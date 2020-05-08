Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring for Sale Near Me

Auto Lenders of Egg Harbor Township - Egg Harbor / New Jersey

We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Titanium Gray Metallic 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVVT 4-Speed Automatic FWD Well Equipped with, 15" x 5.5J Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cooled Glove Compartment, Delay-off headlights, Deluxe Center Console w/Storage & Armrest, Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Map Pockets w/Bottle Holders, Front reading lights, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartments, Illuminated entry, iPod Cable, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, One Touch Triple Turn Signal, Option Group 1, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear 12-Volt Power Retained Outlet, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Protector, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Center Armrest w/Cupholders, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear Window Wiper/Washer & Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sunglass Holder & Map Lights, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, Variably

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDB8AE7CU145355

Stock: CU145355

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020