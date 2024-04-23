The G-wagen, evolved

The G-Class EV — sorry, "G 580 With EQ Technology" is just too long — rides on the same ladder-frame architecture as the new G 550 and AMG G 63 with one very big change: In place of the six and eight-cylinder gas-fed engines under the hood, you'll find an electric powertrain.

Mercedes hasn't confirmed the G 580's official battery size, though we've heard it's somewhere around 116 kWh. Power is set to four motors — one at each wheel — for a total of 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque. That makes this the most potent G-Class in the lineup. Mercedes says the electric G-Class can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 112 mph. Of course, in a world where 1,000-hp super-EVs are quickly becoming the norm, this leaves room for an even spicier variant in the future.

As for range, that number is also TBD, but we've been told to expect between 240 miles and 250 miles on a full charge.