great van!

1 out of 5 stars, Garbage car 0 star
Bogdan,
135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

The Metris is like a trash container Don’t buy this car I have one of this and I have so many problems You can’t compare this with Chevrolet and Ford I’ll never buy Mercedes (=trash can) ago Don’t throw your money on this car just buy a bike

Features & Specs

Passenger 4dr Minivan features & specs
Passenger 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$34,800
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan features & specs
126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$30,700
MPG 21 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan features & specs
Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$26,570
MPG 21 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan features & specs
135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
MSRP$31,200
MPG 21 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 2
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Metris safety features:

Hill Start Assist
Prevents the Metris from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
Blind-Spot Assist
Displays a visual warning if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Sounds an alert if you move into a space occupied by another vehicle.
Collision Prevention Assist
Sounds an alert if the Metris is approaching the vehicle in front too quickly.

Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. the competition

Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ford Transit Connect

The Ford Transit Connect is quite a bit smaller than the Metris but packs in a lot of useful features. For 2019, the Transit Connect is even more attractive thanks to new gasoline and diesel engines, standard advanced safety features, and the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As a maneuverable yet practical little van, the Transit comes in a variety of configurations to suit your particular needs.

Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Nissan NV200

The Nissan NV200 gets high marks for its fuel efficiency, but it comes at the expense of power. The NV200's small size does make it easier to maneuver, and the low load floor ensures that loading bulky cargo is easy. Holding this Nissan back are long braking distances and some interior materials that seem cheap, even for the class.

Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ram Promaster City

The Ram ProMaster City is closer in size to the Metris than the smaller entries in the class and benefits from a large and versatile cargo hold. On top of that, the ProMaster's 2.4-liter engine provides decent power and fuel economy. In the Metris' favor are its more secure handling and wider array of optional features.

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Metris both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz Metris fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Metris gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Metris ranges from 183.0 to 38.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Metris. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris:

  • The Mercedes-Benz Metris is unchanged for 2019
  • Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Metris is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Metris. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Metris's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Metris and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Metris is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,570.

Other versions include:

  • Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $34,800
  • 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $30,700
  • Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $26,570
  • 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $31,200
  • Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $30,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Metris?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Metris, the next question is, which Metris model is right for you? Metris variants include Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of Metris models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Overview

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is offered in the following submodels: Metris Minivan. Available styles include Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).

What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Metris 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Metris.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,895. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $5,967 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,967 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,928.

The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is 18.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metrises are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Metrises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,798 and mileage as low as 17 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris.

Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metriss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,489.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,823.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

