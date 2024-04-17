What's new for the 2025 eSprinter?

Previously, the eSprinter came exclusively in the 170-inch long-wheelbase, high-roof configuration fitted with a battery pack with a usable capacity of 113 kWh. That's still available for 2025. In addition, the 2025 eSprinter is now available with the van's shorter 144-inch wheelbase and standard-height roof. This version also comes with a smaller battery with a usable capacity of 81 kWh.

How much power and range does the eSprinter have?

The electric motor that drives the eSprinter's rear wheels produces 134 hp in standard output form, or up to 201 hp for the high-output motor. Torque for either motor peaks at 295 lb-ft, which is the important number for low-speed city street duty. That's pretty comparable to the power produced by the regular Sprinter's four-cylinder diesel engine, though the eSprinter is heavier because of the batteries.

There aren't any EPA range estimates available just yet, but we'd estimate somewhere around 120 miles for the small battery vans and up to 250 miles for vans with the large battery.

For charging, the eSprinter can accept Level 2 charging at up to 9.6 kW and comes standard with DC fast-charging capabilities at up to 50 kW. While this should suffice for most overnight charging scenarios, if you need to charge on the go quicker, you can upgrade to 115-kW DC fast charging. With the faster charging, Mercedes-Benz estimates a charge time of 42 minutes and 32 minutes, respectively, for the large and small battery to take you from 10% to 80% battery state of charge.