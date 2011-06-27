Overall rating

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is the ultimate of the ultimate. It is the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class, already one of the finest automobiles money can buy, outfitted with virtually every comfort, convenience, entertainment, safety and unabashedly opulent feature available in the extensive Mercedes catalog. Throw in a few styling tweaks, some Maybach badging and several special features of its own (silver champagne flutes, anybody?), and you've got yourself a distinctive upgrade to the S-Class.

Really, the Maybach is a car to be driven in rather than to drive yourself. Besides the extra room afforded by its 7.9-inch wheelbase stretch, the Maybach comes with the full gamut of rear-seat indulgences. That includes rear seats that recline, have adjustments for the shoulder and side bolsters, heating, ventilation, six massage functions and comfy pillow head restraints. There's a standard dual-screen entertainment system and available pop-up tables. If there was ever a car to be driven around in, this is it — even the best from Bentley and Rolls-Royce can't match the Maybach's feature content.

If you do drive your Maybach yourself, you'll similarly enjoy a cabin ambience and quality that rivals Britain's best. True, the design and materials are no different than what you can get in a loaded S-Class, but is that actually a bad thing? The serene way it transports you down the road should be difficult to match as well, especially with the S600's predictively adjustable Magic Ride Control suspension.

For 2017, there is a greater amount of choice. Joining the Mercedes-Maybach S600 is the new Mercedes-Maybach S550 4Matic, which features a V8 engine and all-wheel drive in place of a V12 and rear-wheel drive. The result is a lower price tag, better fuel economy and superior all-weather traction. Then again, the S600 is still the ultimate of the ultimate of the ultimate S-Class.

Regardless, this is truly one of the best cars in the world and worthy of consideration alongside the Bentley Flying Spur, Bentley Mulsanne and Rolls-Royce Ghost — all of which cost considerably more. But with the Maybach, you're getting opulence and value all in one.

Few vehicles on Earth can rival the Maybach's standard safety feature set. Besides the typical airbags and traction aids, it comes with a driver knee airbag, front side pelvic airbags, rear side airbags, rear cushion airbags that prevent submarining under your seat belt, rear-seat belt airbags, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system (detects cars and pedestrians), a rear collision detection and mitigation system, a drowsy driver warning system, active lane-keeping and blind-spot assistance, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and a night-vision display. Also included is a six-month free trial of Mbrace Secure emergency services, which includes automatic collision and alarm notification, stolen vehicle locator and an emergency call button.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Mercedes-Maybach S600 stopped from 60 mph in just 112 feet, a strong showing for a large luxury sedan.