Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,496
|$14,829
|$16,970
|Clean
|$12,041
|$14,278
|$16,311
|Average
|$11,130
|$13,177
|$14,992
|Rough
|$10,219
|$12,076
|$13,674
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,872
|$15,288
|$17,506
|Clean
|$12,403
|$14,720
|$16,826
|Average
|$11,465
|$13,585
|$15,466
|Rough
|$10,527
|$12,450
|$14,106
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,236
|$15,573
|$17,720
|Clean
|$12,754
|$14,994
|$17,032
|Average
|$11,789
|$13,838
|$15,655
|Rough
|$10,824
|$12,681
|$14,279