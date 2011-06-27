Vehicle overview

Between 2004 and 2012, Mercedes-Benz resurrected the long-dead Maybach name to target the world's ultra-wealthy with its most luxurious sedans. The Maybach brand never really caught on with the world's plutocrats and oligarchs, however. So this year Mercedes has taken a more modest approach. This new-for-2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 (there's no "Benz" in the name, officially) stays under the Mercedes brand umbrella and is related to the current generation S-Class, but its purpose is still to take on Rolls-Royce and Bentley for the world's best valet parking spots.

The 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 looks very similar to the regular S-Class, with only a few subtle exterior tweaks to set it apart.

It's somewhat bizarre to think of a car that starts at nearly $200,000 as a "value" in its segment, but a compelling argument can be made that that's exactly what the Maybach S600 is. It offers competitive luxury along with superior space and technology and it does so at a comparatively cut-rate price when its adversaries are similarly optioned. Aside from its more imposing length, you can tell it apart from lesser S-Class family models by its chrome B-pillar, unique radiator grille with vertical chrome bars and V12-specific bumper. In addition, the rear doors have actually been shortened and the side glass has been adjusted accordingly. Discreet double-M badges adorn the rear pillars and lettering spells out "Maybach" on the trunk lid.

It's about as flawless an ultra-luxury sedan as you'll find. Really, about the only thing you might accuse the S600 of would be a lack of gravitas. It looks and drives largely like a "garden-variety" S-Class that's had its midsection let out a bit, and for those looking to share how spectacularly well they've fared in the financial department, its reserved appearance may be a disappointment. For more discreet clients, however, its muted looks may be an asset. Whether the 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 is flashy enough may be up for debate, but the car's intrinsic goodness is not. Like the rest of the S-Class family, the S600 is a superior automobile by virtually any gold-plated yardstick.