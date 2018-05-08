  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptionally comfortable and quiet
  • Outstanding rear-seat functionality and features
  • Chock full of standard safety features
  • Strong engines and brakes
  • Mercedes heritage might not be special enough
Which Maybach does Edmunds recommend?

Considering that both the Maybach S 560 and S 650 are identically outfitted, your decision will come down to power and performance. The S 560 has more power than most drivers will ever need and it also benefits from all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel-drive-only S 650's price premium isn't worth it unless you want the S 650 purely for bragging rights.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

If you're one of the rare individuals who wants more features, refinement and performance than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class delivers, you're in luck. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is an excellent upgrade. It's almost twice the price of the base S-Class on which it is based, but for the money you get pretty much every S-Class option available and many that are exclusive to the Maybach.

In a way, though, you could view the Maybach as a value play. It competes with other ultra-premium luxury sedans from Rolls-Royce and Bentley that cost perhaps a third more. Compared to the competition, the Maybach benefits from more technological items that enhance comfort and performance as well as add some automated driving and advanced safety features.

Holding it back, however, is its similarity to the more common S-Class. In a segment in which exclusivity weighs heavily, this is one of the Maybach's few drawbacks.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is available in S 560 4Matic and S 650 trims. The S 560 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (463 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is included. The S 650 upgrades to a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

The comprehensive list of standard features is identical for both trims, starting with 20-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic wipers, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, a heated windshield, and keyless entry and ignition.

On the inside, you get a head-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, extensive premium leather upholstery, a heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, wood interior trim, heated and ventilated multicontour front and rear seats with memory and massage functions, a power footrest for the right rear seat, heated armrests, power rear sunshades, and heated rear seats. You'll also find an IWC analog clock, a 12.3-inch virtual gauge display, interior ambient lighting, and an air fragrancer with the Energizing Comfort system, which combines audio, climate, fragrance and massage to enhance comfort.

Also included on the Maybach are a household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pads and a 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system.

On the advanced safety feature and driver assist front, you get automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system, a night-vision camera system, automatic speed limit adjustment, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward and cross-traffic collision warning with automatic braking, emergency evasive steering, active blind-spot assist, active lane-change assist, lane keeping and crosswind assist, a pre-collision hearing protection system, airbags built into the rear shoulder belts, and a drowsy-driver monitoring system with emergency stop assist.

Options include various wheel and interior trim choices; Magic Sky Control, which offers a dimmable sunroof tint; a rear center console, which reduces passenger capacity to four; dual rear entertainment systems; folding rear-seat tables; a refrigerated box between the rear seatbacks; heated and cooled cupholders; and silver Champagne flutes from Robbe & Berking.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 (turbocharged 6.0L V12 | 7-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

8.0
The Maybach is not a driver's car, but this big, heavy sedan steers and handles more sharply than you'd expect. The twin-turbo V12 delivers effortless and potent acceleration from any speed. It's slightly detached-feeling but quite capable.

Acceleration

9.0
You get sublimely smooth acceleration with the Maybach. It's effortless thrust and very rapid at full whack. Our test sedan hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds in our testing, which is stunning for a 5,300-pound luxury liner. In its default setting, the Maybach typically starts in second gear, which blunts performance when pulling away from a light.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are reassuring but require a bit more effort to reach the desired deceleration rate than expected. Otherwise, they are very easy to modulate. In our simulated-panic stop, it stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, a very good result.

Steering

7.5
The steering is accurate but almost devoid of feel. It's on the light side in default mode; Sport adds the right amount of heft. The steering ratio is quick enough to pivot this extremely long-wheelbase car around with more acuity than you'd assume, yet it does so without ever feeling darty.

Handling

8.0
It's surprisingly manageable to thread through turns despite its length and mass. Body roll is well-managed &;mdash; it doesn't flop over and die when confronted with corners. Curve mode feels synthetic and unnecessary. The tires howl readily, but grip is commendable and stability control is not intrusive.

Drivability

7.5
The transmission is very cooperative and makes smooth gear changes, even on grades. Throttle response is mushy from a stop. That makes for smooth acceleration but you really need to step on it to get underway. The idle-stop system is slow to restart the engine.

Comfort

9.5
This is one of the world's most exquisitely comfortable cars, particularly for backseat occupants who are treated as royalty. The Maybach provides endless seat and climate control adjustments, a pleasant ride and a hushed demeanor. If you can't get comfortable in this car, you're doing something wrong.

Seat comfort

10.0
The back seat is at the apex of automotive comfort. The back seat reclines almost flat, has a footrest, and a swing-up lower thigh support, heat and massage. The widely configurable front seats have glove-soft leather, ventilation, heat and various massage settings, and they can accommodate a vast range of people.

Ride comfort

9.0
The S 650 provides a magnificent ride over slow, rolling bumps. It's a bit more sensitive to smaller edges and bumps, which make themselves known but are never upsetting. It simply glides over most pavement and smothers over speed bumps and the like.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Wind and road noise is well-suppressed. It's not silent, as you might expect for this class. Engine noise comes through in hard acceleration with a muted, refined character. (Even its turbine-like starter sounds exotic.) It conveys an element of craftsmanship that an EV can't match.

Climate control

10.0
The climate control system's operation is effective, powerful and hushed. Comprehensive seat, ambient temperature, lighting and shade adjustments are provided. Consider that even the console bin lid is heated, and there's a glass chiller for rear occupants, and you'll start to get the idea.

Interior

9.0
Beyond its vast backseat space, the cabin is extremely configurable, from independent interior lighting front and rear to choice of scents. It's all accessible via the center screen, which itself can be interfaced multiple ways. The doors open very wide. Visibility is a mixed bag, but the cameras help a lot.

Ease of use

8.5
The center screen is home to a myriad features and many menus. But the system's reasonably well laid out and there's always an escape button to go back home. Multiple control interfaces include steering wheel nubs that require some familiarization. Elsewhere, the cabin is uncluttered and intuitive to use.

Getting in/getting out

9.5
The front doors open wide and have a large aperture. The front seats' bolsters don't inhibit you getting in, and the rear doors open tremendously wide. The top of the aperture is quite straight, easing access. The doorsills are reasonably low, too. The soft-close doors are long, however, creating difficulty in tight parking lots.

Driving position

8.5
Adjustments for steering wheel and seat are suitable for very tall or below-average height drivers. In particular, there is lots of steering wheel reach and seat height range. Expectations for this segment are high, and the Maybach meets them.

Roominess

10.0
Simply one of the most spacious back seats of any car. The two passengers enjoy vast legroom and plenty of headroom and can recline to nearly flat. Front-seat occupants have no shortage of space either. The console doesn't crowd, and elbow room is plentiful.

Visibility

8.0
The view forward is fairly expansive &;mdash; the glass is ample and the pillars are reasonably narrow. A tall rear deck, prominent headrests and wide rear roof pillars obscure the view over your shoulder, but multiple camera views render this less of an issue.

Utility

7.0
There's ample in-cabin storage for every conceivable type of small item, but larger items get short shrift. The trunk is small, and there's no pass-through or seat-folding due to the cocooned, first-class aircraft-style back seats. This kind of transport assumes you have everything you need at your destination.

Small-item storage

9.0
Storage space in the front can hold plenty of small items and can conceal everything behind wood veneer, such is the size and layout of the compartments. Door storage front and rear is padded, and rear passengers have center-armrest storage.

Cargo space

5.5
The Maybach S 650's trunk is fairly narrow and not particularly deep. At 12.3 cubic feet, it's 4 cubes smaller than the trunk in a regular S-Class. The back seat is fixed and there is no pass-through of any kind, making the trunk suitable only for luggage for two. Extra storage space under trunk floor panel is a nice bonus.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
The Isofix anchors are concealed but clearly labeled and access is straightforward. The amount of space in the rear seats should make mounting even the largest car seats relatively easy.

Technology

9.0
A dizzying array of entertainment and safety features are provided. The fully configurable digital dashboard is second to none, as is the remarkable audio system. Likewise, the driver assistance features are consistently among the most well-executed out there.

Audio & navigation

9.5
The navigation and audio controls are located on the center-mounted 12.3-inch display whose crisp graphics and sheer size make it easy to discern information at a glance. Live traffic was very accurate and the standard 13-speaker 540 watt Burmester audio system is one of the best we've encountered.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported and both work seamlessly, although the graphics of both systems pale in comparison to what the Maybach offers. Bluetooth phone and audio connections are quick and faultless.

Driver aids

9.0
Well-calibrated driver aids. Adaptive cruise is industry-leading &;mdash; it deals with untoward circumstances better than any other system yet isn't overly conservative. Just turn off the setting that slows you down before corners because it's quite annoying.

Voice control

8.0
Both Siri and Google voice recognition are available when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is connected, but the built-in Mercedes voice controls work fairly well. Only when attempting to say a street or street number did the system get tripped up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
463 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
621 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Maybach models:

Active Brake Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
Active Emergency Stop Assist
Detects if a driver is unresponsive when using the automated driving systems and will trigger alerts. If no action is taken, the car will slow to a stop.
Evasive Steering Assist
Automatically swerves to avoid an object, vehicle or pedestrian in the road if the adjacent lane is open.

More about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach

