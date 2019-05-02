2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2019 Mercedes-Benz MetrisMSRP Range: $26,570 - $34,800
Which Metris does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Cargo area is larger than those of small-van competitors
- Payload and towing ratings are at the top of the small-van class
- More maneuverable than full-size vans
- Premium fuel is required
- More expensive than the budget-friendly competition
- The Mercedes-Benz Metris is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating7.6 / 10
If there's a Goldilocks zone for work vans, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris may have found that "just-right" size. It's slightly larger than its main small-van rivals, but it's not as big as a traditional full-size van. The result is a maneuverable vehicle for navigating dense metropolitan streets that can still carry a surprising amount of people or cargo.
If you're hauling people, the Metris Passenger has up to eight seats. For mobile services, goods and delivery, the Metris Cargo and its blank-slate interior have all the flexibility you need. For even more versatility, the Cargo is also available in a long-wheelbase version. The Metris is rather expensive for the class, but there is a Worker version that shaves about $4,000 off the as-new MSRP in exchange for fewer features and customization possibilities. Overall, we like the Metris and recommend it highly for commercial users.
Mercedes-Benz Metris models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is available in four versions and can be outfitted for cargo duty (with a completely open space behind the front bucket seats) or as a five-, seven- or eight-seat passenger van. The Metris Cargo is the one with an expansive cargo area, while the Passenger fills that space with two rows of seating. There are also Worker Cargo and Worker Passenger versions that cost less than their non-Worker counterparts in exchange for a shorter list of available features. An extended-wheelbase version is offered for the Metris Cargo only.
Powering the Metris is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (208 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) that drives the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, air conditioning, wheel-mounted shift paddles, Bluetooth, and a five-speaker audio system with a USB port.
Some additional standard features depend on which Metris you buy. A 5.8-inch color screen is included on standard models and optional on Worker models, which otherwise come with a simple monochrome display. Passenger and Worker Passenger models also get a rearview mirror, rear air conditioning and a nine-speaker audio system. All Metris vans have sliding rear doors. Farther back, you'll find 270-degree swing-out rear cargo doors standard on the Metris Cargo. All others get 180-degree rear cargo doors.
The list of available option packages for Worker Cargo is relatively short. You can get the Convenience package (automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, the color display, and LED cargo area lighting) and the Utility package (Convenience package plus roof rails, a rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a driver information display, a heated rear window, blind-spot monitoring, rails on the cargo floor and sides, and tie-downs).
On the Worker Passenger, there's also the Appearance package (Convenience package plus alloy wheels, body-colored bumpers, roof rails, a rear liftgate instead of the swing-out cargo doors, a heated rear window, and simulated leather upholstery) and Comfort package (all contents of the Utility and Appearance packages plus power-sliding rear doors).
Options are broken apart into more cost-effective packages in the Cargo and Passenger models, allowing buyers to mix and match the features they want. Notable combinations include the Cold Weather package (heated front seats, a heated windshield washer system and an upgraded heater), the Premium Safety with Parktronic package (Utility package plus lane departure warning, forward collision warning, parking sensors and automated parallel parking), and the Driver Comfort package (a comfort-tuned suspension and upgraded seats with lumbar support).
Many of the options listed above are offered as stand-alone choices, as are a trailer hitch, rear privacy glass, chrome interior trim and a backup alarm. Mercedes' MasterUpfitter program allows buyers to further customize Metris Cargo vans to their business needs.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am a very busy Contractor. My Metris cargo van weighs 5580 lbs. with all my tools, ladders and steel tool cabinets. The GVWR is 6614 Lbs. this allows me to load a lot of material and never have to worry about overloading it’s capacity. The engine is outstanding and has plenty of power to spare. The van also has an amazing turning radius. I bought the van pretty close to base model. The only options I chose were cargo interior panels, wood flooring, trailer hitch and a driver convenience package. Price was $30,000. I added an aftermarket roof rack and after a small modification, the van fits in my 7’ garage with two full size extension ladders. I previously owned a Ram Promaster City, and with the fore mentioned weight I felt that I was torturing it. I traded it in with 30k miles before I ruined it. The Metris does require 91 octane fuel, but the way it performs, I will treat it to anything it asks. I LOVE THIS METRIS!!
My boss bought 2 Metris vans. A 2018 and a 2019. The 2019 has 20k, so far, the roof vibrates real bad, added ladder racks, which dealer said would stop the noise. It didn't. Tires are bald. At under 15k it's check oil light came on. Was 2 quarts low, which the dealer said was normal. At under 15k, the van started to cut out, and check engine light came on. Miss fire cylinder 1. Dealer replaced plug coil. Ok for 4 k. Now check engine light on again. Miss fire on cylinder 1. As for the 2018, eating tires, and alignment issues.steering problems. Until yesterday. The van caught fire and is total loss.
Hands down if you want a work van this is it, I have the long wheel base high top 3500 sprinter I love it but I bought a metris to try out before replacing my small fleet , love the metris it's just big enough I find myself carrying tools I need vs carry every tool I have I have 45k miles milage ranges 22 to 27 with ladder rack and 1800 to 2k payload drives like a car , at the end of the day I don't feel like Tyson has used my back and kidneys as a punching bag, great van!
The Metris is like a trash container Don’t buy this car I have one of this and I have so many problems You can’t compare this with Chevrolet and Ford I’ll never buy Mercedes (=trash can) ago Don’t throw your money on this car just buy a bike
Features & Specs
|Passenger 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$34,800
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$30,700
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$26,570
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$31,200
|MPG
|21 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Metris safety features:
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the Metris from rolling backward on a hill from a stop when the driver releases the brake and presses the accelerator.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Displays a visual warning if a vehicle is in your blind spot. Sounds an alert if you move into a space occupied by another vehicle.
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Sounds an alert if the Metris is approaching the vehicle in front too quickly.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Ford Transit Connect is quite a bit smaller than the Metris but packs in a lot of useful features. For 2019, the Transit Connect is even more attractive thanks to new gasoline and diesel engines, standard advanced safety features, and the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As a maneuverable yet practical little van, the Transit comes in a variety of configurations to suit your particular needs.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Nissan NV200
The Nissan NV200 gets high marks for its fuel efficiency, but it comes at the expense of power. The NV200's small size does make it easier to maneuver, and the low load floor ensures that loading bulky cargo is easy. Holding this Nissan back are long braking distances and some interior materials that seem cheap, even for the class.
Mercedes-Benz Metris vs. Ram Promaster City
The Ram ProMaster City is closer in size to the Metris than the smaller entries in the class and benefits from a large and versatile cargo hold. On top of that, the ProMaster's 2.4-liter engine provides decent power and fuel economy. In the Metris' favor are its more secure handling and wider array of optional features.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris:
- The Mercedes-Benz Metris is unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Metris generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz Metris reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,570.
Other versions include:
- Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $34,800
- 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $30,700
- Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $26,570
- 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $31,200
- Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $30,650
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Metris?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris is offered in the following submodels: Metris Minivan. Available styles include Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), Worker Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), 135" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and Worker Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Metris 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Metris.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Metris featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,895. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $5,967 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,967 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,928.
The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) is 18.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris 126" WB Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metrises are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 Metrises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,798 and mileage as low as 17 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metriss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Metris for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,489.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,823.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
