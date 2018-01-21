Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for Sale Near Me

230 listings
GLC-Class Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 230 listings
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    22,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,999

    $4,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    34,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $50,995

    $4,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    33,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,887

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    65,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,188

    $2,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    39,396 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,395

    $2,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    50,066 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,999

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    30,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $44,750

    $4,453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    13,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $44,896

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    12,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $46,950

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    10,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $42,900

    $2,119 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    39,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,995

    $3,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    17,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,299

    $2,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    14,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,254

    $1,572 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    25,421 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,488

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    43,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,848

    $2,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43 in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG® GLC 43

    26,468 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $51,498

    $290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    14,857 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,888

    $453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC®

    16,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $45,995

    $274 Below Market
    Details

  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
  4. Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
3.73 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Love my GLC Coupe
Bee,01/21/2018
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought my GLC Coupe about a year and a half ago and still love every moment in it! When I tell people what I have they often have no idea what it looks like, giving it a sense of rarity. I love the exterior and interior styling, and the infotainment setup is pretty easy to use. I look forward to keeping this car for at least 10 years and hope it’s good to me!
Report abuse
