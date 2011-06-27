  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
  4. Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid feel
  • sophisticated ride and handling
  • powerful V6 engine
  • efficient diesel model
  • luxurious, impeccably crafted cabin
  • abundant safety features.
  • Small backseat and rear doors
  • less cargo capacity than rivals
  • intrusive wind noise at higher speeds.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$15,995 - $21,499
Used GLK-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's neither the roomiest nor the cheapest, but the 2014 Mercedes GLK is nonetheless a sophisticated and impressively well-built small crossover SUV that should satisfy discerning luxury buyers.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is one of the best examples of a luxury automaker effectively transferring most of its intrinsic quality and high-end features into a smaller package. This small crossover is freight-train stable at high speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And like most Mercedes-Benzes, the GLK feels like it's built to last for a couple generations.

The GLK boasts an angular design theme that looks like nothing else in its class and makes it immediately recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz. When it was introduced, the GLK wasn't all that opulent inside, but a recent makeover brought more luxurious materials as well as a more appealing design for the dashboard and some of the controls.

It's also pretty easy to decide which 2014 GLK-Class to buy, as apart from option packages, the only real choices come down to the engine, The 2014 GLK350 has a stout, 302-horsepower V6 that moves this tidily sized crossover with distinct authority, while the efficiency-oriented GLK250 Bluetec uses a 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel. The GLK250 is quite a bit slower than the GLK350, but the diesel's stellar fuel economy largely atones for that.

You'll also find most of the same high-tech features fitted to Mercedes' big-money models, but in a nod to keeping the 2014 GLK in the realm of affordability, many advanced electronic safety and convenience features are offered in option packages or as stand-alone items. If you pile on too many of these desirable extras, the GLK suddenly gets rather unaffordable -- a common dilemma for entry-level luxury crossover shoppers. Other drawbacks on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class include its unusually small backseat and cargo area, and small rear doors that make it difficult for taller adults to get in and out of the rear seat.

If you foresee often having a steady flow of rear-seat passengers, roomier rivals like the 2014 Acura RDX, 2014 Audi Q5 and 2014 BMW X3 are worth considering as alternatives. If, however, you're set on parking a Mercedes-Benz crossover in your driveway, there's no denying that the 2014 GLK-Class looks and feels special. Moreover, it goes down the road with a top-to-bottom solidity that no competitor in this class can totally match.

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class models

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a small, five-passenger crossover. The line comprises the GLK350 and the diesel-powered GLK250 Bluetec.

Standard equipment on both models includes 19-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, foglamps, rear privacy glass, roof rails, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, memory and four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a cargo cover. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, the COMAND electronics interface (with a 5.8-inch display), the mbrace2 emergency communications system and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Premium 1 package adds a power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. A Leather package adds leather upholstery, memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment for the front passenger seat and upgraded head restraints.

There are two lighting option groups. The Lighting package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high-beam control. The Ambient Lighting package brings just that for the interior.

Adding the Multimedia package gets you a 7-inch display, a rearview camera, a CD/DVD player, 10GB of music storage, a navigation system and voice control. The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot warning and lane-departure/lane-keeping systems.

The Appearance package brings 20-inch wheels (19s on the GLK250), aluminum roof rails and a chrome tailgate strip. Rounding out the 2014 GLK's extensive list of option packages is the Sport package, which adds 20-inch AMG-styled wheels (19-inch wheels for the GLK250), aluminum roof rails and unique LED running lamps and AMG-designed styling elements.

Stand-alone options include running boards, a trailer hitch, an automated parking system, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, satellite radio, the iPod/USB audio interface and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

2014 Highlights

Apart from some content changes, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The gasoline V6-motivated GLK350 has standard rear-wheel drive, with 4Matic all-wheel drive as an option. All-wheel drive is standard on the GLK250 Bluetec. All 2014 GLK models come standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual gear-selection capability via steering-wheel paddles.

The GLK350's 3.5-liter V6 develops 302 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. An automatic stop-start system shuts down the engine to save fuel when the car comes to a stop. In Edmunds testing, a GLK350 4Matic sped from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it just as quick as the six-cylinder versions of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for 4Matic AWD models. (Note that SULEV versions sold in select states have slightly higher mpg ratings.)

The GLK250 Bluetec gets a turbocharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel engine good for 200 hp and a V8-like 369 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, the GLK250 had a 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds, which isn't exactly slow but is certainly off the rapid pace set by this segment's jocks. On the upside, the GLK250 Bluetec is one of the most fuel-efficient luxury crossovers out there, with EPA ratings of 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/33 mpg highway). These figures surpass Audi's more costly Q5 hybrid and aren't much lower than the Lexus RX 450h hybrid.

Properly equipped, any GLK can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a driver drowsiness monitor. The new-for-2014 mbrace2 emergency communications system provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and a system that alerts the owner when a selected speed or boundary is exceeded by another driver (say, a teen or valet). A rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring and lane-departure warning systems are available as package options, while an automated parking system (with front/rear parking sensors) is a stand-alone option.

In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the GLK received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the GLK350 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet, while a GLK250 performed the same feat  in 124 feet. For this class, the former is a short distance, while the latter is average.

Driving

While the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350's V6 delivers brisk acceleration that borders on exciting (at least by small crossover standards), the diesel engine is truly impressive for its combination of stout pulling power and compact-carlike fuel economy. Although the diesel can feel a bit flat-footed when you're pulling away from a stop, it soon hits its stride and is startlingly refined and silent.

Drive 100 yards down the road and you can't help but marvel at the feeling of solidity the GLK exhibits. The ride is mostly supple; although more severe bumps and ruts can be felt, the sharpness of the jolt is ably absorbed. Some consumers might find the ride quality too firm, but we think the GLK's crisp, controlled handling more than compensates. That said, the Acura RDX and Lexus RX are reasonable alternatives if you want a softer ride.

For the most part, this Benz's cabin is serene, with little in the way of engine, road or wind noise. At faster highway speeds (over 70 mph), however, wind noise rises in a big way. The latter is likely an unfortunate side effect of this crossover's blocky design and relatively upright windshield.

Interior

From the pleasing finish of the standard MB-Tex upholstery to the wood and metallic accents seen throughout the cabin, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class looks and feels like a true luxury vehicle on the inside. Indeed, if there is any inexpensive plastic used in the GLK's interior, it's certainly not evident -- not something we can say for every vehicle in this class.

The use of a steering-column-mounted gearshift lever frees up center console space, allowing for a spacious storage bin under a sliding panel. This is not only handy but also makes the front seat area feel less crowded.

Cabin controls are a little complicated at first, but the combination of dashboard buttons, steering wheel controls and the multifunction COMAND knob provide a reasonable solution for the operation of the complicated stereo, navigation and phone functions. The climate controls are simple to use, but are mounted a little low in the GLK.

Maximum cargo capacity is a rather skimpy 54.7 cubic feet, highlighting one of the few drawbacks of the 2014 GLK's packaging. That's significantly less cargo capacity than in most other small crossover SUVs. It's a similar story in the backseat: Legroom is tight for adults and small rear doors make it difficult to exit the vehicle gracefully. Headroom is ample for all, however.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE it! - EXCEPT Nav and Back up camera OPTION
cch204,02/16/2015
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
Purchased a 2014 NEW GLK 350 4Matic in December of 2013. Since then, we now have 9,200 miles on her. It's great! Love the look of it. Aggressive for a smaller SUV. AND the comfort of it! Options are great. EXCEPT the stock GPS sucks. It can't find it's way out of a paper bag. AND, for it's cost, there should be more (Standard) options. AND the iPod station keeps forgetting that it's plugged in. A back up monitor, better GPS ($3000 option) and tilting mirrors would be groovy standard. Not a lot of room for stuff and the dog.
Little Black Beauty
Curtis Still,05/25/2016
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
Car runs great! Great gas mileage, trunk space has plenty of room. We use this car to run around town and cart 2 kids around to sports activities. Its much easier to park than our GL450 and the backup camera is really nice. The front console is designed so you can put your cell phone in it and it will not slide around. The only negative remarks I have is in the back seat the cup holder is very cheaply made, nothing too heavy can go in it or it will break. The other is the moon roof cover is made of cheap fabric and prefer the solid look and feel of the GL450 model moon roof. The leather also doesn't seem to feel as nice as the GL450. Other than that, I feel the price we paid for a Mercedes out ways the other cars we had looked at (Subaru Outback, BMW X3, & Infiniti FX35.
Bad Rap
Bruce Rush,12/28/2016
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
If you think that another suv with the stated purpose of luxury hauling of a couple of people on vacation or not really vigorous living, is better - then you are dreaming. Who really cares about the people riding in the back seat - I have a sedan for that. The cargo space is fine - an imperceptable difference to the competition. Simply a great car that does what it is supposed to do - especially if you get the distrionic plus, active lane assist and the rest of the works. How can anyone complain about this vehicle.
GLK is A-OK
BDK,07/21/2018
GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I love this vehicle. I am 6'1" and need some room. I owned a BMW X3 prior to this and I felt a bit cramped. The overall rating is above average. I would highly recommend this vehicle overall performance, comfort, style, and safety.
See all 14 reviews of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Overview

The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLK-Class SUV, GLK-Class Diesel. Available styles include GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A), GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC is priced between $15,995 and$17,599 with odometer readings between 71197 and90573 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC is priced between $19,045 and$19,230 with odometer readings between 57183 and59727 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 is priced between $21,499 and$21,499 with odometer readings between 49960 and49960 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 GLK-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 49960 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class.

Can't find a used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,632.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,447.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,839.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class lease specials

Related Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles