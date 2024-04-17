$20,000 A Cylinder: The 2024 Mercedes C63 AMG Starts At $85,050

You've probably already made up your mind about the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance (to give it its full name), and today's news probably isn't going to change your mind one bit. The new C 63 starts at $85,050 once destination chargers are applied. That might not seem like a crazy figure when you realize the BMW M3 Competition xDrive (the C 63's main rival) costs a tiny bit more as standard, but the real disappointment is that AMG wants 85,000 of your hard-earned dollars for a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

That's right: The once raucous and completely bananas 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that sat under the hood of the C63 is gone. In its stead is that turbocharged four-banger and an intricate plug-in hybrid system. Total system output is 671 horsepower and an eye-watering 752 lb-ft of torque. In technical terms that's a lot. It sends power to all four wheels via a variable all-wheel-drive system that features a Drift mode. You also get 2.5 degrees of rear-axle steering, adaptive dampers, high-performance brakes to lug you down from the endless launches you know you'll end up doing, and a Burmester sound system as standard.