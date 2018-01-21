Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 22,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,999$4,066 Below Market
Audi North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9279 miles below market average! 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG® Coupe 4MATIC®Leather, Navigation, Low Miles, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Single CD/DVD, Driver Assistance Package (23P), DVD Coding, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Multimedia Package, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Radio: COMAND® System w/Navigation, Touchpad, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke w/Black Accents.Huge selection of quality Pre-Owned vehicles, we are conveniently located just minutes off I4 & exit 101C. We are a franchise dealer. We are a franchise dealer. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB6JF335170
Stock: JF335170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 34,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$50,995$4,541 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Driver Assistance Package Multimedia Package Amg Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Discontinued) Saddle Brown; Leather Upholstery Amg Performance Exhaust Advanced Lighting Package Head-Up Display Burmester Surround Sound System Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Rear Side Air Bags Air Balance Cabin Filtration And Fragrance System Special Order Option Charge Led Logo Projectors Night Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black Fabric Headliner Dark Brown Linden Wood Trim Wheels: 20" Amg Multi-Spoke W/Black Accents This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. UNLIMITED MILEAGE CPO WARRANTY** BEST DEAL ON THE LOT** CALL, CLICK OR STOP BY TODAY** Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SPECIAL ORDER OPTION CHARGE AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST PREMIUM DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) AMG EXTERIOR CARBON FIBER PACKAGE (DISCONTINUED) LED LOGO PROJECTORS WHEELS: 20 AMG MULTI-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season DARK BROWN LINDEN WOOD TRIM ADVANCED LIGHTING PACKAGE Headlights-Auto-Leveling AIR BALANCE CABIN FILTRATION AND FRAGRANCE SYSTEM HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display WHEEL LOCKS Wheel Locks BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System NIGHT PACKAGE MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player REAR SIDE AIR BAGS Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag BLACK FABRIC HEADLINER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mercedes-Benz GLC offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. With less than 34,275mi on this Mercedes-Benz GLC, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz GLC, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB4JF317931
Stock: JF317931
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 33,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,887
Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands - Woodlands / Texas
Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2018 GLC, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 115V AC Power Outlet, 19 5-Spoke Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, Brushed Aluminum Running Boards, Burmester Surround Sound System, Illuminated Star, KEYLESS GOÂ , LED Logo Projectors, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration Package. 22/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB8JF403283
Stock: U403283
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 65,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,188$2,716 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Foothill Ranch - Foothill Ranch / California
Mercedes-Benz of Foothill Ranch is offering you this One Owner Accident-Free 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC at a competitive price and welcomes you into our world-class dealership to test drive the vehicle of your dreams and experience the very best in selection and service. Original MSRP priced at $56,875 Our incredible 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC is outstanding in Polar White! Fueled by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Direct Injected 4 Cylinder that offers 241hp connected to a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission. Tailor this Four Wheel Drive SUV with Dynamic Select, and enjoy sharp handling and ultimate comfort thanks to Agility Control while scoring near 28mpg on the open road. Our GLC 300 has a muscular stance that refuses to blend in with its gorgeous wheels, anodized roof rails, and power lift-gate. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT - Multimedia Package - Premium Package - AMG Body Styling - Night Package - LED Logo Projectors - Heated Front Seats - Burmester Surround Sound - 20 Inch AMG Multispoke Wheels - Natural Grain Black Ash Wood
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB7JF302994
Stock: 7553FP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 39,396 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,395$2,932 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, AMG Wheel Package, MP3 Player, Liftgate, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB0JF291949
Stock: 39298D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 50,066 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,999
Mercedes-Benz of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
NIGHT PACKAGE...AMG LINE...PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! This Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 comes complete with features such as Panoramic Sunroof, Rear-view Camera, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more! This is a One Owner vehicle. MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: A 164 point inspection by a Mercedes-Benz certified technician updating all recommended services lets you to buy with total confidence. Mileage shouldn't curb your coverage. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned coverage offers an industry leading 5 year UNLIMITED mileage warranty from the date the vehicles first owner took delivery or 1 year UNLIMITED mileage if the new car warranty has expired. 1 or 2 additional years of extended limited warranty are available for purchase beyond the included coverage. Please ask an associate for more details on the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty coverage terms and options. The Sonic Automotive difference: Our Sonic pricing makes buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle easy and convenient by giving you the markets best price right up-front, eliminating the hassles of negotiations. Our professional team will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. Please chat, e-mail or call us today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Mercedes-Benz of McKinney.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KBXJF341529
Stock: TJF341529
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$44,750$4,453 Below Market
Cocoa Hyundai - Cocoa / Florida
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 43 AMG Coupe in Blue features: 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Audio 20 w/Single CD, Auto-leveling suspension, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Memory seat, Mercedes-Benz Apps, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power Passenger Seat w/Memory, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 20' AMG Multi-Spoke w/Black Accents. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Cocoa Hyundai - 'We say YES, you pay LESS!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB4JF380933
Stock: N32695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 13,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$44,896$1,838 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Premium Driver Assistance Package Multimedia Package Advanced Lighting Package Dual Moonroof Roof Spoiler Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Dark Brown Linden Wood Trim Polar White Porcelain Fabric Headliner Silk Beige/Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke W/Black Accents This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB0JF443079
Stock: JF443079
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 12,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$46,950
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC COUPE 300 4MATIC AWD W/NAV 4 DOORSPORT UTILITY I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission: 9-Speed A/T Exterior: Black with Interior: Black Leather, Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim , one owner, clean title, clean car fax, only 12K, low miles, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 16 months or 37,323 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats , Black Fabric Headliner Premium Package: 115 V Ac Power Outlet, Sirius XMÂ® Radio W/ Free, Leather Seating Package: Leather Seating, Power Passenger Seat W, Advanced Lighting Package: Active Led Headlamps, Adaptive Highbe, Amg Line: AmgÂ® Body Styling, Brushed, Aluminum Sport Pedals W/, Smartphone Integration Package: Smartphone Integration, Apple, Advanced Parking Assist Package: Parktronic W/ Active Parking, Axle Ratio: 3.27 GVWR: 5,291 lbs, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, 150 Amp Alternator, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Permanent Locking Hubs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Wheels: 19' 5-Spoke, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub, Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Chrome Door Handle, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/Heated Wiper Park and Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Chrome Grille, Rear Fog Lamps Perimeter/Approach Lights, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, LED Brakelights, 6 Speakers, Audio Theft Deterrent, Window Grid Antenna, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Front Cigar Lighter, Ashtray Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Homelink Garage Door Transmitter Cruise Control, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat, Recirculation and Console Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box , Driver Foot Rest Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents, Full Cloth Headliner, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC, Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting Carpet Floor Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Cargo Net, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Cargo Space Lights, Tracker System, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head, Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Perimeter Alarm, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration, Side Impact Beams, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbag, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Driver Knee Airbag, BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child, Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Cen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB3JF347298
Stock: 347298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$42,900$2,119 Below Market
Freehold Dodge - Freehold / New Jersey
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC? 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC? CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 14681 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPG **FACTORY NAV**, Balance of factory bumper to bumper and powertrain warranty, No dings or scratches, **ONE OWNER**, Aggressively priced to earn your business, GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC?, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC?, Silver, AMG Bodystyling, AMG Floor Mats, AMG Line, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Black Fabric Headliner, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Interior Sport Package, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium audio system: COMAND, Sport Package Exterior, Wheels: 20 AMG Multi-Spoke.Buy with confidence from New Jersey's premier Dodge, Ram and Subaru dealership, Award winning service, sales, leasing, commercial trucks and parts. Our goal is to always pleasantly exceed your expectations as we've been doing it for half a century ...If you didn't buy it here, we both lost money! Thank you for your interest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB0JF453692
Stock: DU836920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$49,995$3,817 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43. This Mercedes-Benz includes: BLACK SEATBELTS NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD/ALUMINUM TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST PREMIUM DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) WHEELS: 21 AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Season ADVANCED LIGHTING PACKAGE Headlights-Auto-Leveling ADVANCED PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Back-Up Camera Remote Trunk Release BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System NIGHT PACKAGE MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player BLACK FABRIC HEADLINER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB2JF374466
Stock: 17795DX
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 17,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$43,299$2,393 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Mercedes-Benz Certified Unlimited Mileage Warranty. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! GREAT MILES 17,223! GLC 300 trim, Black exterior and Black interior. Heated Seats, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, AMG LINE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEDual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESAMG LINE: flat-bottom steering wheelVEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEBalance of New Car Warranty plus 1 year/unlimited miles extended Limited Warranty, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance includes trip routing, trip interruption coverage and technical help, Carfax Vehicle History Report, NO Deductible, Each Certified vehicle must pass a rigorous inspection of over 165 points, Exchange Privilege for 7 days or 500 miles, whichever comes first, Trip-Interruption ServicesVISIT US TODAYWelcome to Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs. Thank you for taking a moment to view this vehicle. We are one click away for a live chat, send an email, call or visit in person. Whether you are visiting to gather information, search for a new or pre-owned vehicle, we hope to provide the highest level of assistance. Please feel free to request additional information or set up an appointment. We're here to make your shopping simple.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB5JF424981
Stock: B23757
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 14,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,254$1,572 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westwood, a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Westwood / Massachusetts
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe in Selenite Gray Metallic, *MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED*, Clean Carfax!, Carfax One Owner!!!, GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC , 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L Turbocharged, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Selenite Gray Metallic, Black w/MB-Tex Upholstery, 115V AC Power Outlet, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, COMAND Single CD/DVD, DVD Coding, Heated door mirrors, KEYLESS GO , Multimedia Package, Navigation Map Updates For 3 Years, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad.As part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB9JF322082
Stock: MM12607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 25,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$52,488$219 Below Market
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Gray GLC 43 AMGÂ Coupe 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB0JF459595
Stock: 18453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 43,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,848$2,388 Below Market
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, *Multi Point Inspection*, GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC , Navigation System.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe Brilliant Blue Metallic 22/27 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. GLC 300 Coupe 4MATIC , Navigation System, 19" 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio 20 w/Single CD, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.27, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB2JF402582
Stock: 3010399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 26,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$51,498$290 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Multimedia Package Saddle Brown; Leather Upholstery Designo Diamond White Metallic Amg Performance Exhaust Advanced Lighting Package Wheels: 21" Amg Twin 5-Spoke W/Black Accents Burmester Surround Sound System Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Led Logo Projectors Night Package Amg Track Pace App Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Fabric Headliner Natural Grain Black Ash Wood/Aluminum Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This outstanding example of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 is offered by BMW of Bellevue. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Want more room? Want more style? This Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 is the vehicle for you. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J6EB2JF353603
Stock: JF353603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 14,857 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$41,888$453 Below Market
Major World - Long Island City / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB6JF301030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$45,995$274 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Premium Driver Assistance Package Multimedia Package Burmester Surround Sound System Selenite Grey Metallic Dual Moonroof Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Pre-Wiring For Rear Seat Entertainment Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Fabric Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDC0J4KB7JF303658
Stock: JF303658
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
