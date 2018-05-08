Overall rating 8.4 / 10

If you're one of the rare individuals who wants more features, refinement and performance than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class delivers, you're in luck. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Sedan is an excellent upgrade. It's almost twice the price of the base S-Class on which it is based, but for the money you get pretty much every S-Class option available and many that are exclusive to the Maybach.

In a way, though, you could view the Maybach as a value play. It competes with other ultra-premium luxury sedans from Rolls-Royce and Bentley that cost perhaps a third more. Compared to the competition, the Maybach benefits from more technological items that enhance comfort and performance as well as add some automated driving and advanced safety features.

Holding it back, however, is its similarity to the more common S-Class. In a segment in which exclusivity weighs heavily, this is one of the Maybach's few drawbacks.