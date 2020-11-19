2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach Review

What is the Maybach S 580?

If you're unfamiliar with the Maybach name, then try this analogy: Mercedes-Maybach is to ultra-luxury in the same way that Mercedes-AMG is to performance. Maybach was initially known for making some of the most opulent and well-engineered cars in prewar Europe. Since Mercedes-Benz purchased the company in 1960, the luxury automaker has only affixed the Maybach badge to its most prestigious and exclusive offerings. The Maybach S 580 takes the redesigned 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and stretches the wheelbase, overall length, width and the track (the distance between the left and right side wheels) for enhanced interior comfort. To further differentiate the Maybach from the standard S-Class, the Maybach's front bumper, grille, hood and taillights have been redesigned.

What's under the Maybach S 580's hood?

Located under the Maybach's expansive hood is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the S-Class. Making 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft, this engine should have no problem motivating this leather-wrapped behemoth. An additional boost of electrically derived power (21 hp and 184 lb-ft) comes from the EQ Boost mild hybrid system — another carryover from the 2021 S-Class. Routing that power to all four wheels is a nine-speed automatic transmission.

How's the Maybach S 580's interior?

Judging by the photos, the interior modifications made to the Maybach push the already ritzy S-Class interior accommodations into a higher orbit. Many of the optional features on the S-Class are standard here, including the 1,750-watt Burmester High-End 4D surround-sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin 11.6-inch screens, massaging rear seats, and rear passenger airbags (a first for any Mercedes). Maybach buyers will have the option of the Executive Rear Seat Plus package, making this large sedan into a ridiculously comfortable four-seater with a control panel, flip-out tables, temperature-controlled rear cupholders, special wood trim, and additional USB and HDMI outlets. If passenger alcohol consumption is legal in your state or territory, you'd be a fool not to spring for the optional rear refrigerated compartment, champagne flutes and champagne flute holders.

How economical is the Maybach S 580?

Economical might be the wrong word to use here, but when compared against offerings from Rolls-Royce and Bentley, the Maybach S 580 looks to offer a good deal of value. Accommodations are similarly luxurious, and while the Maybach doesn't offer quite the same level of bespoke craftsmanship as its British rivals, it does have more modern and better-integrated technology features. The Maybach will likely cost tens of thousands of dollars less to start than its primary rivals, yet the buyer should want for nothing. Except perhaps another bottle of 2006 Salon Blanc de Blancs Le Mesnil for the cooler.

Edmunds says