Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Driver Assistance Package Multimedia Package Amg Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Discontinued) Saddle Brown; Leather Upholstery Amg Performance Exhaust Advanced Lighting Package Head-Up Display Burmester Surround Sound System Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Rear Side Air Bags Air Balance Cabin Filtration And Fragrance System Special Order Option Charge Led Logo Projectors Night Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Black Fabric Headliner Dark Brown Linden Wood Trim Wheels: 20" Amg Multi-Spoke W/Black Accents This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. UNLIMITED MILEAGE CPO WARRANTY** BEST DEAL ON THE LOT** CALL, CLICK OR STOP BY TODAY** Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SPECIAL ORDER OPTION CHARGE AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST PREMIUM DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Brake Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) AMG EXTERIOR CARBON FIBER PACKAGE (DISCONTINUED) LED LOGO PROJECTORS WHEELS: 20 AMG MULTI-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season DARK BROWN LINDEN WOOD TRIM ADVANCED LIGHTING PACKAGE Headlights-Auto-Leveling AIR BALANCE CABIN FILTRATION AND FRAGRANCE SYSTEM HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display WHEEL LOCKS Wheel Locks BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System NIGHT PACKAGE MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player REAR SIDE AIR BAGS Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag BLACK FABRIC HEADLINER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mercedes-Benz GLC offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Quality and prestige abound with this Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. With less than 34,275mi on this Mercedes-Benz GLC, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz GLC, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDC0J6EB4JF317931

Stock: JF317931

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020