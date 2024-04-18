Sizing up the competition

The CLE Cabriolet's main competition is the BMW 4 Series and Audi A5 and S5 Convertibles. All feature 2+2 seating configurations, meaning the rear seats are designed more for occasional use. But the CLE more closely mirrors the larger E-Class length and wheelbase than it does the C-Class, affording rear passengers more space and everyone aboard a cushier ride. At 191 inches, the CLE is 3 inches longer than the BMW and just over 6 inches longer than the Audi. I'm 5-foot-9 and had ample legroom sitting behind myself, though if you're running with the top up, I was nearly maxed out on headroom.

The Cabriolet's trunk offers 13.6 cubic feet when the top is up, more than enough space for a few carry-ons or so, plus some duffle bags. Roof down, there's a new electric partition in the trunk that automatically shrinks that space down to 10.4 cubic feet to account for the soft-top stowage. There's also a useful pass-through to the cabin for longer items if you fold the rear seats down. Given the added length of the CLE, we'd expect total cargo to top the class, though numerically it's about the same as the BMW 4 Series.

A cut above in comfort and luxury

The front cabin looks to be lifted directly from the C-Class and, in the usual Mercedes-Benz fashion, feels a touch classier than what BMW and Audi offer. Perhaps it's the jet-inspired air vents, or the way the dash wraps and flows into the center console, or the hypnotic ambient lighting glow, but the luxury element is always palpable in a Mercedes. With the exception of slightly chintzy door armrests, there isn't much we'd change. The Cabriolet in particular offers some key Mercedes innovations that enable comfortable top-down driving in less-than-ideal weather.