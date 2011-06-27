Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is one of the best examples of a luxury automaker effectively transferring most of its intrinsic quality and high-end features into a smaller package. This small crossover is freight-train stable at high speeds, and it rides and handles as well as most luxury sedans. And like most Mercedes-Benzes, the GLK feels like it's built to last for a couple generations.

The GLK boasts an angular design theme that looks like nothing else in its class and makes it immediately recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz. When it was introduced, the GLK wasn't all that opulent inside, but a recent makeover brought more luxurious materials as well as a more appealing design for the dashboard and some of the controls.

It's also pretty easy to decide which 2014 GLK-Class to buy, as apart from option packages, the only real choices come down to the engine, The 2014 GLK350 has a stout, 302-horsepower V6 that moves this tidily sized crossover with distinct authority, while the efficiency-oriented GLK250 Bluetec uses a 2.1-liter four-cylinder diesel. The GLK250 is quite a bit slower than the GLK350, but the diesel's stellar fuel economy largely atones for that.

You'll also find most of the same high-tech features fitted to Mercedes' big-money models, but in a nod to keeping the 2014 GLK in the realm of affordability, many advanced electronic safety and convenience features are offered in option packages or as stand-alone items. If you pile on too many of these desirable extras, the GLK suddenly gets rather unaffordable -- a common dilemma for entry-level luxury crossover shoppers. Other drawbacks on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class include its unusually small backseat and cargo area, and small rear doors that make it difficult for taller adults to get in and out of the rear seat.

If you foresee often having a steady flow of rear-seat passengers, roomier rivals like the 2014 Acura RDX, 2014 Audi Q5 and 2014 BMW X3 are worth considering as alternatives. If, however, you're set on parking a Mercedes-Benz crossover in your driveway, there's no denying that the 2014 GLK-Class looks and feels special. Moreover, it goes down the road with a top-to-bottom solidity that no competitor in this class can totally match.