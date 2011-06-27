  1. Home
MSRP Range: $173,000 - $202,550

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

    Features & Specs

    S 650 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 650 4dr Sedan
    6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$202,550
    MPG 13 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower621 hp @ 5500 rpm
    S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$173,000
    MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower463 hp @ 5250 rpm
    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Maybach both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz Maybach fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Maybach gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Maybach has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz Maybach. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach:

    • Not considerably different from the already excellent standard S-Class
    • Limited cargo space in the trunk
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz Maybach is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Maybach. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Maybach's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Maybach is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $173,000.

    Other versions include:

    • S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $202,550
    • S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $173,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach, the next question is, which Maybach model is right for you? Maybach variants include S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), and S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Maybach models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach

    2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Overview

    The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is offered in the following submodels: Maybach Sedan. Available styles include S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A), and S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Maybach.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Maybach featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)

    The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $203,545. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $4,373 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,373 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $199,172.

    The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) is 2.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)

    The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $173,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $8,690 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $8,690 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $165,305.

    The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybaches are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2020 Maybaches listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $181,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

    Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybachs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,900.

    Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,519.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

