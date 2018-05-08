2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally comfortable and quiet
- Outstanding rear-seat functionality and features
- Chock full of standard safety features
- Strong engines and brakes
- Mercedes heritage might not be special enough
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Maybach does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
If you're one of the rare individuals who wants more features, refinement and performance than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class delivers, you're in luck. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is an excellent upgrade. It's almost twice the price of the base S-Class on which it is based, but for the money you get pretty much every S-Class option available and many that are exclusive to the Maybach.
In a way, though, you could view the Maybach as a value play. It competes with other ultra-premium luxury sedans from Rolls-Royce and Bentley that cost perhaps a third more. Compared to the competition, the Maybach benefits from more technological items that enhance comfort and performance as well as add some automated driving and advanced safety features.
Holding it back, however, is its similarity to the more common S-Class. In a segment in which exclusivity weighs heavily, this is one of the Maybach's few drawbacks.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is available in S 560 4Matic and S 650 trims. The S 560 4Matic is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (463 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque) that is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is included. The S 650 upgrades to a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 (621 hp, 738 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
The comprehensive list of standard features is identical for both trims, starting with 20-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, automatic wipers, soft-close doors, a hands-free trunklid, an adaptive air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, a heated windshield, and keyless entry and ignition.
On the inside, you get a head-up display, four-zone automatic climate control, extensive premium leather upholstery, a heated wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, wood interior trim, heated and ventilated multicontour front and rear seats with memory and massage functions, a power footrest for the right rear seat, heated armrests, power rear sunshades, and heated rear seats. You'll also find an IWC analog clock, a 12.3-inch virtual gauge display, interior ambient lighting, and an air fragrancer with the Energizing Comfort system, which combines audio, climate, fragrance and massage to enhance comfort.
Also included on the Maybach are a household power outlet, a 12.3-inch display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pads and a 13-speaker Burmester premium audio system.
On the advanced safety feature and driver assist front, you get automatic high beams, a surround-view camera system, a night-vision camera system, automatic speed limit adjustment, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward and cross-traffic collision warning with automatic braking, emergency evasive steering, active blind-spot assist, active lane-change assist, lane keeping and crosswind assist, a pre-collision hearing protection system, airbags built into the rear shoulder belts, and a drowsy-driver monitoring system with emergency stop assist.
Options include various wheel and interior trim choices; Magic Sky Control, which offers a dimmable sunroof tint; a rear center console, which reduces passenger capacity to four; dual rear entertainment systems; folding rear-seat tables; a refrigerated box between the rear seatbacks; heated and cooled cupholders; and silver Champagne flutes from Robbe & Berking.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort9.5
Interior9.0
Utility7.0
Technology9.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|9.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Maybach models:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Active Emergency Stop Assist
- Detects if a driver is unresponsive when using the automated driving systems and will trigger alerts. If no action is taken, the car will slow to a stop.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Automatically swerves to avoid an object, vehicle or pedestrian in the road if the adjacent lane is open.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Maybach
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles