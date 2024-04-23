- The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 is the very first electric G-Class, set to go on sale later this year.
- With 579 horsepower and a quad-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the G 580 will be on par with competitors like the Rivian R1S and Hummer EV.
- Unofficial estimates from Mercedes say that the electric G should be good for about 250 miles of range.
2025 Mercedes G-Class EV First Look: 4 Motors, 579 HP and a Really Weird Name
Mercedes-Benz EGQ? Not quite ...
Say hello to the first fully electric G-wagen, an SUV officially known as the — sigh — 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology. Don’t you just love a name that rolls off the tongue?
Weird name aside, the GEV is a very cool take on an iconic SUV that has garnered a massive following over the decades. Unlike the EQS, the new G-Class EV doesn’t turn the gas model’s upright proportions into some lima bean-shaped amorphous blob. This electric G-Class is still boxy, brutal and ready to terrorize the trails. Or, you know, Beverly Hills.
The G-wagen, evolved
The G-Class EV — sorry, "G 580 With EQ Technology" is just too long — rides on the same ladder-frame architecture as the new G 550 and AMG G 63 with one very big change: In place of the six and eight-cylinder gas-fed engines under the hood, you'll find an electric powertrain.
Mercedes hasn't confirmed the G 580's official battery size, though we've heard it's somewhere around 116 kWh. Power is set to four motors — one at each wheel — for a total of 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque. That makes this the most potent G-Class in the lineup. Mercedes says the electric G-Class can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 112 mph. Of course, in a world where 1,000-hp super-EVs are quickly becoming the norm, this leaves room for an even spicier variant in the future.
As for range, that number is also TBD, but we've been told to expect between 240 miles and 250 miles on a full charge.
In creating the electric G-Class, Mercedes' main priority was keeping the SUV's off-road performance intact. And to that end, the electric G is full of hardware to make it eat up the dirt. With power at all four wheels and a two-speed transmission, the truck is designed to manage grip levels and each individual wheel and limit the amount of slip on tough climbs.
Like other G-wagens, the EV uses an independent front suspension and a solid rear axle. You can also "lock the differentials" — virtually, anyway — via the electronic torque-vectoring system. The quad-motor setup also allows for other fun party tricks like the G-Turn feature, which lets the SUV sit and spin in place by driving the wheels in opposite directions. If that’s not fun enough, then maybe G-Roar, the SUV’s artificial sound system, will do it for you.
It's still bougie inside
Fear not, G-wagen lovers, the EV version is every bit as posh inside as you’d expect. This model benefits from the same updates found in the new G 550 and AMG G 63, including a more up-to-date cabin with modern infotainment tech (finally).
The G's ancient COMAND software is finally gone, in favor of the more modern MBUX system. That means you'll get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a touchscreen and the Mercedes voice assistant. There’s also a new Burmester stereo with Dolby Atmos audio, along with rear-seat entertainment screens for the first time. The G-Class’ safety suite gets some improvements as well, including automatic emergency braking, route-based speed adaptation and active lane keeping assistance.
In addition to the updated tech, Mercedes is also giving G customers more options to customize their SUVs than ever before. Special leather colors, different trim choices ... it’s all more bountiful thanks to increased demand for individualization.
Edmunds says
The G 580 will be Mercedes' most interesting EV yet, and a nice departure from the from the EQ models we've seen thus far. However, with the electric vehicle market in a cooling phase at the moment, we'll wait to see if this model can put up sales numbers similar to its gas-powered siblings.