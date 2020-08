Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for Sale Near Me

Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey

Please note that in February 2020 Mercedes-Benz USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Check Engine Light On, Vehicle Lacks Power, Idles Rough and Stalls".Mercedes-Benz fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Wiring Harness, 02 Sensors, Right and Left Catalytic Converters.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Mercedes-Benz agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Mercedes-Benz USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2016 Mercedes-Benz S 600 Maybach,*Designo Mocha Black Metallic Exterior over Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $197,325.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Rear Seat Package Plus (Originally $1,950),*Four Place Seating, Folding Rear Tables,*Rear Center Console Refrigerator (Originally $1,100),**Designo Mocha Black Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $2,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Keyless Go Entry System with Available Push Button Engine Start, Hands-Free Access,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist, Bas Plus with Cross Traffic Assist,Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition,Pre-Safe Plus, Active Lane Keeping and Active Blind Spot Assist,Collision Mitigation Lane and Rear, Night View Assist Plus, Head-Up Display,Parktronic with Active Parking Assist, Surround-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD/DVD-Player, Touchpad,Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Rear Seat Entertainment System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Wood/Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column,Heated/Ventilated Power Active Multi-Contour Front Leather Seats Plus with Memory,Pre-Safe Seat Belts, Rear Outboard Seat Belt Airbags,Occupant Classification System, Heated Front and Rear Armrests, Easy Adjust Headrests,Heated/Ventilated Power Active Multi-Contour Rear Leather Executive Seats Plus with Memory,Tinted Glass Panorama Sunroof with Power Sunshade, Heated Magic Vision Control,Front and Rear Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Air Balance Package,Black Poplar Wood Interior Trim with Brushed Aluminum Interior Accents,Ambient Interior Lighting, Black Nappa Headliner, Rear Center Console Refrigerator,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Rear Side Window Sunshades,Illuminated Door Sills, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Garage Door Opener,Electronic Trunk Closer, Soft-Close Doors, Folding Rear Tables,Automatic Full LED Headlights with Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail-Lights, LED Brake-Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Washer Reservoir,Heated Windshield, Heat and Noise Insulating and Infrared Reflecting Glass,Magic Body Control, Exclusive Trim Package,6.0L Bi-Turbo 12-Cylinder Engine with ECO Start/Stop System,AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Automatic Transmission,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch Multi-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDUX7GB0GA151332

Stock: 13937

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020