Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,600$1,076 Below Market
Brewer Airport Toyota - Moon Township / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AEXCU150465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,845 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,250$1,282 Below Market
Colonial Auto Center - Charlottesville / Virginia
GLS *** ALLOYS *** WAGON *** POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS *** LOW MILES *** 6 MONTH 6,000 MILE WARRANTY *** Odometer is 20030 miles below market average!23/30 City/Highway MPGTo Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract?) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE2CU158625
Stock: 30220B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,295$430 Below Market
Van Horn Mazda of Sheboygan - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOCAL TRADE, POWER SUNROOF, Heated Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Cooled Glove Compartment, Deluxe Center Console w/Storage & Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Front Map Pockets w/Bottle Holders, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartments, One Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 1, Power Locks, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Rear 12-Volt Power Retained Outlet, Rear Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control System.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TO VERIFY ALL FEATURES, SPECS & DIMENSIONS. Please call to confirm the vehicle is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE8CU150562
Stock: E502087T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 57,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995$266 Below Market
Horne Hyundai - Apache Junction / Arizona
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, B&M Racing Sport Shifter, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cooled Glove Compartment, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Center Console w/Storage & Armrest, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Front Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Map Pockets w/Bottle Holders, Front reading lights, Front Seatback Pockets, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartments, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Ignition Key Cylinder Surround, iPod Cable, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, One Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 1, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Locks, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear 12-Volt Power Retained Outlet, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Retractable Cargo Cover, Roof Rack Cross Rails, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Silver Roof Side Rails, Sliding Sunvisors w/Illumination, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Cruise Control, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Tachometer, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE5CU142726
Stock: 2889H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 72,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,495$588 Below Market
Furnace Brook Motors - Easton / Massachusetts
LOW MILES!!! SUPER CLEAN IN AND OUT!!!!! GREAT ECONOMICAL VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE3CU134284
Stock: 4000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,350$391 Below Market
Prime Subaru - Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE5CU155914
Stock: SM14360B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 80,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,777$465 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville, NC ! We offer low payment - easy financing on everything ! We sell in volume and that saves you money!!2012 Red Hyundai Elantra Touring CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE7CU127662
Stock: 220173XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 99,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,999$585 Below Market
Glenpool Autosource - Glenpool / Oklahoma
Why Buy from AUTOSOURCE?? Free CARFAX for any car. All vehicles are given a 121 point inspection which includes changing of oil and any needed repairs. An optional warranty for all cars under 200,000 miles which covers ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, and much more. AUTOSOURCE prices all vehicles by NADA guidelines which is what the banks use which means you are GUARANTEED a fair deal. Home of the $149 payment. CALL US TODAY AT 918-215-7387
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE9CU143185
Stock: P2000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995$831 Below Market
Freysinger Buick GMC - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS Atlantic Blue FWD 4-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE8CU130389
Stock: H324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 95,983 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,500
Gateway Kia of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
Chilipepper Red 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE FWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVT 4-Speed Automatic23/30 City/Highway MPG*Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer except license, tax, registration, tire fees (new vehicles), and documentation fee. Because errors may occur, please contact us before purchasing to verify options, incentives, discount offers and availability. Not responsible for errors or omissions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AEXCU127994
Stock: Q8588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 91,524 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA TOURING SE ----2.0L ---- 1 OWNER --- BACK UP CAMERA ---- LUGGAGE RACK --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER ---- BLUETOOTH ---- CHROME WHEELS --- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT ---- WE FINANCE ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 172, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: disc, Rear brake diameter: 10.3, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Floor material: carpet, Cargo area light, Center console: dual level, Courtesy lights: door, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.19, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Taillights: rear center, Side mirrors: heated, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Impact absorbing bumpers, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear wiper: with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE8CU136077
Stock: 21780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
Auto Lenders of Egg Harbor Township - Egg Harbor / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Titanium Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVT 4-Speed Automatic FWD Well Equipped with, 15" x 5.5J Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cooled Glove Compartment, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Center Console w/Storage & Armrest, Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Map Pockets w/Bottle Holders, Front reading lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartments, Illuminated entry, iPod Cable, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, One Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 1, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear 12-Volt Power Retained Outlet, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, Variably
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE7CU145355
Stock: CU145355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 121,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,599
CarMax McKinney - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - McKinney / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE4CU146771
Stock: 19199451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Atlantic Blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVTLou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE1CU155203
Stock: BH08075P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 109,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,283
Fitzgerald Subaru - Rockville / Maryland
"Shimmering Silver 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVT Heated front seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE5CU136926
Stock: S557160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 93,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Doug Justus Auto Center - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDB8AE0CU155631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,564 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,245
ATT Motors - Haltom City / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE9CU158489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Carbone Hyundai - Yorkville / New York
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! SE trim, VOLCANIC RED exterior and BEIGE interior. LOW MILES - 65,110! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Hyundai SE with VOLCANIC RED exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a spacious compact hatchback with surprisingly sophisticated road manners.". WHO WE ARE: Carbone Hyundai is proud to serve the drivers of Utica and Rome with a dedication to incredible customer service, and a wide selection of new Hyundai and pre-owned vehicles. Our team proudly comes to work every day with the goal of meeting your needs and sending you back onto the roads completely satisfied with your experience. We look forward to serving you at Carbone Hyundai. Pricing analysis performed on 8/5/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDC8AE1CU146126
Stock: EH2789P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra Touring searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra Touring
- 5(20%)
- 4(40%)
- 3(30%)
- 1(10%)
Related Hyundai Elantra Touring info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Marietta GA
- Used Hyundai Accent Anchorage AK
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Bronx NY
- Used Hyundai Accent Riverside CA
- Used Hyundai Accent Akron OH
- Used Hyundai Azera Irvine CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric Manassas VA
- Used Hyundai Azera Rockford IL
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2017 Orlando FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2011 Hartford CT
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017 Long Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h